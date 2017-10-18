Sustainable Construction Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081009970, 9780081009963

Sustainable Construction Materials

1st Edition

Municipal Incinerated Bottom Ash

Authors: Ravindra K. Dhir OBE Jorge de Brito Ciaran J. Lynn Rui Silva
eBook ISBN: 9780081009963
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081009970
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th October 2017
Page Count: 458
Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 BACKGROUND

1.2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES

1.3 OUTLINE OF Review

2. METHODOLOGY

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Identifying and Sourcing of Published Global Literature

2.2.1 Rate of Publication

2.2.2 Key Researchers

2.2.3 Global Status of Publications

2.2.4 Institutions Involved

2.2.5 Type of Published Literature

2.3 Initial Appraisal and Sorting

2.4 Analysis and Evaluation

3. MSW, INCINERATION, PROCESSING and MIBA MANAGEMENT

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE

3.2.1 Legislation, Policies and Practices

3.2.2 Economic Analysis

3.2.3 Composition

3.3 INCINERATION

3.3.1 Incinerator Process

3.3.2 Management of Incineration Facilities

3.4 PROCESSING

3.4.1 Introduction

3.4.2 MIBA Treatments

3.5 MIBA MANAGEMENT

3.5.1 Legislation, Standards and Practices

3.5.2 LCAs, Economics and Marketing Aspects

3.5.3 Landfilling

3.6 CONCLUDING REMARKS

4. MIBA CHARACTERISTICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 PHYSICAL CHARACTERISITCS

4.2.1 Fineness and Particle Size Distribution

4.2.2 Density

4.2.3 Morphology

4.2.4 Absorption

4.3 CHEMICAL CHARACTERISTICS

4.3.1 Oxide Composition

4.3.2 Loss on Ignition (LOI)

4.3.2 Mineralogy

4.3.3 Trace Elements

4.4 CONCLUDING REMARKS

5. USE OF MIBA IN CEMENT AND AS LIGHTWEIGHT AGGREGATE

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 USE IN CEMENT

5.2.1 As Raw Feed for Cement Clinker

5.2.2 As Cement Component

5.3 USE IN LIGHTWEIGHT AGGREGATE

5.3.1 MIBA Lightweight Aggregate Production Process

5.3.2 Properties of Synthetic MIBA Lightweight Aggregates

5.4 CONCLUDING REMARKS

6. USE OF MIBA IN MORTARS AND CONCRETE

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 USE IN MORTAR

6.2.1 MIBA as Fine Aggregate Replacement in Mortar

6.2.2 MIBA as Cement Replacement

6.2.3 MIBA in Clinker Free Mortar

6.2.4 MIBA in Controlled Low Strength (CLSM) Mortars

6.3 USE IN CONCRETE

6.3.1MIBA as Aggregate in Concrete

6.3.2 MIBA as a Cement Component in Concrete

6.3.3 MIBA in Special Concretes

6.3.4 MIBA in Concrete Masonry Blocks

6.4 CONCLUDING REMARKS

7. USE OF MIBA IN GEOTECHNICAL ANDROAD PAVEMENT APPLICATIONS

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 MIBA AS UNBOUND MATERIAL

7.2.1 Grading of MIBA

7.2.2 Soil Classification

7.2.3 Organic Content

7.2.4 Compactability

7.2.5 Bearing Capacity

7.2.6 Permeability

7.2.7 Shear Strength

7.2.8 Elastic Modulus

7.2.9 Abrasion Resistance

7.2.10 Soundness

7.2.11 Freeze Thaw Resistance

7.2.12 Field Testing

7.2.13 Environmental Assessment

7.3 MIBA AS HYDRAULICALLY BOUND MATERIAL

7.3.1 Particle Size Distribution

7.3.2 Moisture Content and Dry Density

7.3.3 Compressive Strength

7.3.4 Tensile Strength

7.3.5 Deformation Properties

7.3.6 Expansion

7.3.7 Permeability

7.4 MIBA AS BITUMINOUS BOUND MATERIAL

7.4.1 Marshall Mix Design

7.4.2 Susceptibility to Moisture

7.4.3 Susceptibility to Rutting

7.4.4 Skid Resistance

7.4.5 Deformation

7.4.6 Cracking

7.4.7 Additional Literature

7.5 CONCLUDING REMARKS

8. FURTHER APPLICATIONS OF MIBA

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 CERAMICS

8.2.1 General Ceramics and the Sintering Process

8.2.2 Glass and Glass Ceramics

8.2.3 Tiles

8.2.4 Bricks

8.3 AGRICULTURE

8.4 ABSORBENT MATERIALS AND ZEOLITE PRODUCTION

8.5 GEOPOLYMERS

8.6 ANAEROBIC DIGESTION

8.7 INSULATION

8.8 SOIL STABILIZATION

8.9 CONCLUDING REMARKS

9. ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 AGGREGATE

9.3 CEMENT

9.4 MORTAR/CONCRETE

9.5 ROAD PAVEMENTS

9.6 CERAMICS

9.7 CONCLUDING REMARKS

10. CASE STUDIES

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 MANAGEMENT

10.2.1 South Norfolk Case Study

10.2.2 Stockholm, Sweden LCA of MIBA Management Options

10.3 INCINERATION

10.3.1 Taranto, Italy: Health Risk Assessment of Incinerator Emissions

10.4 PROCESSING

10.4.1 Amsterdam, Netherlands: Pilot wet process on MIBA washing

10.4.2 North-East of Italy: Optimizing MIBA Weathering Before Disposal

10.5 CEMENT

10.5.1 Tacoma, Washington, USA: Combined Ash Used in Cement Manufacture

10.5.2 Charleston, SC, USA: Combined Ash in Cement Manufacture

10.6 AGGREGATE

10.6.1 Connecticut, USA: Lightweight Aggregate MIBA

10.6.2 Islip, NY, USA: Rolite Aggregate Produced from MIBA

10.7 MORTAR

10.7.1 Beaulieu, France: Stabilized MIBA Mortars as Fill in Mines

10.8 CONCRETE

10.8.1 Edmonton, UK: MIBA Construction Blocks from Ballast Phoenix

10.8.2 Conscience Bay, Long Island, USA: MIBA Blocks in Artificial Reef

10.8.3 Montgomery County, Ohio, USA: MIBA Blocks in Non-Load Bearing Walls

10.8.4 Keilehaven, The Netherlands: MIBA Concrete Paving Blocks

10.8.5 Dundee, UK: MIBA in Ready Mixed Concrete

10.8.6 Dundee, UK: MIBA in Precast Concrete

10.9 ROAD PAVEMENTS

10.9.1 Umea, Sweden: Full Scale Test Road with MIBA at Davamyran Landfill

10.9.2 Malmo, Sweden: MIBA as Sub-Base Material

10.9.3 Herouville, France: Leachate Evolution of MIBA used in Test Road

