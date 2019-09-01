Sustainable Development for Mass Urbanization
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Development for Mass Urbanization scrutinizes the challenges encountered when designing, planning and constructing sustainable cities. Chapters briefly explain the role of national and local governments in the strategic planning, development, implementation, monitoring and enforcement of ensuring that the water, air, food, and products used by the community are safe for the public and the environment. Other sections look at critical infrastructural systems, including Water Delivery Systems, Sanitation and Waste Disposal Systems, Power Systems, and Public Health Systems. Finally, new green technologies, practices and standards predicated by the need for sustainable office building and housing are covered.
Case studies are presented in each chapter to further illustrate how these solutions are implemented in existing Megacities around the world.
Key Features
- Covers infrastructural systems, such as Water Delivery Systems, Sanitation and Waste Disposal Systems, Power Systems, and Public Health Systems
- Scrutinizes the challenges encountered when designing, planning and constructing sustainable megacities
- Presents case studies in each chapter to further illustrate how these solutions work
Readership
Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Construction Engineers and Construction Managers
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction
1. Building a Better Urban System
Part Two: Critical Infrastructure System
2. Introduction to Megacities
3. Water Delivery Systems
4. Sanitation and Waste Disposal Systems
5. Power Systems
6. Sustainable Infrastructure System
7. Public Transport Systems
8. Flying Transportation Technology
Part Three: Environmental Pollution Controls
9. Air pollution
10. Water pollution
Part Four: Sustainable Buildings
11. Green Building Technology
12. Green Building Complexes
13. Green Building and Public Housing
Part Five: Conclusion
14. Sustainable Urbanization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176900
About the Editor
Md. Faruque Hossain
Faruque Hossain has over twenty years industrial experience in sustainable design and construction development, and project management for New York city agencies including: New York City Department of Environmental Protection and New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services. He is currently an Adjunct Professor at New York University, Department of Civil and Urban Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Department of Civil and Urban Engineering, New York University, NY, USA