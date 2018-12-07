Sustainable Food and Agriculture
1st Edition
An Integrated Approach
Description
Sustainable Food and Agriculture: An Integrated Approach is the first book to look at the imminent threats to sustainable food security through a cross-sectoral lens. As the world faces food supply challenges posed by the declining growth rate of agricultural productivity, accelerated deterioration of quantity and quality of natural resources that underpin agricultural production, climate change, and hunger, poverty and malnutrition, a multi-faced understanding is key to identifying practical solutions. This book gives stakeholders a common vision, concept and methods that are based on proven and widely agreed strategies for continuous improvement in sustainability at different scales.
While information on policies and technologies that would enhance productivity and sustainability of individual agricultural sectors is available to some extent, literature is practically devoid of information and experiences for countries and communities considering a comprehensive approach (cross-sectoral policies, strategies and technologies) to SFA. This book is the first effort to fill this gap, providing information on proven options for enhancing productivity, profitability, equity and environmental sustainability of individual sectors and, in addition, how to identify opportunities and actions for exploiting cross-sectoral synergies.
Key Features
- Provides proven options of integrated technologies and policies, helping new programs identify appropriate existing programs
- Presents mechanisms/tools for balancing trade-offs and proposes indicators to facilitate decision-making and progress measurement
- Positions a comprehensive and informed review of issues in one place for effective education, comparison and evaluation
Readership
Policy makers, development practitioners, agricultural research and extension professionals, students of biological and human sciences, economists, agronomists
Table of Contents
Part 1: Food and Agriculture at a cross-road
Part 2: Current approaches to sustainable food and agriculture
Part 3: Towards sustainable agriculture
Part 4: Implementing Integrated Sustainable Food and Agriculture
Part 5: The way forward
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121344
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128121351
About the Editor
Clayton Campanhola
Campanhola has a Bachelor degree in Agronomy from University of Sao Paulo (Brazil), Master of Science in Nuclear Energy applied to Agriculture from University of Sao Paulo (Brazil), PhD in Entomology from Texas A&M University (USA), and Post-doctorate in Economic Development and Environment from University of Campinas (Brazil).
He has occupied the posts of Director General of the Embrapa’s (Brazilian Agriculture Research Corporation) National Research Center on Monitoring and Evaluation of Environmental Impact of Agriculture, President of Embrapa, Director of ABDI (Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development) and Director of Plant Production and Protection Division in FAO, Rome.
Affiliations and Expertise
Strategic Programme Leader for Sustainable Agriculture, FAO, Rome
Shivaji Pandey
Pandey served as a maize scientist, and Director of Maize Program and Director of African Livelihoods Program at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) - a center of the CGIAR, over a period of 30 years before joining Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) where he served as the Director of Agricultural Support Systems Division and of Plant Production and Protection Division.
At FAO, he also chaired the Inter-departmental Working Group on Biotechnologies covering crops, livestock, forestry, fisheries, and food processing sectors. He led the Organization’s efforts to develop and launch a new paradigm for sustainable intensification of crop production - Save and Grow - to increase food production, while protecting and enhancing natural resources.
Affiliations and Expertise
Special Advisor for Sustainable Agriculture, FAO and Board Member, Mexican Association of Food Banks (AMBA) and the Humanitas Global