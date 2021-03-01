COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Sustainable Manufacturing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128181157

Sustainable Manufacturing

1st Edition

Editors: Kapil Gupta Konstantinos Salonitis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128181157
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Sustainable Manufacturing
2. Sustainability Aspects in Conventional Machining Processes
3. Cryogenic Machining Process
4. MQL/MQCL Assisted Machining Process
5. Dry Machining Process
6. Machining with High Pressure Cooling
7. Nanofluid Based Machining
8. Machining with Solid Lubricants
9. Sustainability Aspects in Non-Conventional Machining Processes
10. Green, Dry, Near-dry EDM Processes
11. Green ECM Process
12. Ice-Jet Machining Process
13. Sustainable Abrasive Water Jet Machining Process
14. Immersed Laser Machining Process
15. Hybrid Machining Processes
16. Energy- and Resource-Efficient Manufacturing
17. Life Cycle Analysis of Manufacturing Processes
18. Sustainable Casting, Forming, and Welding Processes
19. Sustainable Finishing and Coating Techniques
20. Sustainability in Injection Molding and Additive Manufacturing Processes
21. Reuse, Recycle and Remanufacturing

Description

Sustainable Manufacturing examines the environmental sustainability of a wide range of manufacturing processes, with reference to energy, material waste, and toxicity.

With chapters addressing conventional and un-conventional machining processes, and hot topics such as sustainability in additive manufacturing, and remanufacturing, this is the most complete guide to this topic available. Drawing on experts in both academia and industry, the coverage addresses theoretical developments as well as practical improvements from R&D.

This unique book will allow readers to compare the environmental sustainability of different manufacturing processes, and also provides advice on how to set them up to save on energy and material waste.  

This is part of a 4 volume set entitled Handbooks in Advanced Manufacturing. The other 3 address Advanced Machining and Finishing, Additive Manufacturing and Surface Treatment, and Advanced Welding and Deforming.

Key Features

  • Provides a survey of the sustainability aspects of over 20 manufacturing processes, including both conventional and un-conventional machining
  • Combines contributions from experts in industry with the latest academic research
  • Explains how to conduct lifecycle assessments of manufacturing processes

Readership

Graduate students, researchers, and practitioners working on Advanced Manufacturing

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128181157

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Kapil Gupta

Kapil Gupta is working as Associate Professor in the Dept. of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology at University of Johannesburg. He obtained Ph.D. in mechanical engineering with specialization in Advanced Manufacturing from Indian Institute of Technology Indore, India. Advanced machining processes, sustainable manufacturing, green machining, precision engineering and gear technology are the areas of his interest. He has authored several International Journal and Conference articles. He has also authored and edited international books on hybrid machining, advanced gear manufacturing, micro and precision manufacturing, and sustainable manufacturing. He is also serving editorial and advisory boards of international journals and conferences. He is a rated Researcher in South Africa. Currently, he is supervising many Masters and Doctorate students and hosting Postdoctoral Fellows who are conducting research in advanced and sustainable manufacturing. Sustainability and Fourth Industrial Revolutions are the major topics he is busy working on at present.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology, University of Johannesburg, South Africa

Konstantinos Salonitis

Konstantinos Salonitis is a Reader in Manufacturing Systems at the Sustainable Manufacturing Systems Centre of Cranfield University, UK. He has participated in more than 10 European Commission funded projects as Project Manager or Technical Site Manager. From 2006 to 2010, Dr Salonitis was the Project Manager of an FP6 integrated project (FUTURA - www.futura-ip.eu) on multi-functional materials processing for the automotive industry. Dr Salonitis has published more than 160 research papers in major international journals and internationally referred conferences and authored two books. Dr Salonitis was a Research Affiliate of the CIRP (2007-2013), he is a Chartered Engineer and a Member of the IMechE and the Technical Chamber of Greece. He is also a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Manufacturing Systems, Sustainable Manufacturing Systems Centre, Cranfield University, UK

