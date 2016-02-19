Survival in Toxic Environments
1st Edition
Description
Survival in Toxic Environments is a collection of papers presented at a symposium held in Houston, Texas, in December 1973 and organized by the American Society of Zoologists, Division of Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry. Contributors focus on chemical pollutants, as well as the pollutants’ fate and disposition in the environment and bio-environmental effects. The specific pollutants and/or toxicants include pesticides, crude and refined oils, polychlorinated biphenyls, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, nitrilotriacetic acid, lead, carbon monoxide, and other supposedly less ominous xenobiotics. The dispositions of these substances and their effects are examined in either ecosystems and/or organisms, or components thereof. This volume is organized into five sections encompassing 21 chapters and begins with an overview of chemicals, how they are degraded, and how they affect living organisms. The first section discusses the impact of chemical pollutants, such as DDT, on the biology of organisms. The second section explores the detoxication mechanisms of survival in toxic environments, emphasizing halogenated hydrocarbons and their fate in microbes, houseflies, and fish. The reader is then methodically introduced to the role of the mixed-function oxidase and its components in survival in toxic environments, along with the trends in pesticide research. The final section considers non-pesticidal pollutants, such as NTA (a detergent builder), lead, and carbon monoxide, and their secondary effects. This book will be of interest to scientists and researchers in fields such as chemical pharmacology, chemical pathology, biology, zoology, ecology, agricultural chemistry, and entomology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Section I
Impact of Chemical Pollutants on the Biology of Organisms
The Ecosystem Approach to Toxic Chemicals in the Biosphere
Environmental Impact of Pesticides
Environmental Pollution in Relation to Estuarine Birds
Sublethal Effects of Oil, Heavy Metals, and PCBs on Marine Organisms
Section II
Detoxication Mechanisms of Survival in Toxic Environments
Introduction
Microbial Degradation of Pesticides
Detoxication of Acaricides by Animals
Detoxication of Foreign Chemicals by Invertebrates
The Disposition of Xenobiotics by Fishes
Section III
Role of Mixed-Function Oxidase and Its Components in Survival in Toxic Environments
Comparative Studies of the Cytochrome P-450 and Its Interaction with Pesticides
Mammalian Aryl Hydrocarbon Hydroxlases in Cell Cultures: Mechanism of Induction and Role in Carcinogenesis
Genetic Regulation and Mechanisms of P-450 Oxygenase Reaction
Genetics of Detoxication Systems in Insects
Section IV
Recent Trends in Pesticide Research
Ecological and Health Effects of the Photolysis of Insecticides
Factors Affecting Behavior of Chemicals in the Environment
Insecticide Resistance in Vertebrates
Insecticide Resistance and Its Ecological and Economic Thrust
Costs and Benefits of Pesticides: An Overview
Section V
Non-Pesticidal Pollutants
Biodegradation of Nitrilotriacetic Acid and NTA-Metal Ion Complexes: (The Chemo-Biological Life Cycle of a Detergent Builder) Ecological and Health Effects of Pollutants in Automobile Exhaust
i) Introduction
ii) Ecological Effects of Lead in Auto-Exhaust
iii) Developmental Effects of Lead
iv) Cardiovascular Effects of Carbon Monoxide (CO)
Epilogue
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145442