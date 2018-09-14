Sustainable Design and Build - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128167229, 9780128168882

Sustainable Design and Build

1st Edition

Building, Energy, Roads, Bridges, Water and Sewer Systems

Authors: Md. Faruque Hossain
eBook ISBN: 9780128168882
Paperback ISBN: 9780128167229
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th September 2018
Page Count: 462
Description

Sustainable Design and Build provides a complete reference for engineers and scientists who want to conduct sustainability research. The book begins with a rudimentary discussion of environmental pollution and energy that is followed by their applications for solving problems in construction processes and practices governing advanced building design, infrastructure and transportation, and water and sewage. Other topics include engineering invisible roads and bridges, smart building technology, building information modeling, energy modeling, resilience in urban and rural development, engineering invisible roads and bridges, zero emission vehicles and flying transportation technology.

This book presents a valuable guide to sustainable design and construction processes and methods.

Key Features

  • Covers the latest research in the utilization of renewable energy and the implementation in construction and building system design
  • Includes a detailed discussion on combined technology applications of energy, gas and water
  • Covers advanced methods and technologies for constructing sustainable transportation systems, including roads, bridges, tunnels and hardscapes

Readership

Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Construction Engineers and Construction Managers

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Introduction
Building a Better World
Chapter Two: Environment
2.1 Air
2.2 Water
2.3 Land
2.4 Climate Change
Chapter Three: Energy
3.1 Conventional
3.2 Solar
3.3 Wind
3.4 Geothermal
3.5 Biogas
3.6 Hydropower
Chapter Four: Advanced Building Design
4.1 Integrated Building Design
4.2 Smart Building Technology
4.3 Building Information Modeling
4.4 Energy Modeling
4.5 Resilience in Urban and Rural Development
Chapter Five: Infrastructure and Transportation
5.1 Green Infrastructure
5.2 Engineering Invisible Roads and Bridges
5.3 Zero Emission Vehicles
5.4 Flying Transportation Technology
5.5 Light Engineering
Chapter Six: Water
6.1 Natural Water Resources
6.2 Potable Water/Treatment
6.3 Storm and Waste Water
6.4 Water Reduction Engineering 
Chapter Seven: Conclusion
Best Management Practices

Details

No. of pages:
462
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128168882
Paperback ISBN:
9780128167229

About the Author

Md. Faruque Hossain

Faruque Hossain has over twenty years industrial experience in sustainable design and construction development, and project management for New York city agencies including: New York City Department of Environmental Protection and New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services. He is currently an Adjunct Professor at New York University, Department of Civil and Urban Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Department of Civil and Urban Engineering, New York University, NY, USA

