Sustainable Fibres and Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Sustainable Fibres and Textiles
2. Sustainable Cotton Production
3. Sustainable Production of Bast Fibres
4. Sustainable Wool Production
5. Ecological Dyeing of Wool with Biomordants
6. Sustainable Silk Production
7. Sustainable Production of Regenerated Cellulosic Fibres
8. Sustainable Production of Synthetic Fibres
9. Low Water Consumption Technologies for Textile Production
10. Sustainable Chemical Technologies for Textile Production
11. Sustainable Waste Water Treatments in Textile Sector
12. Sustainable Chemical Management and Zero Discharges
13. Sustainable Production and Appliccation of Natural Fibre-Based Non-Woeven
Description
Sustainable Fibres and Textiles provides a whole-lifecycle approach to the subject of sustainable textiles, from fiber production, through manufacturing and low-energy care and recycling. The scientific, industrial, regulatory and social aspects of this lifecycle are explored by an expert author team who bring global perspectives to this important subject.
The first part of the book provides detailed coverage of the sustainable production of textiles, with chapters devoted to each of the main fiber types, including new biosynthetic fibers, such as textiles produced from Polylactic Acid (PLA). The second part examines sustainable production methods, focusing on low carbon production technologies and sustainable, low-pollution methods of processing and dyeing fabrics.
The final sections explore the benefits of textiles designed to enable low-energy fabric care via both finishes used to treat the fabric and better care labelling. Re-use and recycling options are also covered, as are ethical aspects, such as fair trade fabrics.
Key Features
- Presents an integrated understanding of sustainability through the whole supply-chain – from agriculture, through manufacturing and fabric care, to recycling
- Teachers users how to make optimal choices of fiber and manufacturing technologies to achieve the sustainable production of high-quality apparel and other textile products
- Provides a wider understanding of emerging regulatory frameworks that will shape the future of sustainable textiles
Readership
R&D managers in the textile and clothing industries; postgraduate students and academic researchers in textile science; sustainability consultants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 7th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020425
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020418
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Subramanian Muthu Editor
Dr S. S. Muthu works at Global Sustainability Services, Hong Kong
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Sustainability Services, Hong Kong