Surveying the Covid-19 Pandemic and its Implications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128243138

Surveying the Covid-19 Pandemic and its Implications

1st Edition

Urban Health, Data Technology and Political Economy

Author: Zaheer Allam
Paperback ISBN: 9780128243138
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 120
Description

The global social, economic, and policy impacts of COVID-19 will persist for some time. This timely book surveys the COVID-19 from a holistic, high level perspective, examining such topics as;

  • Urban health policy responses impact on cities economies
  • Urban economic impacts of supply chain disruption
  • The need for coherent short term urban policies that aligns with long term goals
  • The rise to citizen science initiatives
  • The role of open data
  • The need for protocols to support research collaborations
  • Building larger infectious disease modelling datasets
  • Advanced computing tools for health policy

Key Features

  • Hot topical issue
  • Urban viewpoint on COVID-19
  • Multi-disciplinary perspective

Readership

Smart Cities researchers, PhD and master’s degrees students, professors

Table of Contents

Part 1: A chronological account of the pandemic: the first 150 days
1. The first 50 days of covid-19: A detailed chronological timeline and extensive review of literature documenting the pandemic
2. The second 50 days: A detailed chronological timeline and extensive review of literature documenting the covid-19 pandemic from day 50 to day 100
3. The third 50 days: A detailed chronological timeline and extensive review of literature documenting the covid-19 pandemic from day 100 to day 150

Part 2: Data technology
4. Revised data protocols and enhanced big data networks will render more accurate infectious disease monitoring and modelling
5. The emergence of voluntary citizen networks to circumvent urban health data sharing restrictions during the covid-19 pandemic
6. The rise of machine intelligence through the covid-19 pandemic and its impact on health policy

Part 3: Political economy
7. Vital covid-19 economic stimulus packages pose a challenge for long-term environmental sustainability
8. The forceful re-evaluation of cash-based transactions by covid-19 and its opportunities to transition to cashless systems in digital urban networks
9. Revisiting political economy and international relations during the covid-19 pandemic

Part 4: Conclusion
10. Data management in pandemics

Details

No. of pages:
120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128243138

About the Author

Zaheer Allam

Zaheer Allam, Curtin University, is an Urban Strategist for The Port Louis Development Initiative and the Global Creative Leadership Initiative. He is the author of Theology and Urban Sustainability (Springer), Cities and the Digital Revolution: Aligning Technology with Humanity (Palgrave Macmillan), Urban Governance and Smarter City Planning: Lessons from Singapore (Emerald), Cities and Climate Change: Achieving Decarbonisation and Economic Sustainability (Palgrave Macmillan), and Biotechnology and Future Cities: Cities as Living and Intelligent Organisms (Palgrave Macmillan). He consults on Smart Cities strategies as well as the increasing role technology plays in culture and society. Zaheer is the African Representative of the International Society of Biourbanism, member of the Advisory Circle of the International Federation of Landscape Architects, and was elevated, by the President of Mauritius, to the rank of Officer of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean; the highest distinct order of Merit in Mauritius.

Affiliations and Expertise

Zaheer Allam, Curtin University, is an Urban Strategist for The Port Louis Development Initiative and the Global Creative Leadership Initiative.

