Survival: Black/White is a book about African-American people (regarded as ""black people"" in this book) from a perspective of the author who regarded himself as ""white"" and is in close, sustained living with the ""black people"" of the rural south. Such kind of living enabled intimate participation in the everyday experience of the people.

The book is organized into two parts. Part I describes the past conditions of the world of the African-Americans, detailing their child-rearing practices; adolescence and adulthood; intelligence and education; health; identification, identity and self-concept; and roles. Part II elaborates the changes that are taking place in the world of the African-Americans. This book will help other ""white people"" to ""feel and think black"".