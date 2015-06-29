Sustainable Catalytic Processes
1st Edition
Description
The development of catalysts is the most sophisticated art in chemical sciences. It can be read like a story book when the critical scientific contents are presented in a chronological manner with short and simple sentences. This book will meets these criteria. To address the sustainability issues of existing chemical manufacturing processes or producing new chemicals, researchers are developing alternate catalysts to eliminate toxic chemicals use and by-products formation. Sustainable Catalytic Processes presents critical discussions of the progress of such catalytic development. This book of contemporary research results in sustainable catalysis area will benefit scientists in both industries and academia, and students to learn recent catalysts/process development.
Key Features
- Reports the most recent developments in catalysis with a focus on environmentally friendly commercial processes, such as waste water treatment, alternate energy, etc
- Bridges the theory, necessary for the development of environmentally friendly processes, and their implementation through pilot plant and large scale
- Contains mainly laboratory scale data and encourages industrial scientists to test these processes on a pilot scale
- Includes work examples featuring the development of the new catalysts/processes using bio-renewable feedstock satisfactorily addressing environmental concerns
- Includes one chapter demonstrating real industrial examples motivating the industrial and academic researchers to pursue similar research
Readership
Chemical Engineers, Chemists, Physical Chemists,. Graduate and Post graduate students in Catalysis and Reaction Engineering
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Role of Meso/Microporous Molecular Sieve Composite Materials on Various Catalytic Transformations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Zeolite and Zeolite-Like Molecular Sieves
- 3. Mesoporous Molecular Sieves
- 4. Progress in Mesoporous Molecular Sieves Assembled from Microporous Precursors
- 5. Meso/Microaluminosilicate Composite Materials as Potential Catalysts
- 6. Titanium-Based Meso/Microcomposite as Sustainable Catalysts
- 7. Meso/Microcomposite of Aluminophosphate-Based Materials as Potential Catalysts
- 8. Summary
- Chapter 2. Functionalized Mesoporous Materials as Sustainable Catalyst in Liquid Phase Catalytic Transformations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis and Types of Functionalized Mesoporous Materials
- 3. Different Organic Transformations over Functionalized Mesoporous Catalysts
- 4. Summary
- List of Abbreviations
- Chapter 3. Sustainable Catalysis Systems Based on Ionic Liquids
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Physical Properties of Ionic Liquids and Their Potentials in Sustainable Catalysis
- 3. The Utilization of Ionic Liquids in Sustainable Catalysis Procedures
- 4. Outlook and Summary
- Chapter 4. Catalysis for the Production of Sustainable Chemicals and Fuels from Biomass
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biomass and Biomass Compositions
- 3. Strategy for Biomass Conversion
- 4. Biomass to Value-Added Chemicals
- 5. 5-Hydroxymethyl Furfural
- 6. Catalyst for Biomass Conversion
- 7. Significance of 5-Hydroxymethyl Furfural as a Platform Chemical
- 8. Second-Generation Biofuels from Biomass
- 9. Summary
- Chapter 5. Lignin Deconstruction: Chemical and Biological Approaches
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lignin Valorization Techniques
- 3. Enzymatic Techniques
- 4. Carbonization
- 5. Summary and Outlook
- Chapter 6. Integrated Bio- and Chemocatalytic Processing for Biorenewable Chemicals and Fuels
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Biocatalytic Transformation to Platform Molecules
- 3. Challenges Related to the Nature of Biogenic Impurities
- 4. Strategies for Catalytic Transformation of Platform Molecules
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Catalytic Coal Gasification
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Catalysts for Coal Gasification
- 3. Conclusion and Outlook
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 29th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444595799
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444595676
About the Editor
Basudeb Saha
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Dehli, India
Maohong Fan
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY, USA
Jianji Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical and Environmental Sciences, Henan Key Laboratory of Environmental Pollution Control, Henan Normal Laboratory, Xinxiang, People's Republic of China