Sustainable Development Strategies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128189207

Sustainable Development Strategies

1st Edition

Engineering, Culture and Economics

Authors: Mousumi Roy
Paperback ISBN: 9780128189207
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd March 2020
Page Count: 512
Description

Creating an effective sustainable development strategy is a complex task. There are “one size fits all “scenarios. Each strategy is based on a unique set of valuables such as environmental challenges, culture, and economic priorities. Sustainable Development Strategies: Engineering, Culture and Economics provide policy guidance on good practice in developing and implementing strategies for sustainable development. The book integrates social, economic and environmental objectives, taking account of their implications for different socio-economic groups and for future generations.Moving towards sustainable development presents tremendous challenges. Sustainable Development Strategies: Engineering, Culture and Economics provides a rich overview and takes a closer look at the current state of theory and practice in the field of sustainability. The book will examine and analyze existing and new approaches to formulating a sustainable development strategy and its implementation through both quantitative and qualitative studies. Sustainable Development Strategies: Engineering, Culture and Economics looks that the formulation of strategy and overcoming their various issues from the standpoint of a diversity of disciplines including engineering, economics and social/political to yield new insights and ideas that are relevant from both an academic and professional perspective.

Key Features

  • Clearly explains the most cutting-edge green technologies and methods for use in built communities
  • Analyses existing and new approaches to formulating a sustainable development strategy and its implementation
  • Help to facilitate the formulation of effective sustainability strategies through an Interdisciplinary approach

Readership

Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Construction Engineers and Construction Managers

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Sustainable Development
    2. Transition management to low carbon society
    3. Green consumerism
    4. Circular Economy
    5. Innovations and Adoption of Green Technology 
    6. Green Governance and Management
    7. Sustainable Finance

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128189207

About the Author

Mousumi Roy

Dr. Mousumi Roy is a Professor of Management Studies at the National Institute of Technology, Durgapur. Dr. Mousumi Roy has published numerous publications in various national and international peer-reviewed journals and presented scientific papers across the world. Because of his active association with different societies and academies as well as his contributions, Dr. Mousumi Roy is recognized by subject experts around the world. Dr. Mousumi Roy’s clinical and scientific research interests include Knowledge Management, Labour Market Management, International Business, Green consumerism, Business Environment Management, Managerial Economics, Management for Sustainable Development, and Sustainable Industrialization.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Management Studies, Department of Management Studies, National Institute of Technology Durgapur, Mahatma Gandhi Avenue, Durgapur, India

