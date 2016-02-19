Survival: Black/White
1st Edition
Pergamon General Psychology Series
Description
Survival: Black/White is a book about African-American people (regarded as ""black people"" in this book) from a perspective of the author who regarded himself as ""white"" and is in close, sustained living with the ""black people"" of the rural south. Such kind of living enabled intimate participation in the everyday experience of the people.
The book is organized into two parts. Part I describes the past conditions of the world of the African-Americans, detailing their child-rearing practices; adolescence and adulthood; intelligence and education; health; identification, identity and self-concept; and roles. Part II elaborates the changes that are taking place in the world of the African-Americans. This book will help other ""white people"" to ""feel and think black"".
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I How it Has Been
1 Beyond Guilt
2 Reality-Black and White
3 Child-Rearing Practices
4 Adolescence and Adulthood
5 Intelligence
6 Education
7 Health — Physical and Mental
8 Identification, Identity, Self-concept, and Role
9 Recapitulation
Part II How it is
10 The Awakening
11 The New Order
12 The New Order (Continued)
13 Retrospect and Prospect
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146096