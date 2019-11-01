Sustainable Marine Resource Utilization in China
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Evaluation
Description
The Chinese maritime area is vast and rich in marine space, life, minerals, energy, and tourism resources. In 2012 China put forward its maritime power strategy with the intention of improving its ability to develop marine resources, expanding the marine economy, and developing and utilizing the ocean in a scientific and rational way. Starting from the perspective of the trinity of marine resources, environment, and economy, Sustainable Marine Resource Utilization in China thoroughly analyzes the basic conditions and status quo of the sustainable utilization of Chinese marine resources and its effects on economic and social development.
This book constructs evaluation models for marine ecological carrying capacity, marine resource utilization benefits, and management levels with the application of many methods including the super efficiency model, ecological footprint model, entropy method, and system dynamics. The principles and practical experiences of the sustainable utilization of Chinese marine resources are also summed up. Sustainable Marine Resource Utilization in China provides a needed resource for university professors, students, and researchers interested in the management of marine resources and the environment, and particularly those who are concerned with China's marine development.
Key Features
- Analyses the coordinated coupling relationship between marine resource utilization and the economy, and grapples with the social effects of sustainable utilization in China’s coastal areas
- Assesses China’s coastal marine resource management levels and explores the quality differences in sustainable resource utilization and management
- Provides a comprehensive framework for the quantification, assessment, and evaluation of marine resources and economic systems that can be applied to any marine economy in the world
Readership
University professors, students, and researchers interested in the management of marine resources, ecology, and the environment and in particular those who are concerned with China's marine development
Table of Contents
- An overview of sustainable marine resource utilization
2. Assessment of China's marine ecological carrying capacity
3. Analysis of influencing factors and efficiency of marine resource utilization in China
4. Analysis of the marine carbon sink capacity in China
5. Comprehensive benefit evaluation of marine resource utilization in China
6. Analysis on decoupling between marine resources and economic development in China
7. Analysis of coupling among marine resources, environment, and economy in China
8. Evaluation of marine resource management levels in China
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199114
About the Author
Malin Song
a Director and Professor at the Collaborative Innovation Center of Ecological Economy and Management of Anhui University of Finance and Economics; the Editor-in-Chief of Management of Environmental Quality; Subeditor of International Journal of Innovation Science; editorial board member of Energy and Environment, Journal of Cleaner Production, and Journal of Chinese Management; and Guest editor of Energy Policy, Resources, Conservation & Recycling, Journal of Cleaner Production, Technological Forecasting and Social Change, Computational Economics, Energy and Environment, Expert Systems, and Sustainability.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-Chief of Management of Environmental Quality and a Director and Professor at the Collaborative Innovation Center of Ecological Economy and Management of Anhui University of Finance and Economics, Anhui, China
Xiongfeng Pan
an associate professor in the School of Economics and Management of Dalian University of Technology, is mainly engaged in the research of natural resource management and has published more than 10 papers in international SSCI/SCI Journals as the first or corresponding author in the field of natural resource management. His papers have been referenced 54 times in total and the H index is 5. Dr. Pan has also undertaken the post of reviewer for many journals including Computational Economics, International Journal of Climate Change Strategies and Management, and Management of Environmental Quality.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Economics and Management, Dalian University of Technology, Dalian, China
Xianyou Pan
a PhD student in the School of Economics and Management of Dalian University of Technology; is mainly engaged in the research of performance evaluation and management of natural resource utilization and has published 6 papers in international SSCI journals as the second or corresponding author in the field of performance evaluation and management of natural resource utilization.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD student, School of Economics and Management, Dalian University of Technology, Dalian, China