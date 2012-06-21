Survival Guide to Midwifery
2nd Edition
Description
Perfect for practice placement, this handy Survival Guide gives you the clinical information you need at your fingertips.
Key Features
- Pocket-sized guide to midwifery
- High-level summary of the clinical content needed for practice
- Bullet-pointed for quick reference
- Section on anatomy
- Great revision aid!
Table of Contents
Section 1: Anatomy and Reproduction
1. The Female Pelvis and the Reproductive Organs
2. The Female Urinary Tract
3. Hormonal Cycles: Fertilisation and Early Development
4. The Placenta
5. The Fetus
Section 2: Pregnancy
6. Preparing for Pregnancy
7. Change and Adaptation in Pregnancy
8. Common Disorders and Useful Exercises
9. Antenatal Care
10. Specialised Fetal Investigations
11. Abnormalities of Early Pregnancy
12. Problems of Pregnancy
13. Common Medical Disorders Associated with Pregnancy
14. Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy
15. Sexually Transmissible and Reproductive Tract Infections in Pregnancy
16. Multiple Pregnancy
Section 3: Labour
17. The First Stage of Labour
18. The Second Stage of Labour
19. The Third Stage of Labour
20. Prolonged Pregnancy and Disorders of Uterine Action
21. Malpositions of the Occiput and Malpresentations
22. Operative Deliveries
23. Obstetric Emergencies
Section 4: Puerperium
24. Physiology and Care in the Puerperium
25. Physical Problems and Complications in the Puerperium
26. The Psychology and Psychopathology of Childbearing
Section 5: The Newborn Baby
27. The Baby at Birth
28. The Normal Baby
29. Feeding
30. The Healthy Low Birthweight Baby
31. Recognising the Ill Baby
32. Respiratory Problems
33. Trauma during Birth, Haemorrhage and Convulsions
34. Congenital Abnormalities
35. Jaundice and Infection
36. Metabolic Problems, Endocrine Disorders and Drug Withdrawal
Section 6: Supporting Safe Practice
37. Supervision of Midwives
38. Complementary Medicine and Maternity Care
Appendix I Drugs
Appendix II Normal Values in Pregnancy
Appendix III Glossary of Terms and Definitions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 21st June 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047060
About the Author
Diane Fraser
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Midwifery and Head of Academic Division of Midwifery, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Notttingham, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK
Margaret Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Pre-Registration Midwifery Programme Director, Academic Divison of Midwifery, Faculty of Medical and Health Science, University of Nottingham, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK