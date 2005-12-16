Sustainability Science and Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444517128, 9780080481272

Sustainability Science and Engineering, Volume 1

1st Edition

Defining Principles

Editors: Martin Abraham
eBook ISBN: 9780080481272
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517128
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th December 2005
Page Count: 536
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
19200.00
16320.00
187.23
159.15
178.00
151.30
229.00
194.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
225.00
191.25
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: The Principles 1.1: Principles of Sustainable Engineering (M.A. Abraham).
1.2: The Twelve Principles of Green Engineering as a Foundation for Sustainability (P.T. Anastas, J.B. Zimmerman).
1.3: Ethics of green engineering (P. Aarne Vesilind et al.).
1.4: Green engineering education (R.P. Hesketh et al.).

Part II: Developing the Principles 2.1 Systems Thinking (W. Olson).
2.2 Systems and Ecosystems (J. A. Russell et al.).
2.3 Life Cycle Based Sustainability Metrics (G.A. Keoleian, D.V. Spitzley).
2.4 Making Safer Chemicals (K. Geiser).
2.5 Renewable feedstocks (L. Moens).
2.6 When is waste not a waste? (J.B. Zimmerman, P.T. Anastas).
2.7 Socially constructed reality and its impact on technically-trained professionals (P. Melhus).
2.8 Be creative: Develop engineering solutions beyond current or dominant technologies, and improve, innovate, and invent technologies to achieve sustainability (H.M. Cothron).
2.9 Actively Engage Communities and Stakeholders in the Development of Engineering Solutions (L.G. Heine, M.L. Willard).

Part III: Applying the Principles 3.1 Utilizing Green Engineering Concepts in Industrial Conceptual Process Synthesis (R.M. Councea, S.A. Morton III).
3.2 Clean chemical processing: Cleaner production and waste (K.L. Mulholland).
3.3 Role of Chemical Reaction Engineering in Sustainable Process Development (C. Tunca et al.).
3.4 Green engineering and nanotechnology (B.J. Yates, D.D. Dionysiou).
3.5 Technology Assessment for a More Sustainable Enterprise: The GSK experience (D.J.C. Constable, 3.6 Engineering Sustainable Facilities (J.A. Vanegas et al.).
3.7 Engineering Sustainable Urban Infrastructure (A. Ramaswami).
3.8 Implementing The San Destin Green Engineering Principles in The Automotive Industry (M. Sibel Bulay Koyluoglu, S.L. Landes).
3.9 Infusing Sustainability in Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (B. Bras).
3.10 Sustainable Design Engineering and Science: Selected Challenges and Case Studies (S.J. Skerlos et al.).

Description

Sustainable development is commonly defined as "development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs." Sustainability in engineering incorporates ethical and social issues into the design of products and processes that will be used to benefit society as a whole. Sustainability Science and Engineering, Volume 1: Defining Principles sets out a series of "Sustainable Engineering Principles" that will help engineers design products and services to meet societal needs with minimal impact on the global ecosystem. Using specific examples and illustrations, the authors cleverly demonstrate opportunities for sustainable engineering, providing readers with valuable insight to applying these principles. This book is ideal for technical and non-technical readers looking to enhance their understanding of the impact of sustainability in a technical society.

Key Features

  • Defines the principles of sustainable engineering
  • Provides specific examples of the application of sustainable engineering in industry
  • Represents the viewpoints of current leaders in the field and describes future needs in new technologies

Readership

Engineering practitioners, consultants with an interest in engineering, chemistry or business and advanced-level students

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080481272
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444517128

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Martin Abraham Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Youngstown State University, Department of Civil/Environmental and Chemical Engineering, Youngstown, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.