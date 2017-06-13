Sustainability in Denim - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081020432, 9780081020449

Sustainability in Denim

1st Edition

Editors: Subramanian Muthu
eBook ISBN: 9780081020449
Paperback ISBN: 9780081020432
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 13th June 2017
Page Count: 372
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Denim
2. Environmental Impacts of Denim
3. Environmental Impacts of Denim Washing
4. Life Cycle Assessment of Denim
5. Water Footprint of Denim Industry
6. Carbon Footprint of Denim Manufacturing
7. Denim Processing and Health Hazards
8. Chemicals and Effluent Treatment in Denim Processing
9. Chemicals and Effluent Treatment in Indigo Denim Process
10. Denim and Consumer's Phase of Life Cycle
11. Social Aspects in Denim Production
12. Sustainable Denim Processing
13. Sustainable Denim Processing using Water-free Technologies

Description

Sustainability in Denim provides the latest information on sustainable fabrics and practices. From cotton farming, to manufacture and end of life disposal, denim has extensive effects on the environment, inclusive of water consumption and contamination, destruction of large-scale ecosystems and transportation pollution. Additionally, recent developments in the manufacture of denim, such as the use of textiles, including elastane and polyester, have led to limitations in the high end recycling of denim.

This book includes an introduction covering the history, manufacture and lifecycle of denim. It deals with the sustainability aspects of denim by addressing three important pillars of sustainability, the environmental, social and economic aspects, that when combined, present a unique approach in comparison to other books on the topic.

The book primarily uses case studies to examine sustainability challenges throughout the denim lifecycle, and to evaluate new green initiatives and recycling processes. It will be of great use to industry professionals, sustainability managers, textile industry researchers and denim manufacturers.

Key Features

  • Reviews and studies denim from a sustainability perspective, addressing its major environmental, social and economic impacts
  • Provides the reader with a fundamental knowledge of the history, manufacture and lifecycle of denim, thus enabling a holistic view of denim sustainability
  • Presents new green initiatives for the processing and recycling of denim products for promotion and use amongst sustainability groups

Readership

R&D managers in the textile industry, researchers in textile and denim industry, designers, manufacturers, and sustainability personnel working with textiles

About the Editors

Subramanian Muthu Editor

Dr S. S. Muthu works at Global Sustainability Services, Hong Kong

Affiliations and Expertise

Global Sustainability Services, Hong Kong

