Sustainable Food and Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128121344, 9780128121351

Sustainable Food and Agriculture

1st Edition

An Integrated Approach

Editors: Clayton Campanhola Shivaji Pandey
Paperback ISBN: 9780128121344
eBook ISBN: 9780128121351
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Page Count: 594
Description

Sustainable Food and Agriculture: An Integrated Approach is the first book to look at the imminent threats to sustainable food security through a cross-sectoral lens. As the world faces food supply challenges posed by the declining growth rate of agricultural productivity, accelerated deterioration of quantity and quality of natural resources that underpin agricultural production, climate change, and hunger, poverty and malnutrition, a multi-faced understanding is key to identifying practical solutions. This book gives stakeholders a common vision, concept and methods that are based on proven and widely agreed strategies for continuous improvement in sustainability at different scales.

While information on policies and technologies that would enhance productivity and sustainability of individual agricultural sectors is available to some extent, literature is practically devoid of information and experiences for countries and communities considering a comprehensive approach (cross-sectoral policies, strategies and technologies) to SFA. This book is the first effort to fill this gap, providing information on proven options for enhancing productivity, profitability, equity and environmental sustainability of individual sectors and, in addition, how to identify opportunities and actions for exploiting cross-sectoral synergies.

Key Features

  • Provides proven options of integrated technologies and policies, helping new programs identify appropriate existing programs
  • Presents mechanisms/tools for balancing trade-offs and proposes indicators to facilitate decision-making and progress measurement
  • Positions a comprehensive and informed review of issues in one place for effective education, comparison and evaluation

Readership

Policy makers, development practitioners, agricultural research and extension professionals, students of biological and human sciences, economists, agronomists

Table of Contents

Part 1: Food and Agriculture at a cross-road
Part 2: Current approaches to sustainable food and agriculture
Part 3: Towards sustainable agriculture
Part 4: Implementing Integrated Sustainable Food and Agriculture
Part 5: The way forward

Details

No. of pages:
594
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128121344
eBook ISBN:
9780128121351

About the Editor

Clayton Campanhola

Campanhola has a Bachelor degree in Agronomy from University of Sao Paulo (Brazil), Master of Science in Nuclear Energy applied to Agriculture from University of Sao Paulo (Brazil), PhD in Entomology from Texas A&M University (USA), and Post-doctorate in Economic Development and Environment from University of Campinas (Brazil).

He has occupied the posts of Director General of the Embrapa’s (Brazilian Agriculture Research Corporation) National Research Center on Monitoring and Evaluation of Environmental Impact of Agriculture, President of Embrapa, Director of ABDI (Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development) and Director of Plant Production and Protection Division in FAO, Rome.

Affiliations and Expertise

Strategic Programme Leader for Sustainable Agriculture, FAO, Rome

Shivaji Pandey

Pandey served as a maize scientist, and Director of Maize Program and Director of African Livelihoods Program at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) - a center of the CGIAR, over a period of 30 years before joining Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) where he served as the Director of Agricultural Support Systems Division and of Plant Production and Protection Division.

At FAO, he also chaired the Inter-departmental Working Group on Biotechnologies covering crops, livestock, forestry, fisheries, and food processing sectors. He led the Organization’s efforts to develop and launch a new paradigm for sustainable intensification of crop production - Save and Grow - to increase food production, while protecting and enhancing natural resources.

Affiliations and Expertise

Special Advisor for Sustainable Agriculture, FAO and Board Member, Mexican Association of Food Banks (AMBA) and the Humanitas Global

