Sustainable Land Development and Restoration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856177979, 9780080963013

Sustainable Land Development and Restoration

1st Edition

Decision Consequence Analysis

Authors: Kandi Brown William Hall Marjorie Hall Snook Kathleen Garvin
eBook ISBN: 9780080963013
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856177979
Paperback ISBN: 9780128101957
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th January 2010
Page Count: 528
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
100.00
70.00
70.00
70.00
80.00
70.00
70.00
80.00
144.00
100.80
100.80
100.80
115.20
100.80
100.80
115.20
147.27
103.09
103.09
103.09
117.82
103.09
103.09
117.82
110.00
77.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
77.00
77.00
88.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
81.00
56.70
56.70
56.70
64.80
56.70
56.70
64.80
101.00
70.70
70.70
70.70
80.80
70.70
70.70
80.80
132.95
93.06
93.06
93.06
106.36
93.06
93.06
106.36
129.00
90.30
90.30
90.30
103.20
90.30
90.30
103.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Decision Consequence Analysis (DCA) is a framework for improving the quality of decision results. The framework is a systematic, multi-criteria quantification of uncertainties and the opportunities for managing and reducing the potential negative consequences of such uncertainties. DCA is demonstrated throughout Sustainable Land Development and Restoration for each stage of system based management of environmental issues. DCA links disciplines and incorporates components of risk modelling, probability modelling and the psychology of decision making. Its goal is to provide a comprehensive unbiased decision making framework. Its foundation is accurately defining your problem statement and clearly vetting your objectives to build a structure for meaningful analysis of data. Employment of DCA consistently throughout the environmental industry can reduce decibel-driven, agenda-laden decision making, streamline expenditure of resources (financial, human, natural), and provide a clear path to the sustainable maintenance of balanced environmental systems as the penultimate objective.

Sustainable Land Development and Restoration provides a toolbox to both the novice and experienced environmental practitioner of valuable techniques for addressing site specific environmental issues, as well as managing a portfolio of liabilities on an international scale. Ultimately, the authors are addressing the critical issue of balancing environmental asset balance sheets, whether on the scale of an individual project, across a company's portfolio, or for a community. The environmental manager who adopts the principles in this book will have greater confidence that environmental protection or restoration activities are providing measurable utility. The goal is that, through multidimensional resource management analysis and practices companies and societies can achieve sustainable maintenance of a balanced environmental system.

Descriptions of technical, contracting and implementation processes are supported by detailed case studies to provide real world context rather than an academic exchange of theories.

Key Features

  • Techniques for addressing site specific environmental issues
  • Multidimensional resource management analysis
  • Case narrative, data base, and GIS linked

Readership

Environmental Engineers, Toxicologist, Chemical Engineers, Industrial Hygienists, Environmental Analysts, and Environmental Risk Managers

Table of Contents

Part One: FOUNDATION FOR DECISION MAKING

  1. Defining Problem and Objectives
  2. Data Management and Mining
  3. GIS
  4. Remote Sensing
  5. Statistics
  6. Forensics Analysis
  7. Risk Analysis Part Two: DECISION ANLYSIS
  8. Alternatives Analysis - Billy
  9. Uncertainty and Tradeoff Analysis
  10. Robust Performance Metrics
  11. DCA Model Construction Part Three: DECISION IMPLEMENTATION
  12. Sustainable Diverse Stakeholder Engagement
  13. Implementation Tools Part Four: SUSTAINABLE LIABILITY MANAGEMENT
  14. Portfolio Risk Management Analysis
  15. Environmental Balance Sheet

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080963013
Hardcover ISBN:
9781856177979
Paperback ISBN:
9780128101957

About the Author

Kandi Brown

William Hall

Marjorie Hall Snook

Kathleen Garvin

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.