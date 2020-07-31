Surveying the Covid-19 Pandemic and Its Implications
1st Edition
Urban Health, Data Technology and Political Economy
The global social, economic, and policy impacts of COVID-19 will persist for some time. This timely book surveys the COVID-19 from a holistic, high level perspective, examining such topics as;
- Urban health policy responses impact on cities economies
- Urban economic impacts of supply chain disruption
- The need for coherent short term urban policies that aligns with long term goals
- The rise to citizen science initiatives
- The role of open data
- The need for protocols to support research collaborations
- Building larger infectious disease modelling datasets
- Advanced computing tools for health policy
- Hot topical issue
- Urban viewpoint on COVID-19
- Multi-disciplinary perspective
Smart Cities researchers, PhD and master’s degrees students, professors
Part 1: A chronological account of the pandemic: the first 150 days
1. The first 50 days of covid-19: A detailed chronological timeline and extensive review of literature documenting the pandemic
2. The second 50 days: A detailed chronological timeline and extensive review of literature documenting the covid-19 pandemic from day 50 to day 100
3. The third 50 days: A detailed chronological timeline and extensive review of literature documenting the covid-19 pandemic from day 100 to day 150
Part 2: Data technology
4. Revised data protocols and enhanced big data networks will render more accurate infectious disease monitoring and modelling
5. The emergence of voluntary citizen networks to circumvent urban health data sharing restrictions during the covid-19 pandemic
6. The rise of machine intelligence through the covid-19 pandemic and its impact on health policy
Part 3: Political economy
7. Vital covid-19 economic stimulus packages pose a challenge for long-term environmental sustainability
8. The forceful re-evaluation of cash-based transactions by covid-19 and its opportunities to transition to cashless systems in digital urban networks
9. Revisiting political economy and international relations during the covid-19 pandemic
Part 4: Conclusion
10. Data management in pandemics
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 31st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128243138
Zaheer Allam, Deakin University, is an Urban Strategist for The Port Louis Development Initiative and the Global Creative Leadership Initiative. He is the author of Theology and Urban Sustainability (Springer), Cities and the Digital Revolution: Aligning Technology with Humanity (Palgrave Macmillan), Urban Governance and Smarter City Planning: Lessons from Singapore (Emerald), Cities and Climate Change: Achieving Decarbonisation and Economic Sustainability (Palgrave Macmillan), and Biotechnology and Future Cities: Cities as Living and Intelligent Organisms (Palgrave Macmillan). He consults on Smart Cities strategies as well as the increasing role technology plays in culture and society. Zaheer is the African Representative of the International Society of Biourbanism, member of the Advisory Circle of the International Federation of Landscape Architects, and was elevated, by the President of Mauritius, to the rank of Officer of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean; the highest distinct order of Merit in Mauritius.
Affiliations and Expertise
Zaheer Allam is a Research Associate at the Live+Smart Research Lab from the School of Architecture and Built Environment at Deakin University, and consults for urban scale projects in African Cities.
