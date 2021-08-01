COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Sustainable Biochar for Water and Wastewater Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128222256

Sustainable Biochar for Water and Wastewater Treatment

1st Edition

Editor in Chief: Dinesh Mohan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128222256
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 950
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
160.00
320.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sustainable Biochar for Water and Wastewater Treatment addresses the world-wide water contamination and scarcity problem by presenting an innovative and cost-efficient solution. This book directly deals with the SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOAL 6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. Each chapter is authored by a respected expert in the field of water and wastewater treatment, with each chapter including case studies, worked examples and exercises. As such, this book is the perfect introduction to the field and is multipurpose in that it can be used for teaching, learning, research and practice. This book is invaluable for undergraduate level and above in water science, environmental sciences, soil science, material sciences and engineering, chemical sciences and engineering, and biological sciences. 

Through Sustainable Biochar for Water and Wastewater Treatment various aspects of biochar requirements for use in adsorption science and technology are covered. It includes vital information on this hot topic and provides a real solution to the global issues of water contamination and scarcity.

Key Features

  • Presents case studies in each chapter, making this applicable for those who want to implement examples into their own work
  • Each chapter includes example calculations with an exercise at the end of each chapter, making this a great teaching tool
  • Includes excel spreadsheets online, perfect for use as a laboratory guide

Readership

Environmental scientists, water resource scientists and those interested in water sustainability. Environmental chemists and engineers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Fundamentals of adsorption
3. Batch adsorption design, calculations and sorption models
4. Fixed-Bed design, calculations and sorption models
5. Characterization of different residual biomass types for biochar production for water and/or wastewater treatment
6. Types of biochar adsorbents
7. Biochar production
8. Biochar characterization
9. Removal of inorganic contaminants using biochar
10. Removal of phenols using biochar
11. Decolorization of effluents using biochar
12. Removal of anionic contaminants using biochar
13. VOCs treatment by biochar
14. Decontamination of pesticides, PAH and other priority organic pollutants
15. Aqueous pharmaceutical remediation
16. Biochar as alternative sorbent for oil spill remediation
17. Biochar for stormwater treatment
18. Biochar and its applications for runoff water management
19. Development of biochar composites
20.
21. Biochar based microbial fuel cell for wastewater treatment
22. Biochar based constructed wetland for wastewater reclamation
23. Life cycle assessment of biochar
24. Biochar versus activated carbon in water and wastewater treatment
25. Future of biochar adsorbents
26. Biochar for wastewater treatment in developing countries

Details

No. of pages:
950
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128222256

About the Editor in Chief

Dinesh Mohan

Dinesh Mohan is a full Professor at the School of Environmental Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India. He is also an adjunct Professor at the Chemistry Department, Mississippi State University, United States, and at the International Centre for Applied Climate Science, University of Southern Queensland, Australia. His research interest includes climate change mitigation, carbon sequestration, water and wastewater monitoring, assessment, modeling, and remediation using physicochemical treatment methods.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Environmental Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.