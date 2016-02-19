Survival: Black/White - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080169941, 9781483146096

Survival: Black/White

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Authors: Florence Halpern
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Leonard Krasner
eBook ISBN: 9781483146096
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 250
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Survival: Black/White is a book about African-American people (regarded as ""black people"" in this book) from a perspective of the author who regarded himself as ""white"" and is in close, sustained living with the ""black people"" of the rural south. Such kind of living enabled intimate participation in the everyday experience of the people.
The book is organized into two parts. Part I describes the past conditions of the world of the African-Americans, detailing their child-rearing practices; adolescence and adulthood; intelligence and education; health; identification, identity and self-concept; and roles. Part II elaborates the changes that are taking place in the world of the African-Americans. This book will help other ""white people"" to ""feel and think black"".

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I How it Has Been

1 Beyond Guilt

2 Reality-Black and White

3 Child-Rearing Practices

4 Adolescence and Adulthood

5 Intelligence

6 Education

7 Health — Physical and Mental

8 Identification, Identity, Self-concept, and Role

9 Recapitulation

Part II How it is

10 The Awakening

11 The New Order

12 The New Order (Continued)

13 Retrospect and Prospect

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146096

