Sustainable Hydrogen Production
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Hydrogen Production provides readers with an introduction to the processes and technologies used in major hydrogen production methods. This book serves as a unique source for information on advanced hydrogen generation systems and applications (including integrated systems, hybrid systems, and multigeneration systems with hydrogen production). Advanced and clean technologies are linked to environmental impact issues, and methods for sustainable development are thoroughly discussed.
With Earth’s fast-growing populations, we face the challenge of rapidly rising energy needs. To balance these we must explore more sustainable methods of energy production. Hydrogen is one key sustainable method because of its versatility. It is a constituent of a large palette of essential materials, chemicals, and fuels. It is a source of power and a source of heat. Because of this versatility, the demand for hydrogen is sure to increase as we aim to explore more sustainable methods of energy.
Furthermore, Sustainable Hydrogen Production provides methodologies, models, and analysis techniques to help achieve better use of resources, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability. The book is intellectually rich and interesting as well as practical. The fundamental methods of hydrogen production are categorized based on type of energy source: electrical, thermal, photonic, and biochemical. Where appropriate, historical context is introduced. Thermodynamic concepts, illustrative examples, and case studies are used to solve concrete power engineering problems.
Key Features
- Addresses the fundamentals of hydrogen production using electrical, thermal, photonic, and biochemical energies
- Presents new models, methods, and parameters for performance assessment
- Provides historical background where appropriate
- Outlines key connections between hydrogen production methods and environmental impact/sustainable development
- Provides illustrative examples, case studies, and study problems within each chapter
Readership
Research engineers working with renewable energies; upper level undergrad and graduate students.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: Fundamental Aspects
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Physical Quantities and Unit Systems
- 1.3 Ideal-Gas Theory
- 1.4 Equations of State
- 1.5 The Laws of Thermodynamics
- 1.6 Exergy
- 1.7 Thermodynamic Analysis Through Energy and Exergy
- 1.8 Exergoeconomic Analysis
- 1.9 Exergoenvironmental Analysis
- 1.10 Exergosustainability Assessment
- 1.11 Case Study 1: Exergosustainability Assessment of a Concentrated Photovoltaic-Thermal System for Residential Cogeneration
- 1.12 Case Study 2: Exergosustainability Assessment of a High-Temperature Steam Photo-Electrolysis Plant
- 1.13 Concluding Remarks
- Study Problems
- Chapter 2: Hydrogen and Its Production
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Hydrogen and the Environment
- 2.3 Hydrogen and Sustainability
- 2.4 Hydrogen Properties
- 2.5 Green Hydrogen Sources
- 2.6 Hydrogen Production Methods
- 2.7 Hydrogen Storage and Distribution
- 2.8 Fuel Cells
- 2.9 Hydrogen Applications
- 2.10 Concluding Remarks
- Study Problems
- Chapter 3: Hydrogen Production by Electrical Energy
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Fundamentals of Electrochemical Hydrogen Production
- 3.3 Alkaline Electrolyzers
- 3.4 PEM Electrolyzers
- 3.5 Solid Oxide Electrolyzers With Oxygen Ion Conduction
- 3.6 Solid Oxide Electrolyzers With Proton Conduction
- 3.7 Chloralkali Electrochemical Process for Chlorine and Hydrogen Production
- 3.8 Other Electrochemical Methods of Hydrogen Production
- 3.9 Integrated Systems for Hydrogen Production by Electrical Energy
- 3.10 Concluding Remarks
- Study Problems
- Chapter 4: Hydrogen Production by Thermal Energy
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Fundamentals of Thermochemical Hydrogen Production
- 4.3 Water Thermolysis
- 4.4 Pure Thermochemical Water Splitting Cycles
- 4.5 Hybrid Thermochemical Cycles
- 4.6 Gasification and Reforming for Green Hydrogen Production
- 4.7 Integrated Systems for Green-Thermal Hydrogen Production
- 4.8 Concluding Remarks
- Study Problems
- Chapter 5: Hydrogen Production by Photonic Energy
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Fundamentals of Photonic Hydrogen Production
- 5.3 Systems With Homogeneous Photocatalysis
- 5.4 Systems With Heterogeneous Photocatalysis
- 5.5 Photoelectrochemical Cells
- 5.6 Hybrid Photocatalysis Systems
- 5.7 Integrated Photonic Energy-Based Hydrogen Production System
- 5.8 Concluding Remarks
- Study Problems
- Chapter 6: Hydrogen Production by Biochemical Energy
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Biochemical Processes
- 6.3 Integrated System for Green Biochemical Hydrogen Production
- 6.4 Concluding Remarks
- Study Problems
- Chapter 7: Other Hydrogen Production Methods
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Photo-Thermochemical Water Splitting
- 7.3 Photo-Electro-Thermochemical Water Splitting
- 7.4 Radio-Thermochemical Water Splitting
- 7.5 Coal Hydrogasification for Hydrogen Production
- 7.6 Nuclear-Based Natural Gas Reforming for Hydrogen Production
- 7.7 Solar Fuel Reforming for Hydrogen Production
- 7.8 Electrolysis in Molten Alkali Hydroxides for Hydrogen Production
- 7.9 Green Hydrogen From Ammonia
- 7.10 Concluding Remarks
- Study Problems
- Chapter 8: Novel Systems and Applications of Hydrogen Production
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Fossil and Biofuels Based Novel Hydrogen Production Options
- 8.3 Water Decomposition-Based Novel Hydrogen Production Options
- 8.4 Solar-Based Novel Hydrogen Production Options
- 8.5 Biomass and Biological-Based Novel Hydrogen Production Options
- 8.6 Other Novel Hydrogen Production Options
- 8.7 Concluding Remarks
- Study Problems
- Appendix A: Conversion Factors
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 9th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017487
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128015636
About the Author
Ibrahim Dincer
Dr. Ibrahim Dincer is full Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Canada. He is also Vice President for Strategy of the International Association for Hydrogen Energy (IAHE) and Vice-President of the World Society of Sustainable Energy Technologies (WSSET). Renowned for his pioneering work on sustainable energy technologies, he has authored and co-authored numerous books and book chapters, more than a thousand refereed journal and conference papers, as well as technical reports. He has chaired national and international conferences, symposia, workshops and technical meetings. He has delivered more than 300 keynote and invited lectures. His main research interests include energy conversion and management, hydrogen and fuel cell systems and renewable energy technologies. Dr. Dincer is an active member of various scientific societies, and serves as Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Board member on several international journals, including Elsevier`s International Journal of Hydrogen Energy and Applied Energy. Dr. Dincer has received research, teaching and service awards, including the Premier’s Research Excellence Award in Ontario, Canada, in 2004. More recently, he has been identified as one of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Most Influential Scientific Minds in Engineering. This honor, presented by Thomson Reuters, is given to researchers who rank in the top 1% for number of citations in their subject field in a given year.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Oshawa, Canada
Calin Zamfirescu
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior research associate and Sessional instructor, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, University of Ontario Institute of Technology