Sustainable Environmental Clean-up
1st Edition
Green Remediation
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Sustainable Environmental Clean-up: Green Remediation includes some natural, clean, and eco-sustainable technologies that have undergone the process of gradual development in past few decades. These technologies include a range of innovative natural and viable materials and offer a clean solution of environmental pollution. It includes case studies of phytoremediation, bioremediation (microbial removal of pollutant), constructed wetlands, natural media filtration for the sustainable environmental cleanup. Sustainable Environmental Clean-up: Green Remediation includes coverage of: Recent trends in eco-sustainable green remediation, Role of constructed wetlands in green remediation, Factor responsible for biodegradation of organic pollutants, Remediation through natural media (Sand, gravel, stope-chips), Microbes and their role in green remediation.
Key Features
- Presents recent trends in eco-sustainable green remediation
- Covers the role of constructed wetlands in green remediation
- Outlines the factors responsible for biodegradation of organic pollutants
- Discusses remediation through natural media (Sand, gravel, stope-chips)
- Explains microbes and their role in green remediation
- Includes the role of endophytic microbes in organic contamination management
Readership
Engineers, Scientists, Industries and Policymakers who need basic knowledge to the principles of green remediation, contamination management, wastewater treatment in the sustainable ways or by the use of beneficial microorganism (bacteria, fungi, cyanobacteria). Students on Environmental Biotechnology/Microbiology. Different professionals working or interested in Environmental Microbiology and Bioremediation field
Table of Contents
1. Green remediation basic concept and scope of green remediation
2. Environmentally sustainable pollution remediation technologies
3. Green and innovative technologies for the treatment air, water, soil
4. Water quality improvement through green remediation technologies
5. Constructed wetlands for the treatment of sewage
6. Removal of emerging contaminants through constructed wetland
7. Removal of pollutants from drinking water through natural and innovative filter media
8. Bioremediation of organic contaminants through beneficial microbes
9. Factor responsible for biodegradation of organic pollutants
10. Plant growth promoting bacteria and its role in green remediation
11. Entophytic microbes in abiotic stress management
12. Fungi and environmental clean-up
13. Cyanobacteria and their role in green remediation
14. Biodegradation of Dye using beneficial microbes
15. Microbial Bio surfactant/Microbial enzymes in the management of Organic waste
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128238288
About the Editors
Virendra Mishra
Dr. Virendra Kumar Mishra currently working as Associate Professor at the Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (India). He has done Ph.D. from Banaras Hindu University on water pollution in coal mines and treatment of coal miming effluent. He has expertise in analysis of water and wastewater, bioremediation and phytoremediation, environmental microbiology. After obtaining doctoral degree Dr. Mishra has worked at various levels at different National and international institution viz. Sejong University, Seoul, South Korea, IDAEA-CSIC, Barcelona Spain, IIT BHU. During the last fifteen years he has been an integral part in various research project related to wastewater treatment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India
Ajay Kumar
Dr. Ajay Kumar is currently working at the Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani Center, Rishon, LeZion, Israel. He completed his doctoral research from Department of Botany, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India in 2015. In his 9 years of research, he has published more than 55 research articles and book chapters in the International and National journals of repute. He has wide area of research, especially in microbe interactions, endophytes related with the medicinal plants and microbial inoculants. He has already edited some book with “Elsevier publisher” like “PGPR Amelioration in Sustainable agriculture” and “Climate Change and Agriculture System” and some are under the production. Recently, London Journal Press provided him “Quarterly Franklin Membership” (Membership ID#TM89775) for his significant contribution. In addition, he is an invited member in the editorial committee of “International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences” and “Journal of Plant Science and Agriculture Research.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Scientist, Agriculture Research Organization, Volcani center, Israel
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.