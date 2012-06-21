Survival Guide to Midwifery - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702045868, 9780702047060

Survival Guide to Midwifery

2nd Edition

Authors: Diane Fraser Margaret Cooper
eBook ISBN: 9780702047060
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st June 2012
Page Count: 482
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Perfect for practice placement, this handy Survival Guide gives you the clinical information you need at your fingertips.

Key Features

  • Pocket-sized guide to midwifery
  • High-level summary of the clinical content needed for practice
  • Bullet-pointed for quick reference
  • Section on anatomy
  • Great revision aid!

Table of Contents

Section 1: Anatomy and Reproduction

1. The Female Pelvis and the Reproductive Organs

2. The Female Urinary Tract

3. Hormonal Cycles: Fertilisation and Early Development

4. The Placenta

5. The Fetus

Section 2: Pregnancy

6. Preparing for Pregnancy

7. Change and Adaptation in Pregnancy

8. Common Disorders and Useful Exercises

9. Antenatal Care

10. Specialised Fetal Investigations

11. Abnormalities of Early Pregnancy

12. Problems of Pregnancy

13. Common Medical Disorders Associated with Pregnancy

14. Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy

15. Sexually Transmissible and Reproductive Tract Infections in Pregnancy

16. Multiple Pregnancy

Section 3: Labour

17. The First Stage of Labour

18. The Second Stage of Labour

19. The Third Stage of Labour

20. Prolonged Pregnancy and Disorders of Uterine Action

21. Malpositions of the Occiput and Malpresentations

22. Operative Deliveries

23. Obstetric Emergencies

Section 4: Puerperium

24. Physiology and Care in the Puerperium

25. Physical Problems and Complications in the Puerperium

26. The Psychology and Psychopathology of Childbearing

Section 5: The Newborn Baby

27. The Baby at Birth

28. The Normal Baby

29. Feeding

30. The Healthy Low Birthweight Baby

31. Recognising the Ill Baby

32. Respiratory Problems

33. Trauma during Birth, Haemorrhage and Convulsions

34. Congenital Abnormalities

35. Jaundice and Infection

36. Metabolic Problems, Endocrine Disorders and Drug Withdrawal

Section 6: Supporting Safe Practice

37. Supervision of Midwives

38. Complementary Medicine and Maternity Care

Appendix I Drugs

Appendix II Normal Values in Pregnancy

Appendix III Glossary of Terms and Definitions

Details

No. of pages:
482
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702047060

About the Author

Diane Fraser

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Midwifery and Head of Academic Division of Midwifery, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Notttingham, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK

Margaret Cooper

Affiliations and Expertise

Pre-Registration Midwifery Programme Director, Academic Divison of Midwifery, Faculty of Medical and Health Science, University of Nottingham, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.