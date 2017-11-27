Sustainable Cities and Communities Design Handbook
2nd Edition
Green Engineering, Architecture, and Technology
Description
Sustainable Communities Design Handbook: Green Engineering, Architecture, and Technology, Second Edition, brings together the major players responsible for sustainable development at both community and metropolitan scales. The book aims to explain and demonstrate the practice, planning, design, building and managing of the engineering, architectural and economic development of cities and communities to meet sustainable development objectives. Offering a holistic approach to creating sustainable communities, the book includes a 40 percent increase in new methods and technology over the last edition, and 50 percent more case studies from around the world to illustrate how common sustainability problems are solved.
As the concept and practices of a sustainable built environment have evolved over the years, it is increasingly recognized that the scope should be expanded beyond individual buildings to the community scale. Written by an international team of engineers, architects, and environmental experts this second edition includes new HVAC technologies for heating and cooling, energy effect technologies for lighting, and new construction materials which improve heating and cooling efficiencies. This new edition will also include critical updates on international codes: LEED, BREEAM, and Green Globes.
Key Features
- Explains the most cutting-edge green technologies and methods for use in built communities
- Provides a common approach in using natural resources when building and designing green communities
- Features coverage of green practices from architecture to construction
- Covers compliance with various international codes, methods and legal frameworks
Readership
Construction Civil Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, and Energy Engineers
Table of Contents
1. The Tools for Sustainable Development
2. Global Warming and Climate Change: The Mechanisms for Community Cases Toward Solutions
Part One: Architectural Design and Building in Communities
3. Public Policy: Leadership at the local, state, national and international levels
4. Government: The Case of Sustainable College Communities
5. Green Buildings: standards and codes that provide environmentally sound technologies and returns on investments
Part Two: Agile Sustainable Infrastructure Systems
6. Smart Communities: the public and private sectors integration of infrastructures, technologies and buildings
7. Technologies, Engineering and Science
8. The Environment, Land Use, Natural Resources Today
9. Economics and Accounting: Life Cycle Analysis, Externalities, Markets and ROI (return on investment)
10. Legal contracts and Power Purchase Agreements
11. Corporate Governance and Responsibility Model Sustainable Communities, Regions and Nation States
12. Global Cases of Sustainable Communities
13. Conclusions: the next generation, life styles and beyond
APPENDIX
A. Sustainable Development
B. Greenhouse Gas Analysis
C. Demand Side Management
E. Case of Legal Mechanism: The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)
F. References and Web Site Data Sources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 630
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 27th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128139653
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128139646
About the Editor
Woodrow Clark
Woodrow W. Clark, II, MA3 , PhD, is an internationally recognized scholar and expert in economics, renewable energy, sustainability, and sustainable communities. He was a contributing scientist to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UNIPCC), which as an organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2007 along with Al Gore and his film “An Inconvenient Truth." Clark is an internationally recognized, respected expert, author, lecturer, public speaker and consultant on global and local solutions to climate change. His core focus is on economics for smart green communities. During the 1990s, he was Manager of Strategic Planning for Technology Transfer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) with University of California and U.S. Department of Energy. He was one of the contributing scientists for United Nations Intergovernmental Panel Climate Change (IPCC), awarded 2007 Nobel Peace Prize and Researcher for UN FCCC. From 2000-2003, Clark was Advisor, Renewable Energy, Emerging Technologies & Finance to California Governor Gray Davis. After the “recall” in 2004, Clark founded, and manages Clark Strategic Partners (CSP), a global environmental, policy and economics renewable energy consulting firm. Also 2015-2018, Clark taught courses at University of International Relations (UIR) in Beijing and lectured on “Environment Economics” Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (April 2017). He was appointed (July 2016) to be a member of the Editorial Board for the Energy Review Journal (ERJ) in China. He was selected to be a member of the UN B20 Finance Task Force supported in 2016 by China. Clark teaches and lectures in the EU, especially Denmark and Italy. Clark published 12 books by the end of 2017 and over 70 peer-reviewed articles, which reflect his concern for global sustainable green communities. He has authored and edited books are The Next Economics (Springer, 2012) and Global Sustainable Communities Handbook (Elsevier, 2014). In addition, his latest coauthored books, with Grant Cooke, are The Green Industrial Revolution (Elsevier, 2014), Green Development Paradigm (in Mandarin, 2015) and Smart Green Cities (Routledge, February 2016). In 2017, Clark had three (3) books published, 2nd Ed of his first book: Agile Energy Systems: Global Systems (Elsevier Press) and 2nd Ed of Sustainable Communities Design Handbook (Elsevier Press 2017). Three more books are planned in 2018, including Climate Preservation (Elsevier Press); 2nd Ed of Qualitative Economics: The Next Economics (Springer Press) and Qualitative and Quantitative Economics (Q2E) for Palgrave Press, Clark created Clark Mass Media Company (CM2C) from his media company in San Francisco 3 decades ago that now distributes documentary and dramatic series on economic, political, climate, environmental and social issues. He earned three MA degrees from universities in Illinois and his Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley, and in 2017, his PhD thesis was updated into a book on Violence in Schools, Colleges and Universities, Contact: wwclark13@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/woodrow-w-clark-ii-b6962214 https://bschool.pepperdine.edu/about/people/faculty/woodrow-clark-economics-research-professor/
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor in Economics, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School (PGSB), Pepperdine University, California, USA