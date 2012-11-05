Sustainability Assessment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124071964, 9780124072442

Sustainability Assessment

1st Edition

Context of Resource and Environmental Policy

Authors: Mohammad Ali
eBook ISBN: 9780124072442
Paperback ISBN: 9780124071964
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th November 2012
Page Count: 198
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.99
23.79
39.95
33.96
42.68
36.28
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
39.95
33.96
24.99
21.24
42.68
36.28
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Sustainability Assessment is a comprehensive compilation of all the known policy factors related to sustainability. This book outlines all of the elements and considerations of community aspects of policy evaluation in an effort to reduce the future consequences on resources and environmental sustainability. The basic assumption behind it is that sustainability, though oriented to resources and meeting demands, starts from formulation of policy. Policies are so interrelated that all policies have some roles to play toward sustainability.

Key Features

  • Helps policymakers integrate the objectives of sustainability into policy actions in a given socio-political environment and plan a strategy for policy implementation
  • Includes some policy factors that have not been discussed in other texts

Readership

Policy makers, academic researchers, students, NGOs

Table of Contents

List of Abbreviations

Chapter 1. Sustainability Assessment of Policy

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Rationale

1.3 Understanding Discourses

Chapter 2. Sustainability Climate of Policy

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Emergence of Policy Sustainability

2.3 Concept of Sustainability

2.4 Sustainability Initiative

Chapter 3. Characterizing Sustainability Assessment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Resource System

3.3 Social System

3.4 Global System

3.5 Target Achievement

3.6 Accommodating Tradition and Culture

3.7 Selection of Instrument

3.8 Integration of Decision System

3.9 Responding to International Cooperation

Chapter 4. Considerations of Sustainability Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Socioeconomic Consideration

4.3 Consideration of System Peculiarities

4.4 Consideration of Component Peculiarities

Chapter 5. Issues of Sustainability Assessment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Issues Related to Society

5.3 Issues Related to Policy Discourse

5.4 Issues Related to Actors

5.5 Black Boxing

Chapter 6. Components of Sustainability Assessment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Social Adequacy

6.3 Scientific Adequacy

6.4 Status Quo

6.5 Policy Process

6.6 Policy Stimulus

6.7 Participation

6.8 Sectoral Growth

6.9 Resource Exploitation

6.10 Traditional Practices

6.11 Role of Actors

6.12 Framework Assessment

6.13 Scope Evaluation

6.14 Evaluation of Implementation

6.15 Instrument Evaluation

6.16 Structural Evaluation

6.17 Cause Evaluation

6.18 Cost Evaluation

6.19 Impact Assessment

6.20 Quantitative Approach

6.21 Anthropogenic Evaluation

6.22 Influence of Other Policies

Chapter 7. Linkages of Sustainability Assessment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Parallel Linkage

7.3 Linkage of Ascendancy

7.4 Linkage of Descendancy

7.5 Linkage of Hierarchy

7.6 Horizontal Linkage

7.7 Quasi-political Linkages

7.8 External Linkage

7.9 Market Linkage

7.10 Evaluation of Link to the Past

7.11 Actors and Story Line

7.12 Practices and Story Line

7.13 Reflection of Image of Change

7.14 Integrating Information

7.15 Forecasting

7.16 Assessing Options

7.17 Post-decision Assessment

Chapter 8. Assessment of Policy Instruments

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Approaches of Implementation

8.3 Attributes of Instrument

8.4 Choice of Instruments

8.5 Instruments as a Component of Policy Design

8.6 Addressing the Implementation of Instruments

Chapter 9. Social Perspectives of Sustainability

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Participation Evaluation

9.3 Process Evaluation

9.4 Retrospective Policy Evaluation

9.5 Evaluation of Policy Focus

9.6 Deductive Policy Evaluation

9.7 Comparative Modeling

9.8 Deductive Modeling

9.9 Optimizing Perspectives

9.10 Political Perspectives

Chapter 10. Factors of Sustainability Assessment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Actor as Policy Factor

10.3 Global Resource Factor

10.4 Local Resource Factors

10.5 Participation Factor

10.6 Participation Catalyst

10.7 Economic Factors

10.8 Administrative Factor

10.9 Market Influence

10.10 Historical Factor

10.11 Other Factors

Chapter 11. Tools for Sustainability Assessment

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Indicators for Evaluating Resource Dimension

Chapter 12. Problems in Sustainability Assessment

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Boundary Problem

12.3 Problem with Social Concern

12.4 Role of Science

12.5 Institutional Difficulty

12.6 Implementation Problem

Chapter 13. Discussion and Recommendation

13.1 Discussion

13.2 Recommendation

13.3 Importance

Summary

References

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124072442
Paperback ISBN:
9780124071964

About the Author

Mohammad Ali

Mohammad Ali

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Environmental Science and Management, North South University, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Reviews

"Sustainability Assessment: Context of Resource and Environmental Policy. By Mohammad Ali. Academic Press. Amsterdam (The Netherlands): Elsevier. $39.95 (paper). x 188 p.; ill.; no index. ISBN: 978-0-12-407196-4. 2013." - The Quarterly Review of Biology, Sep 2014

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.