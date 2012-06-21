Survival Guide to Midwifery

Section 1: Anatomy and Reproduction



1. The Female Pelvis and the Reproductive Organs



2. The Female Urinary Tract



3. Hormonal Cycles: Fertilisation and Early Development



4. The Placenta



5. The Fetus



Section 2: Pregnancy



6. Preparing for Pregnancy



7. Change and Adaptation in Pregnancy



8. Common Disorders and Useful Exercises



9. Antenatal Care



10. Specialised Fetal Investigations



11. Abnormalities of Early Pregnancy



12. Problems of Pregnancy



13. Common Medical Disorders Associated with Pregnancy



14. Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy



15. Sexually Transmissible and Reproductive Tract Infections in Pregnancy



16. Multiple Pregnancy



Section 3: Labour



17. The First Stage of Labour



18. The Second Stage of Labour



19. The Third Stage of Labour



20. Prolonged Pregnancy and Disorders of Uterine Action



21. Malpositions of the Occiput and Malpresentations



22. Operative Deliveries



23. Obstetric Emergencies



Section 4: Puerperium



24. Physiology and Care in the Puerperium



25. Physical Problems and Complications in the Puerperium



26. The Psychology and Psychopathology of Childbearing



Section 5: The Newborn Baby



27. The Baby at Birth



28. The Normal Baby



29. Feeding



30. The Healthy Low Birthweight Baby



31. Recognising the Ill Baby



32. Respiratory Problems



33. Trauma during Birth, Haemorrhage and Convulsions



34. Congenital Abnormalities



35. Jaundice and Infection



36. Metabolic Problems, Endocrine Disorders and Drug Withdrawal



Section 6: Supporting Safe Practice



37. Supervision of Midwives



38. Complementary Medicine and Maternity Care



Appendix I Drugs



Appendix II Normal Values in Pregnancy



Appendix III Glossary of Terms and Definitions