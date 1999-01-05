Surviving in the Security Alarm Business
1st Edition
Description
In the very competitive security alarm business, companies are finding themselves more and more burdened with the responsibility of preparing corporate mission statements, paradigm analyses, and corporate reengineering plans. Surviving in the Security Alarm Business will help explain their importance, how to perform them, and what the expected result will be.
Key Features
Teaches alarm professionals how to recreate their business "from scratch" for greater selling success Illustrates how to do business in the future in response to market changes and trends Suggests techniques for willing recurring revenue rather than single-sale profit
Readership
Professionals
Table of Contents
Pick Your Battlefield The Battle Plan Finding the Right Soldiers - the Selection Process The Entrance Exam Battlefield Phobias Behavioral Study Boot Camp - Don't Blame the Untrained Train the Troops to Close the Sale Answers to Common Objections Motivate the Troops The Steps of Selling Success See the People - Lead Generation Develop Leaders - Lead, Follow, oe Get out of the Way Keep Management Focused on Taking the Next Hill Know the Enemy (the Competition) - Its Strenghts and Weaknesses Compensation Plan Assemble the Troops - Sales Meetings Motivate Battlefield Incentives - Sales Contests Medals of Honor - Awards and Commendations Heal the Sick, Rehabilitate the Wounded, Bury the Dead A Case Study
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 5th January 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518244
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750670982
About the Author
Lou Sepulveda
Affiliations and Expertise
VP Dealer Development & Security Pro Dealer Group