Sustainability in the Design, Synthesis and Analysis of Chemical Engineering Processes
1st Edition
Description
Sustainability in the Design, Synthesis and Analysis of Chemical Engineering Processes is an edited collection of contributions from leaders in their field. It takes a holistic view of sustainability in chemical and process engineering design, and incorporates economic analysis and human dimensions. Ruiz-Mercado and Cabezas have brought to this book their experience of researching sustainable process design and life cycle sustainability evaluation to assist with development in government, industry and academia.
This book takes a practical, step-by-step approach to designing sustainable plants and processes by starting from chemical engineering fundamentals. This method enables readers to achieve new process design approaches with high influence and less complexity. It will also help to incorporate sustainability at the early stages of project life, and build up multiple systems level perspectives. Ruiz-Mercado and Cabezas’ book is the only book on the market that looks at process sustainability from a chemical engineering fundamentals perspective.
Key Features
- Improve plants, processes and products with sustainability in mind; from conceptual design to life cycle assessment
- Avoid retro fitting costs by planning for sustainability concerns at the start of the design process
- Link sustainability to the chemical engineering fundamentals
Readership
Practicing chemical and process engineers; environmental and energy engineers; academics, researchers and students of chemical engineering
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Authors
- Acknowledgment
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter One. Towards More Sustainable Chemical Engineering Processes: Integrating Sustainable and Green Chemistry Into the Engineering Design Process
- Underpinnings of Green Chemistry
- The Principles and Implications
- Problems With Chemicals and Reaction Spaces
- Thinking About What More Sustainable Chemistry and Chemical Manufacturing Might Look Like
- Tying It All Together
- Chapter Two. Separations Versus Sustainability: There Is No Such Thing As a Free Lunch
- The Separations Dilemma and Imperative
- Methods of Analysis
- Separation Alternatives
- Examples
- Concluding Thoughts
- Chapter Three. Conceptual Chemical Process Design for Sustainability
- Conceptual Chemical Process Design
- Sustainability Approach for Chemical Processes
- Example: Chlor-Alkali Production with Human Toxicity Potential Analysis
- Discussion
- Conclusions
- Chapter Four. Process Integration for Sustainable Design
- Introduction
- Mass Integration
- Property Integration
- Energy Integration
- Multiscale Approaches
- Conclusions
- Chapter Five. Modeling and Advanced Control for Sustainable Process Systems
- Introduction to Sustainable Process Systems
- Proposed Approach: Modeling, Advanced Control, and Sustainability Assessment
- Case Study: Fermentation for Bioethanol Production System
- Sustainability Assessment and Process Control
- Conclusions and Future Directions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter Six. Sustainable Engineering Economic and Profitability Analysis
- Introduction
- Economic Sustainability Analysis
- Environmental Sustainability Analysis
- Social Sustainability Analysis
- Evaluation of Design Alternatives by Considering Various Sustainability Measures
- Example: Bioethanol Process
- Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- Chapter Seven. Managing Conflicts Among Decision Makers in Multiobjective Design and Operations
- Introduction
- Approach
- Illustrative Examples
- Conclusions
- Chapter Eight. Sustainable System Dynamics: A Complex Network Analysis
- Introduction
- Sustainable System Dynamic Models
- Controllability Analysis
- Optimal Control for Deriving Techno-Socio-Economic Policies
- Summary
- Chapter Nine. Process Synthesis by the P-Graph Framework Involving Sustainability
- Introduction
- Illustrative Example
- Basics of the P-Graph Framework
- Software: PNS Draw and PNS Studio
- Summary
- Chapter Ten. Sustainability Assessment and Performance Improvement of Electroplating Process Systems
- Introduction
- Fundamentals for Process Sustainability
- Sustainability Metrics System
- Sustainability Assessment Framework
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Eleven. Strategic Sustainable Assessment of Retrofit Design for Process Performance Evaluation
- Introduction
- State of the Art
- Framework for Assessment of Retrofit Design Alternatives
- Case Study: β-Galactosidase Production
- Conclusions
- Chapter Twelve. Chemical Engineering and Biogeochemical Cycles: A Techno-Ecological Approach to Industry Sustainability
- Motivation
- Life Cycle Analysis for Chemical Industry Interaction with Carbon and Nitrogen Cycles
- Chemical Industry Profile for Carbon
- Chemical Industry Profile for Nitrogen
- Techno-Ecological Approach and Chemical Industry Sustainability
- Chapter Thirteen. Challenges for Model-Based Life Cycle Inventories and Impact Assessment in Early to Basic Process Design Stages
- Introduction
- LCI Aspects in Early to Basic Process Design Stages
- Case Studies
- Case Study 1: LCA Aspects of Solvent Selection Postcombustion CO2 Capture
- Case Study 2: LCA Aspects in the Design of Lignocellulosic Biorefineries
- Case Study 3: Poly(methyl methacrylate) Recycling Process
- Conclusions and Outlook
- Chapter Fourteen. Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment: A Holistic Evaluation of Social, Economic, and Environmental Impacts
- Introduction
- Methodologies for Assessing Life Cycle Sustainability
- Three Pillars of Sustainability and the Need for Life Cycle Sustainability Assessment
- Case Study of Rice Husk-Based Electricity and Coal-Fired Electricity
- Goal and Scope Definition
- Inventory Analysis
- Results
- Integrated Results of Sustainability Assessment
- Some Remarks on the Methodology
- Conclusion
- Chapter Fifteen. Embedding Sustainability in Product and Process Development—The Role of Process Systems Engineers
- Introduction
- Material Selection
- Process Design, Synthesis, and Integration
- Process Intensification
- Hazard Assessments and Inherent Safety
- Impacts Throughout the Supply Chain–Life Cycle Thinking
- Modeling and Computer-Aided Tools
- Future Outlook
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 13th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020647
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128020326
About the Author
Gerardo Ruiz Mercado
Dr. Ruiz-Mercado is currently leading and developing U.S. EPA research projects in areas of sustainable development for helping society, government, industry, and academia. His experience, published record, and contributions to the advancement of knowledge in research areas such as sustainability evaluation, sustainable process design and life cycle sustainability evaluation, demonstrate his capability to identify new research needs and challenges.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Engineer, Sustainable Technology Division (STD), National Risk Management Research Laboratory (NRMRL), Office of Research and Development (ORD), U.S. EPA
Heriberto Cabezas
Dr. Cabezas is currently leading and developing U.S. EPA research projects in areas of sustainable development for helping society, government, industry, and academia. His experience, published record, and contributions to the advancement of knowledge in research areas such as sustainability evaluation, sustainable process design and life cycle sustainability evaluation, demonstrate his capability to identify new research needs and challenges.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Science Advisor, Sustainable Technology Division (STD), National Risk Management Research Laboratory (NRMRL), Office of Research and Development (ORD), U.S. EPA and Associate Professor, Faculty of Information Technology and Bionics, Peter Pazmany Catholic University, Hungary