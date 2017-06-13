Sustainability in Denim provides the latest information on sustainable fabrics and practices. From cotton farming, to manufacture and end of life disposal, denim has extensive effects on the environment, inclusive of water consumption and contamination, destruction of large-scale ecosystems and transportation pollution. Additionally, recent developments in the manufacture of denim, such as the use of textiles, including elastane and polyester, have led to limitations in the high end recycling of denim.

This book includes an introduction covering the history, manufacture and lifecycle of denim. It deals with the sustainability aspects of denim by addressing three important pillars of sustainability, the environmental, social and economic aspects, that when combined, present a unique approach in comparison to other books on the topic.

The book primarily uses case studies to examine sustainability challenges throughout the denim lifecycle, and to evaluate new green initiatives and recycling processes. It will be of great use to industry professionals, sustainability managers, textile industry researchers and denim manufacturers.