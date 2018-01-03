Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry
1st Edition
Improving Production and Processing
Description
Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing addresses the principle that food supply needs of the present must be met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. Responding to sustainability goals requires maximum utilization of all raw materials produced and integration of activities throughout all production-to-consumption stages. This book covers production stage activities to reduce postharvest losses and increase use of by-products streams (waste), food manufacturing and beyond, presenting insights to ensure energy, water and other resources are used efficiently and environmental impacts are minimized.
The book presents the latest research and advancements in efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly food production and ways they can be implemented within the food industry. Filling the knowledge gap between understanding and applying these advancements, this team of expert authors from around the globe offer both academic and industry perspectives and a real-world view of the challenges and potential solutions that exist for feeding the world in the future. The book will guide industry professionals and researchers in ways to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food systems.
Key Features
- Addresses why food waste recovery improves sustainability of food systems, how these issues can be adapted by the food industry, and the role of policy making in ensuring sustainable food production
- Describes in detail the latest understanding of food processing, food production and waste reduction issues
- Includes emerging topics, such as sustainable organic food production and computer aided process engineering
- Analyzes the potential and sustainability of already commercialized processes and products
Readership
Researchers; specialists; agriculturalists; professionals and strategy developers working in the agro-food industry from farm to fork, chemical engineers. University libraries and Institutes as a textbook and/or ancillary reading in graduates and post-graduate level multi-discipline courses dealing with sustainable food systems, agricultural and environmental science, food processing, or bioresource valorization
Table of Contents
Part A: Sustainable Food Production
1. Introduction to Sustainable Food Production
Renan Oliveira Zocca, Pedro Dinis Gaspar, Pedro Dinho da Silva, José Nunes, Luís Pinto de Andrade
2. Elucidating Local Food Production to Identify Principles and Challenges for Sustainable Agriculture
Oren Shelef, Jesús D Fernández-Bayo, Yonatan Sher, Valeria Ancona, Heather Slinn, Yigal Achmon
3. Role of Earthworm in Sustainable Agriculture
Jaswinder Singh
4. Evaluating the Environmental, Economic and Social Sustainability of Agro-Food Systems Through Life Cycle Approaches
Giovanni Gulisano, Alfio Strano, Anna Irene De Luca, Giacomo Falcone, Nathalie Iofrida, Teodora Stillitano
5. Systems for Sustainability and Transparency of Food Supply Chains
Louise Manning
Part B: Sustainable Food Processing
6. Energy saving food processing
Shahin Roohinejad, Oleksii Parniakov, Nooshin Nikmaram, Ralf Greiner, Mohamed Koubaa
7. Drying and chilling/freezing of perishable foods in the organic sector
Gardis J. E. von Gersdorff, Michael Bantle, Oliver Hensel, Barbara Sturm
8. Sustainable Packaging
Valentina Siracusa, Marco Dalla Rosab
9. Sustainable Sanitation in the Food Industry
Maricica Stoica
10. Microbial Biosurfactants in Food Sanitation
Deepansh Sharma, Esha Gupta, Joginder Singh, Pratibha Vyas, Daljeet Singh Dhanjal
Part C: Sustainable Food Waste Management
11. Food Waste Valorisation
Semih Otles, Canan Kartal
12. Food Waste Recovery: Prospects and Opportunities
Charis M. Galanakis
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece