Sustainable Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128171097

Sustainable Agriculture

1st Edition

Advances in Plant Metabolome and Microbiome

Authors: Javid Ahmad Parray Nowsheen Shameem
Paperback ISBN: 9780128171097
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 434
Description

Sustainable Agriculture: Advances in Plant Metabolome and Microbiome focuses on the advancement of basic and applied research related to plant-microbe interaction and their implementation in progressive agricultural sustainability. The book also highlights the developing area of bioinformatics tools for the interpretation of metabolome, the integration of statistical and bioinformatics tools to manage huge generating data, metabolite profiling, and key signaling-driven substances, along with a section on the role of key biosynthetic pathways. Focused on selecting positive and effective interactive core-microbiome which will be adaptive and sustainable, this book will help researchers further improve the quality and productivity of crops through sustainable agriculture.

Key Features

  • Details the two-way interactive approach to both plants and microbes
  • Describes setting up core and functional microbiomes
  • Presents the relationship of metabolomics and biocontrol

Readership

Researchers and advanced students focused on agricultural biotechnology and understanding the plant/microbiome relationship

Table of Contents

  1. Metabolomics for crop improvement: Quality and Productivity
    2. Core microbiome: Characterization and Identification
    3. Molecular mechanism of Plant-Microbe interactions
    4. Signalome: Communication between crops and microbiomes
    5. Metabolomics and Microbial Agents
    6. Sustainable engineering technologies to promote activities for beneficial microbiome
    7. Bioinformatics and new emerging statistical tools for plant metabolome and microbiome

Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128171097

About the Author

Javid Ahmad Parray

Assistant professor and Head Department of Environmental Science Govt SAM Degree College, Budgam Jammu and Kashmir, India, Dr. Parray’s work includes work on “Molecular characterization and metabolic potential of rhizospheric bacteria from Arnebia benthamii across North Western Himalaya"” at CORD, University of Kashmir. His Post Doctorate Research Associate ship focused on a DBT funded project entitled “Tissue culture based network programme on saffron” and he earned his Ph.D. in Environmental Science with specialization in Plant microbe interaction on the topic entitled “Evaluating role of Rhizospheric bacteria in saffron culture” from University of Kashmir. Dr. Parray has a strong interest in studying the plant rhizosphere for determining their metabolic potential besides using plant tissue culture based technique like suspension culture for increasing and producing the constant supply of active metabolites.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Environmental Science, Govt. SAM Degree College - Budgam, India

Nowsheen Shameem

Assistant professor in Department of Environmental Science Cluster University Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, Dr. Shameem’s experience includes Project associate in DBT Sanctioned project entitled “spawn production for the entrepreneurs of Kashmir Valley” at CORD, University of Kashmir.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Cluster University Srinagar – Jammu and Kashmir, India

Ratings and Reviews