10.9.4 Dundee, UK: Full Scale Demonstrations on MIBA in Road Pavements

10.9.5 Houston, Texas: FHWA Project with MIBA as Base Course Material

10.9.6 Shelton, Connecticut, USA: MIBA used as Structural Fill and Aggregate

10.9.7 Laconia, NH, USA: MIBA as Aggregate in Asphalt Binder Course

10.10 GEOTECHNICAL APPLICATIONS

10.10.1 Rotterdam, The Netherlands: MIBA as Fill Material for Wind Barrier

10.10.2 Rotterdam, The Netherlands: MIBA as Fill Material for Highway A-15

10.11 Landfill

10.11.1 Buch AG, Switzerland: Leaching at MIBA Monofill at Landfill Lostorf

10.11.2 Oahu, Hawaii, USA: CA as Cover Material at Waipahu Landfill

10.12 CONCLUSIONS

11. CONCLUSIONS AND RECOMMENDATIONS

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 MANAGEMENTAND INCINERATION

11.3 MIBA AS RAW FEED IN CEMENT CLINKER

11.4 MIBA IN LIGHTWEIGHT/SYNTHETHIC AGGREGATE

11.5 MIBA IN CEMENT, MORTARS AND CONCRETE

11.6 MIBA IN ROAD PAVEMENTS

11.7 FURTHER APPLICATIONS

11.8 RECOMMENDATIONS

REFERENCES

Description

Sustainable Construction Materials: Municipal Incinerated Bottom Ash discusses the global use of virgin aggregates and CO2 polluter Portland cement. Given the global sustainability agenda, much of the demand for these two sets of materials can be substantially reduced through the appropriate use of waste materials, thereby conserving natural resources, energy and CO2 emissions. Realistically, this change can only be realized and sustained through engineering ingenuity and new concepts in design. Although a great deal of research has been published over the last 50 years, it remains fragmented and ineffective. This book develops a single global knowledge-base, encouraging greater use of selected waste streams.

The focus of massive systematic reviews is to encourage the uptake of recycled secondary materials (RSM) by the construction industry and guide researchers to recognize what is already known regarding waste.

Key Features

  • Provides an extensive source of valuable database information, supported by an exhaustive list of globally-based published literature over the last 40-50 years
  • Offer an analysis, evaluation, repackaging and modeling of existing knowledge on sustainable construction practices
  • Provides a wealth of knowledge for use in many sectors relating to the construction profession

Details

No. of pages:
458
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081009963
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081009970

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ravindra K. Dhir OBE Author

Ravindra Kumar Dhir OBE is an honorary professor of concrete engineering, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom; adjunct professor at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, and emeritus professor of concrete technology, University of Dundee, United Kingdom, where he held the position of founding director of the Concrete Technology Unit (1988-2008) and developed it into an internationally acknowledged Centre of Excellence. His approach to research is visionary and creative, and by working closely with industry, he ensured a meaningful dissemination of his research into practice. He won many awards and honours,including the Order of the British Empire for services to concrete technology from the Queen (1998), Secretary of State for Trade and Industry for innovative partnership with

industry (1989 and 1990 consecutively) and honorary fellowships from the Institute of Concrete Technology, United Kingdom; Indian Concrete Institute. He served on numerous technical committees, including as president of the Concrete Society (2009-2010) and on the editorial board of the Magazine of Concrete Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Concrete Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK

Jorge de Brito Author

Jorge de Brito is a full professor of civil engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of

Lisbon. His main research topic is sustainable construction, particularly on the use of recycled aggregates in concrete and mortars. He has participated in 20 competitively financed research projects (four as the principal investigator) and supervised 20 PhD and 150 MSc theses. He is the author of 3 previous books, 20 book chapters, 250 journal and 450 conference papers. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Building Engineering, an associate editor of the European Journal of Environmental and Civil Engineering, a member of the editorial boards of 15 other international journals and a member of the CIB, FIB, RILEM, IABMAS and IABSE organisations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Civil Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal

Ciaran J. Lynn Author

Ciaran J. Lynn, PhD doctoral researcher, University of Birmingham, UK. He received his MSc in Engineering from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland and BE in Civil Engineering from University College Dublin, Ireland. His research interests lie in the areas of sustainable construction and the appropriate use of secondary and recycled materials, including in concrete, geotechnics, road pavements and ceramic applications. He is an active contributor in these areas, including publications on the use and environmental assessment of incinerated ashes as construction materials. He is currently involved in a number of ongoing projects focusing on sustainable concrete construction.

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD Doctoral Researcher, University of Birmingham, UK

Rui Silva Author

