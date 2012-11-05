Sustainability Assessment
1st Edition
Context of Resource and Environmental Policy
Description
Sustainability Assessment is a comprehensive compilation of all the known policy factors related to sustainability. This book outlines all of the elements and considerations of community aspects of policy evaluation in an effort to reduce the future consequences on resources and environmental sustainability. The basic assumption behind it is that sustainability, though oriented to resources and meeting demands, starts from formulation of policy. Policies are so interrelated that all policies have some roles to play toward sustainability.
Key Features
- Helps policymakers integrate the objectives of sustainability into policy actions in a given socio-political environment and plan a strategy for policy implementation
- Includes some policy factors that have not been discussed in other texts
Readership
Policy makers, academic researchers, students, NGOs
Table of Contents
List of Abbreviations
Chapter 1. Sustainability Assessment of Policy
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Rationale
1.3 Understanding Discourses
Chapter 2. Sustainability Climate of Policy
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Emergence of Policy Sustainability
2.3 Concept of Sustainability
2.4 Sustainability Initiative
Chapter 3. Characterizing Sustainability Assessment
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Resource System
3.3 Social System
3.4 Global System
3.5 Target Achievement
3.6 Accommodating Tradition and Culture
3.7 Selection of Instrument
3.8 Integration of Decision System
3.9 Responding to International Cooperation
Chapter 4. Considerations of Sustainability Assessment
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Socioeconomic Consideration
4.3 Consideration of System Peculiarities
4.4 Consideration of Component Peculiarities
Chapter 5. Issues of Sustainability Assessment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Issues Related to Society
5.3 Issues Related to Policy Discourse
5.4 Issues Related to Actors
5.5 Black Boxing
Chapter 6. Components of Sustainability Assessment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Social Adequacy
6.3 Scientific Adequacy
6.4 Status Quo
6.5 Policy Process
6.6 Policy Stimulus
6.7 Participation
6.8 Sectoral Growth
6.9 Resource Exploitation
6.10 Traditional Practices
6.11 Role of Actors
6.12 Framework Assessment
6.13 Scope Evaluation
6.14 Evaluation of Implementation
6.15 Instrument Evaluation
6.16 Structural Evaluation
6.17 Cause Evaluation
6.18 Cost Evaluation
6.19 Impact Assessment
6.20 Quantitative Approach
6.21 Anthropogenic Evaluation
6.22 Influence of Other Policies
Chapter 7. Linkages of Sustainability Assessment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Parallel Linkage
7.3 Linkage of Ascendancy
7.4 Linkage of Descendancy
7.5 Linkage of Hierarchy
7.6 Horizontal Linkage
7.7 Quasi-political Linkages
7.8 External Linkage
7.9 Market Linkage
7.10 Evaluation of Link to the Past
7.11 Actors and Story Line
7.12 Practices and Story Line
7.13 Reflection of Image of Change
7.14 Integrating Information
7.15 Forecasting
7.16 Assessing Options
7.17 Post-decision Assessment
Chapter 8. Assessment of Policy Instruments
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Approaches of Implementation
8.3 Attributes of Instrument
8.4 Choice of Instruments
8.5 Instruments as a Component of Policy Design
8.6 Addressing the Implementation of Instruments
Chapter 9. Social Perspectives of Sustainability
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Participation Evaluation
9.3 Process Evaluation
9.4 Retrospective Policy Evaluation
9.5 Evaluation of Policy Focus
9.6 Deductive Policy Evaluation
9.7 Comparative Modeling
9.8 Deductive Modeling
9.9 Optimizing Perspectives
9.10 Political Perspectives
Chapter 10. Factors of Sustainability Assessment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Actor as Policy Factor
10.3 Global Resource Factor
10.4 Local Resource Factors
10.5 Participation Factor
10.6 Participation Catalyst
10.7 Economic Factors
10.8 Administrative Factor
10.9 Market Influence
10.10 Historical Factor
10.11 Other Factors
Chapter 11. Tools for Sustainability Assessment
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Indicators for Evaluating Resource Dimension
Chapter 12. Problems in Sustainability Assessment
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Boundary Problem
12.3 Problem with Social Concern
12.4 Role of Science
12.5 Institutional Difficulty
12.6 Implementation Problem
Chapter 13. Discussion and Recommendation
13.1 Discussion
13.2 Recommendation
13.3 Importance
Summary
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 5th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124072442
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124071964
About the Author
Mohammad Ali
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental Science and Management, North South University, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Reviews
"Sustainability Assessment: Context of Resource and Environmental Policy. By Mohammad Ali. Academic Press. Amsterdam (The Netherlands): Elsevier. $39.95 (paper). x 188 p.; ill.; no index. ISBN: 978-0-12-407196-4. 2013." - The Quarterly Review of Biology, Sep 2014