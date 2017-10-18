Sustainable Construction Materials
1st Edition
Municipal Incinerated Bottom Ash
Table of Contents
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 BACKGROUND
1.2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES
1.3 OUTLINE OF Review
2. METHODOLOGY
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Identifying and Sourcing of Published Global Literature
2.2.1 Rate of Publication
2.2.2 Key Researchers
2.2.3 Global Status of Publications
2.2.4 Institutions Involved
2.2.5 Type of Published Literature
2.3 Initial Appraisal and Sorting
2.4 Analysis and Evaluation
3. MSW, INCINERATION, PROCESSING and MIBA MANAGEMENT
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE
3.2.1 Legislation, Policies and Practices
3.2.2 Economic Analysis
3.2.3 Composition
3.3 INCINERATION
3.3.1 Incinerator Process
3.3.2 Management of Incineration Facilities
3.4 PROCESSING
3.4.1 Introduction
3.4.2 MIBA Treatments
3.5 MIBA MANAGEMENT
3.5.1 Legislation, Standards and Practices
3.5.2 LCAs, Economics and Marketing Aspects
3.5.3 Landfilling
3.6 CONCLUDING REMARKS
4. MIBA CHARACTERISTICS
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 PHYSICAL CHARACTERISITCS
4.2.1 Fineness and Particle Size Distribution
4.2.2 Density
4.2.3 Morphology
4.2.4 Absorption
4.3 CHEMICAL CHARACTERISTICS
4.3.1 Oxide Composition
4.3.2 Loss on Ignition (LOI)
4.3.2 Mineralogy
4.3.3 Trace Elements
4.4 CONCLUDING REMARKS
5. USE OF MIBA IN CEMENT AND AS LIGHTWEIGHT AGGREGATE
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 USE IN CEMENT
5.2.1 As Raw Feed for Cement Clinker
5.2.2 As Cement Component
5.3 USE IN LIGHTWEIGHT AGGREGATE
5.3.1 MIBA Lightweight Aggregate Production Process
5.3.2 Properties of Synthetic MIBA Lightweight Aggregates
5.4 CONCLUDING REMARKS
6. USE OF MIBA IN MORTARS AND CONCRETE
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 USE IN MORTAR
6.2.1 MIBA as Fine Aggregate Replacement in Mortar
6.2.2 MIBA as Cement Replacement
6.2.3 MIBA in Clinker Free Mortar
6.2.4 MIBA in Controlled Low Strength (CLSM) Mortars
6.3 USE IN CONCRETE
6.3.1MIBA as Aggregate in Concrete
6.3.2 MIBA as a Cement Component in Concrete
6.3.3 MIBA in Special Concretes
6.3.4 MIBA in Concrete Masonry Blocks
6.4 CONCLUDING REMARKS
7. USE OF MIBA IN GEOTECHNICAL ANDROAD PAVEMENT APPLICATIONS
7.1 INTRODUCTION
7.2 MIBA AS UNBOUND MATERIAL
7.2.1 Grading of MIBA
7.2.2 Soil Classification
7.2.3 Organic Content
7.2.4 Compactability
7.2.5 Bearing Capacity
7.2.6 Permeability
7.2.7 Shear Strength
7.2.8 Elastic Modulus
7.2.9 Abrasion Resistance
7.2.10 Soundness
7.2.11 Freeze Thaw Resistance
7.2.12 Field Testing
7.2.13 Environmental Assessment
7.3 MIBA AS HYDRAULICALLY BOUND MATERIAL
7.3.1 Particle Size Distribution
7.3.2 Moisture Content and Dry Density
7.3.3 Compressive Strength
7.3.4 Tensile Strength
7.3.5 Deformation Properties
7.3.6 Expansion
7.3.7 Permeability
7.4 MIBA AS BITUMINOUS BOUND MATERIAL
7.4.1 Marshall Mix Design
7.4.2 Susceptibility to Moisture
7.4.3 Susceptibility to Rutting
7.4.4 Skid Resistance
7.4.5 Deformation
7.4.6 Cracking
7.4.7 Additional Literature
7.5 CONCLUDING REMARKS
8. FURTHER APPLICATIONS OF MIBA
8.1 INTRODUCTION
8.2 CERAMICS
8.2.1 General Ceramics and the Sintering Process
8.2.2 Glass and Glass Ceramics
8.2.3 Tiles
8.2.4 Bricks
8.3 AGRICULTURE
8.4 ABSORBENT MATERIALS AND ZEOLITE PRODUCTION
8.5 GEOPOLYMERS
8.6 ANAEROBIC DIGESTION
8.7 INSULATION
8.8 SOIL STABILIZATION
8.9 CONCLUDING REMARKS
9. ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 AGGREGATE
9.3 CEMENT
9.4 MORTAR/CONCRETE
9.5 ROAD PAVEMENTS
9.6 CERAMICS
9.7 CONCLUDING REMARKS
10. CASE STUDIES
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 MANAGEMENT
10.2.1 South Norfolk Case Study
10.2.2 Stockholm, Sweden LCA of MIBA Management Options
10.3 INCINERATION
10.3.1 Taranto, Italy: Health Risk Assessment of Incinerator Emissions
10.4 PROCESSING
10.4.1 Amsterdam, Netherlands: Pilot wet process on MIBA washing
10.4.2 North-East of Italy: Optimizing MIBA Weathering Before Disposal
10.5 CEMENT
10.5.1 Tacoma, Washington, USA: Combined Ash Used in Cement Manufacture
10.5.2 Charleston, SC, USA: Combined Ash in Cement Manufacture
10.6 AGGREGATE
10.6.1 Connecticut, USA: Lightweight Aggregate MIBA
10.6.2 Islip, NY, USA: Rolite Aggregate Produced from MIBA
10.7 MORTAR
10.7.1 Beaulieu, France: Stabilized MIBA Mortars as Fill in Mines
10.8 CONCRETE
10.8.1 Edmonton, UK: MIBA Construction Blocks from Ballast Phoenix
10.8.2 Conscience Bay, Long Island, USA: MIBA Blocks in Artificial Reef
10.8.3 Montgomery County, Ohio, USA: MIBA Blocks in Non-Load Bearing Walls
10.8.4 Keilehaven, The Netherlands: MIBA Concrete Paving Blocks
10.8.5 Dundee, UK: MIBA in Ready Mixed Concrete
10.8.6 Dundee, UK: MIBA in Precast Concrete
10.9 ROAD PAVEMENTS
10.9.1 Umea, Sweden: Full Scale Test Road with MIBA at Davamyran Landfill
10.9.2 Malmo, Sweden: MIBA as Sub-Base Material
10.9.3 Herouville, France: Leachate Evolution of MIBA used in Test Road
10.9.4 Dundee, UK: Full Scale Demonstrations on MIBA in Road Pavements
10.9.5 Houston, Texas: FHWA Project with MIBA as Base Course Material
