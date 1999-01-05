Surviving in the Security Alarm Business - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750670982, 9780080518244

Surviving in the Security Alarm Business

1st Edition

Authors: Lou Sepulveda
eBook ISBN: 9780080518244
Paperback ISBN: 9780750670982
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th January 1999
Page Count: 256
Description

In the very competitive security alarm business, companies are finding themselves more and more burdened with the responsibility of preparing corporate mission statements, paradigm analyses, and corporate reengineering plans. Surviving in the Security Alarm Business will help explain their importance, how to perform them, and what the expected result will be.

Key Features

Teaches alarm professionals how to recreate their business "from scratch" for greater selling success Illustrates how to do business in the future in response to market changes and trends Suggests techniques for willing recurring revenue rather than single-sale profit

Readership

Professionals

Table of Contents

Pick Your Battlefield The Battle Plan Finding the Right Soldiers - the Selection Process The Entrance Exam Battlefield Phobias Behavioral Study Boot Camp - Don't Blame the Untrained Train the Troops to Close the Sale Answers to Common Objections Motivate the Troops The Steps of Selling Success See the People - Lead Generation Develop Leaders - Lead, Follow, oe Get out of the Way Keep Management Focused on Taking the Next Hill Know the Enemy (the Competition) - Its Strenghts and Weaknesses Compensation Plan Assemble the Troops - Sales Meetings Motivate Battlefield Incentives - Sales Contests Medals of Honor - Awards and Commendations Heal the Sick, Rehabilitate the Wounded, Bury the Dead A Case Study

About the Author

Lou Sepulveda

Affiliations and Expertise

VP Dealer Development & Security Pro Dealer Group

