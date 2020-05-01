Sustainable Biofuels, Volume 2
1st Edition
Opportunities and Challenges
Table of Contents
- Sustainable biofuels: Opportunities and challenges
2. Algal Biofuels - Technologies, Scope, Opportunities and Applications
3. Biotechnological advances in lignocellulosic bioethanol production: Global Scenario
4. Recent advancements in biofuels production with a special attention to fungi
5. Advances in biofuels and bioproducts from lignin
6. Process consolidation approaches for cellulosic ethanol production
7. Halophytes, the non-conventional crop as source of biofuel production
8. Advances, Challenges and Opportunities in Genetic Engineering for Biofuels Production
9. Production of renewable aviation fuel at industrial scale: Opportunities and challenges
10. Biogas, Bio hydrogen and Polyhydroxyalkanoates Production from Organic Waste in the Circular Economy Context
11. Advanced and Sustainable Biodiesel Fuels: Technologies and Applications
12. An Insight into Bio waste-derived Biocatalyst for Biodiesel Production
13. Lignocellulosic and algal Biobutanol: Current technologies, challenges and potential solutions
14. A re-look on the biofuels: How can industrial processes underpin the drive for sustainable development?
15. Effects of public policies on the sustainability of the biofuels value chain
Description
Sustainable Biofuels, volume 2 of the “Applied Biotechnology Series”, explores the state-of-the-art in research and applied technology for the conversion of all types of biofuels. Its chapters span a broad spectrum of knowledge, from fundamentals and technical aspects to optimization, combinations, economics and environmental aspects. They cover various facets of research, production and commercialization of bioethanol, biodiesel, biomethane, biohydrogen, biobutanol and biojet fuel. This book discusses biochemical, thermochemical and hydrothermal conversion of unconventional feedstocks, including the role of biotechnology applications to achieve efficiency and competitiveness. Through case studies, techno-economic analysis and sustainability assessment, including life cycle assessment, it goes beyond technical aspects to provides actual resources for better decision-making during the development of commercially-viable technology by researchers, PhD students and practitioners in the field of bioenergy. It is also a useful resource for those in adjacent areas, such as biotechnology, industrial microbiology, chemical engineering, environmental engineering, and sustainability science, who are working on solutions for the bioeconomy. The ability to compare different technologies and their outcome that this book provides is also beneficial for energy analysts, consultants, planners and policy-makers.The “Applied Biotechnology Series” highlights current development and research in biotechnology-related fields, combining in single-volume works the theoretical aspects and real-world applications for better decision-making.
Key Features
- Covers current technologies and advancements in biochemical, thermochemical and hydrothermal conversion methods for production of various types of biofuels from conventional and non-conventional feedstock
- Examines biotechnology processes, including genetic engineering of microorganisms and substrates, applied to biofuel production
- Bridges the gap between technology development and prospects of commercialization of bioprocesses, including policy and economics of biofuel production, biofuel value chains, and how to accomplish cost-competitive results and sustainable development
Readership
Researchers, graduate students and engineering professionals in the field of bioenergy, biotechnology, industrial microbiology, chemical engineering, environmental engineering, and sustainability science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128202975
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ramesh Ray Editor
Dr. Ramesh C. Ray is a Principal Scientist of Microbiology of ICAR's Central Tuber Crops Research Institute. He is the editor of 12 books and author of 130 research and review articles. His research interests in Bio-process technology include bio-ethanol from starchy crops, sweet potato and cassava; simultaneous saccharification and fermentation; development of recombinant Saccharomyces cerevisiae strain with hexose and pentose sugar fermenting ability; Industrial Biotechnology, Bioprocess Engineering, Enzyme Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Scientist (Microbiology), ICAR - Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Bhubaneswar, India