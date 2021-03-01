Sustainable Manufacturing examines the environmental sustainability of a wide range of manufacturing processes, with reference to energy, material waste, and toxicity.

With chapters addressing conventional and un-conventional machining processes, and hot topics such as sustainability in additive manufacturing, and remanufacturing, this is the most complete guide to this topic available. Drawing on experts in both academia and industry, the coverage addresses theoretical developments as well as practical improvements from R&D.

This unique book will allow readers to compare the environmental sustainability of different manufacturing processes, and also provides advice on how to set them up to save on energy and material waste.

This is part of a 4 volume set entitled Handbooks in Advanced Manufacturing. The other 3 address Advanced Machining and Finishing, Additive Manufacturing and Surface Treatment, and Advanced Welding and Deforming.