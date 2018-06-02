Sustainable Management of Coal Preparation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128126325, 9780128126356

Sustainable Management of Coal Preparation

1st Edition

Authors: Dilip Kumar Deepak Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9780128126356
Paperback ISBN: 9780128126325
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 2nd June 2018
Page Count: 454
Description

Sustainable Management of Coal Preparation explains both the upstream and downstream of coal preparation, stressing clean coal technologies for coal utilization. It not only discusses the sustainability of coal preparation, but also considers the governance and management issues that come with fulfilling economic, social and environmental obligations of a sustainable mining operation. Divided in three parts, the book explains the preparation of coking and non-coking coal, clean technologies, the principles of sustainable management and emerging management issues. The inclusion of case studies also provides a practical perspective for the planning and design of coal preparation activities and environmental management.

Key Features

  • Offers an integrated approach to pursue sustainable management between mining, coal preparation and final use of coal
  • Explains the economic aspects of coal preparation in a modern/developing society with zero-waste concept
  • Compiles the best technologies from around the world
  • Uses India, a developing country, as a case study to apply technologies where there is maximum potential for application and benefit

Readership

Mining engineers, coal engineers, geophysicists, plant and mine operators. Environmental engineers, regulators, and consultants to the coal industry

Table of Contents

Part I General
1. Introduction
2. Coal Usage and Control of CO2 Emissions
3. System Design of Coal Washing
4. Coal Sizing
5. Wet Cleaning Process by Major Unit Operations
6. Dry Cleaning Process

Part II Case studies
7. Coking Coal Washing
8. Fine Coal Washing
9. Non-Coking Coal Washing
10.  High-Sulfur Coal Washing

Part III Sustainable management  
11. Emerging Sustainability Issues
12. Dust Control
13. Abatement of Noise Pollution
14. Water Circuits Design and Tailings Management
15. Magnetite Circuits Control
16. Washery By-products Management
17. Human Resources Management
18. Maintenance Management
19. Economic Appraisal
20. Conclusions

Appendix
I. Locating a Central Washery – Economies of Scale
II. The Role of PESTEL Analysis

Details

No. of pages:
454
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128126356
Paperback ISBN:
9780128126325

About the Author

Dilip Kumar

Dr. Dilip Kumar obtained a Bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, India. He also has a Master’s degree in mineral processing from the Université de Mons, Belgium and a Doctoral degree in minerals engineering from the Montanuniversität Leoben, Austria. Dr. Kumar's expertise is in coal prepartion, and he has international professional experience in countries like India, Germany, Algeria, and Canada. He is widely published and has authored a book on the "Management of Coking Coal Resources." Dr. Kumar was also a recipient of the Rajendra Prasad Memorial Prize of Institution of Engineers (India). At present, he is engaged in consultancy and technical writing following his retirement as the Chief Mining Scientist of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in Ranchi, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Chief Mining Scientist, Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) Ranchi, India

Deepak Kumar

Deepak Kumar holds a Bachelor’s degree in software engineering and an MBA from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He has worked professionally in North America and Western Europe and specializes in business strategy, business transformation, business process improvement, and project management. Currently, as a Portfolio Manager and a Management Consultant for Central 1 Credit Union, Canada, Deepak is successfully looking after corporate projects and advising the executive leadership team. Previous publications include co-authoring a book titled “Management of Coking Coal Resources." He provides a management perspective to the content of this book.

Affiliations and Expertise

Business Analyst, Norbord Inc., Canada

Ratings and Reviews

