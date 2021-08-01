Sustainable Biochar for Water and Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Description
Sustainable Biochar for Water and Wastewater Treatment addresses the world-wide water contamination and scarcity problem by presenting an innovative and cost-efficient solution. This book directly deals with the SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOAL 6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. Each chapter is authored by a respected expert in the field of water and wastewater treatment, with each chapter including case studies, worked examples and exercises. As such, this book is the perfect introduction to the field and is multipurpose in that it can be used for teaching, learning, research and practice. This book is invaluable for undergraduate level and above in water science, environmental sciences, soil science, material sciences and engineering, chemical sciences and engineering, and biological sciences.
Through Sustainable Biochar for Water and Wastewater Treatment various aspects of biochar requirements for use in adsorption science and technology are covered. It includes vital information on this hot topic and provides a real solution to the global issues of water contamination and scarcity.
Key Features
- Presents case studies in each chapter, making this applicable for those who want to implement examples into their own work
- Each chapter includes example calculations with an exercise at the end of each chapter, making this a great teaching tool
- Includes excel spreadsheets online, perfect for use as a laboratory guide
Readership
Environmental scientists, water resource scientists and those interested in water sustainability. Environmental chemists and engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Fundamentals of adsorption
3. Batch adsorption design, calculations and sorption models
4. Fixed-Bed design, calculations and sorption models
5. Characterization of different residual biomass types for biochar production for water and/or wastewater treatment
6. Types of biochar adsorbents
7. Biochar production
8. Biochar characterization
9. Removal of inorganic contaminants using biochar
10. Removal of phenols using biochar
11. Decolorization of effluents using biochar
12. Removal of anionic contaminants using biochar
13. VOCs treatment by biochar
14. Decontamination of pesticides, PAH and other priority organic pollutants
15. Aqueous pharmaceutical remediation
16. Biochar as alternative sorbent for oil spill remediation
17. Biochar for stormwater treatment
18. Biochar and its applications for runoff water management
19. Development of biochar composites
21. Biochar based microbial fuel cell for wastewater treatment
22. Biochar based constructed wetland for wastewater reclamation
23. Life cycle assessment of biochar
24. Biochar versus activated carbon in water and wastewater treatment
25. Future of biochar adsorbents
26. Biochar for wastewater treatment in developing countries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 950
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222256
About the Editor in Chief
Dinesh Mohan
Dinesh Mohan is a full Professor at the School of Environmental Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India. He is also an adjunct Professor at the Chemistry Department, Mississippi State University, United States, and at the International Centre for Applied Climate Science, University of Southern Queensland, Australia. His research interest includes climate change mitigation, carbon sequestration, water and wastewater monitoring, assessment, modeling, and remediation using physicochemical treatment methods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Environmental Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, India
Ratings and Reviews
