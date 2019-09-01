Sustainable Development for Mass Urbanization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128176900

Sustainable Development for Mass Urbanization

1st Edition

Editors: Md. Faruque Hossain
Paperback ISBN: 9780128176900
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 448
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
266.32
226.37
190.00
161.50
146.00
124.10
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sustainable Development for Mass Urbanization scrutinizes the challenges encountered when designing, planning and constructing sustainable cities. Chapters briefly explain the role of national and local governments in the strategic planning, development, implementation, monitoring and enforcement of ensuring that the water, air, food, and products used by the community are safe for the public and the environment. Other sections look at critical infrastructural systems, including Water Delivery Systems, Sanitation and Waste Disposal Systems, Power Systems, and Public Health Systems. Finally, new green technologies, practices and standards predicated by the need for sustainable office building and housing are covered.

Case studies are presented in each chapter to further illustrate how these solutions are implemented in existing Megacities around the world.

Key Features

  • Covers infrastructural systems, such as Water Delivery Systems, Sanitation and Waste Disposal Systems, Power Systems, and Public Health Systems
  • Scrutinizes the challenges encountered when designing, planning and constructing sustainable megacities
  • Presents case studies in each chapter to further illustrate how these solutions work

Readership

Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Construction Engineers and Construction Managers

Table of Contents

Part One: Introduction
1. Building a Better Urban System

Part Two: Critical Infrastructure System
2. Introduction to Megacities
3. Water Delivery Systems
4. Sanitation and Waste Disposal Systems
5. Power Systems
6. Sustainable Infrastructure System
7. Public Transport Systems
8. Flying Transportation Technology

Part Three: Environmental Pollution Controls
9. Air pollution
10. Water pollution

Part Four: Sustainable Buildings
11. Green Building Technology
12. Green Building Complexes
13. Green Building and Public Housing

Part Five: Conclusion
14. Sustainable Urbanization

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128176900

About the Editor

Md. Faruque Hossain

Faruque Hossain has over twenty years industrial experience in sustainable design and construction development, and project management for New York city agencies including: New York City Department of Environmental Protection and New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services. He is currently an Adjunct Professor at New York University, Department of Civil and Urban Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Department of Civil and Urban Engineering, New York University, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.