Sustainable Development for Mass Urbanization scrutinizes the challenges encountered when designing, planning and constructing sustainable cities. Chapters briefly explain the role of national and local governments in the strategic planning, development, implementation, monitoring and enforcement of ensuring that the water, air, food, and products used by the community are safe for the public and the environment. Other sections look at critical infrastructural systems, including Water Delivery Systems, Sanitation and Waste Disposal Systems, Power Systems, and Public Health Systems. Finally, new green technologies, practices and standards predicated by the need for sustainable office building and housing are covered.

Case studies are presented in each chapter to further illustrate how these solutions are implemented in existing Megacities around the world.