10.9.6 Shelton, Connecticut, USA: MIBA used as Structural Fill and Aggregate
10.9.7 Laconia, NH, USA: MIBA as Aggregate in Asphalt Binder Course
10.10 GEOTECHNICAL APPLICATIONS
10.10.1 Rotterdam, The Netherlands: MIBA as Fill Material for Wind Barrier
10.10.2 Rotterdam, The Netherlands: MIBA as Fill Material for Highway A-15
10.11 Landfill
10.11.1 Buch AG, Switzerland: Leaching at MIBA Monofill at Landfill Lostorf
10.11.2 Oahu, Hawaii, USA: CA as Cover Material at Waipahu Landfill
10.12 CONCLUSIONS
11. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 MANAGEMENTAND INCINERATION
11.3 MIBA AS RAW FEED IN CEMENT CLINKER
11.4 MIBA IN LIGHTWEIGHT/SYNTHETHIC AGGREGATE
11.5 MIBA IN CEMENT, MORTARS AND CONCRETE
11.6 MIBA IN ROAD PAVEMENTS
11.7 FURTHER APPLICATIONS
11.8 RECOMMENDATIONS
REFERENCES
Sustainable Construction Materials: Municipal Incinerated Bottom Ash discusses the global use of virgin aggregates and CO2 polluter Portland cement. Given the global sustainability agenda, much of the demand for these two sets of materials can be substantially reduced through the appropriate use of waste materials, thereby conserving natural resources, energy and CO2 emissions. Realistically, this change can only be realized and sustained through engineering ingenuity and new concepts in design. Although a great deal of research has been published over the last 50 years, it remains fragmented and ineffective. This book develops a single global knowledge-base, encouraging greater use of selected waste streams.
The focus of massive systematic reviews is to encourage the uptake of recycled secondary materials (RSM) by the construction industry and guide researchers to recognize what is already known regarding waste.
Key Features
- Provides an extensive source of valuable database information, supported by an exhaustive list of globally-based published literature over the last 40-50 years
- Offer an analysis, evaluation, repackaging and modeling of existing knowledge on sustainable construction practices
- Provides a wealth of knowledge for use in many sectors relating to the construction profession
About the Authors
Ravindra K. Dhir OBE Author
Ravindra Kumar Dhir OBE is an honorary professor of concrete engineering, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom; adjunct professor at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, and emeritus professor of concrete technology, University of Dundee, United Kingdom, where he held the position of founding director of the Concrete Technology Unit (1988-2008) and developed it into an internationally acknowledged Centre of Excellence. His approach to research is visionary and creative, and by working closely with industry, he ensured a meaningful dissemination of his research into practice. He won many awards and honours,including the Order of the British Empire for services to concrete technology from the Queen (1998), Secretary of State for Trade and Industry for innovative partnership with
industry (1989 and 1990 consecutively) and honorary fellowships from the Institute of Concrete Technology, United Kingdom; Indian Concrete Institute. He served on numerous technical committees, including as president of the Concrete Society (2009-2010) and on the editorial board of the Magazine of Concrete Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Concrete Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK
Jorge de Brito Author
Jorge de Brito is a full professor of civil engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of
Lisbon. His main research topic is sustainable construction, particularly on the use of recycled aggregates in concrete and mortars. He has participated in 20 competitively financed research projects (four as the principal investigator) and supervised 20 PhD and 150 MSc theses. He is the author of 3 previous books, 20 book chapters, 250 journal and 450 conference papers. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Building Engineering, an associate editor of the European Journal of Environmental and Civil Engineering, a member of the editorial boards of 15 other international journals and a member of the CIB, FIB, RILEM, IABMAS and IABSE organisations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Civil Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal
Ciaran J. Lynn Author
Ciaran J. Lynn, PhD doctoral researcher, University of Birmingham, UK. He received his MSc in Engineering from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland and BE in Civil Engineering from University College Dublin, Ireland. His research interests lie in the areas of sustainable construction and the appropriate use of secondary and recycled materials, including in concrete, geotechnics, road pavements and ceramic applications. He is an active contributor in these areas, including publications on the use and environmental assessment of incinerated ashes as construction materials. He is currently involved in a number of ongoing projects focusing on sustainable concrete construction.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD Doctoral Researcher, University of Birmingham, UK