Sustainable Energy Management
1st Edition
Description
While the last few decades have witnessed incredible leaps forward in the technology of energy production, technological innovation can only be as transformative as its implementation and management allows. The burgeoning fields of renewable, efficient and sustainable energy have moved past experimentation toward realization, necessitating the transition to more sustainable energy management practices. Energy Management is a collective term for all the systematic practices to minimize and control both the quantity and cost of energy used in providing a service. This new book reports from the forefront of the energy struggle in the developing world, offering a guide to implementation of sustainable energy management in practice. The authors provide new paradigms for measuring energy sustainability, pragmatic methods for applying renewable resources and efficiency improvements, and unique insights on managing risk in power production facilities. The book highlights the possible financial and practical impacts of these activities, as well as the methods of their calculation. The authors’ guidelines for planning, analyzing, developing, and optimizing sustainable energy production projects provide vital information for the nations, corporations, and engineering firms that must apply exciting new energy technology in the real world.
Key Features
- Shows engineering managers and project developers how to transition smoothly to sustainable practices that can save up to 25% in energy costs!
- Features case studies from around the world, explaining the whys and hows of successes and failures in China, India, Brazil, the US and Europe
- Covers a broad spectrum of energy development issues from planning through realization, emphasizing efficiency, scale-up of renewables and risk mitigation
- Includes software on a companion website to make calculating efficiency gains quick and simple
Readership
Primary: Engineers, scientists, and managers working in Sustainable Energy. Secondary: Students in Engineering programs; Policy-makers and Investors working in energy-related disciplines
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Introduction
References
Chapter 2. Energy and Sustainable Development
2.1 Definition of Sustainable Development
2.2 Sustainable Development Principles
2.3 Energy Sustainability as Criteria for Development
2.4 Dimensions of Energy Sustainability
2.5 Basic Concept of Energy Sustainability
2.6 Basic Problems of Future Energy Development
2.7 Legislation
2.8 Case study – European Union
References
Chapter 3. Energy Management – Planning
3.1 Traditional Concept of Energy Management
3.2 Sustainable Approach to Energy Management
3.3 Strategic Analysis of Energy Sector
3.4 Strategic Objectives of Sustainable Energy Management
3.5 Case Study – India
6 Policies Related to Electricity in India
References
Chapter 4. Energy Management – Implementation
4.1 Development of Strategy of Sustainable Management of Energy
4.2 Traditional Approaches to Implementation of Sustainable Energy Management
4.3 Creation of Organizational Structure and Corporate Culture
4.4 Transformation of Goals and Allocation of Resources
4.5 Managing the Process of Implementing Sustainable Energy Management
4.6 Control and Audit of the Strategy
4.7 Case Study – Canada
References
Chapter 5. Methods and Techniques for Implementation of Sustainable Energy Management
5.1 Basic approaches to implementing strategy of sustainable energy management
5.2 Traditional Approach
5.3 System Approach
5.4 Eco-Management Approach
5.5 Total Quality Management Approach
5.6 Life Cycle Analysis
5.7 Gap Analysis
5.8 Case Study – USA
References
Chapter 6. Energy Management – Control
6.1 Elements of Strategic Control
6.2 Controlling Financial Effects of Implementation
6.3 Controlling non-financial effects of implementation
6.4 Case Study – Serbia
References
Chapter 7. Strategic Priorities of Sustainable Energy Development
First Strategic Objective – Exploitation of Renewable Energy Sources
Second Strategic Objective – Energy Efficiency
Third Strategic Objective – Risk Management in Energy Facilities
References
Chapter 8. Sustainable Energy Development Monitoring
8.1 Indicators of Sustainable Development
8.2 Indicators of Sustainable Energy Development
8.3 Determination of Sustainable Development Level
8.4 Determination of Sustainable Development Level by Indicators of Development
8.5 Determination of Sustainable Energy Development Level
8.6 Case Study – Southeastern European Region
References
Conclusion
Glossary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 8th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914279
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124159785
About the Author
Mirjana Radovanović (Golusin)
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Environmental Science, Educons University, Serbia
Stevan Popov
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Department Chair of Biotechnology Engineering, University of Novi Sad, Serbia
Sinisa Dodic
Affiliations and Expertise
Process Design Engineer & Professor of Technology, University of Novi Sad, Serbia
Reviews
"Its goal is to teach corporations how to manage their energy use in order to meet their own energy needs without compromising the ability of future generations to do so…The authors identify the key factors for success as strategic planning, efficient operations, technological upgrades, training, and global cooperation."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013