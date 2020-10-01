Surveying the Covid-19 Pandemic and its Implications

Part 1: A chronological account of the pandemic: the first 150 days

1. The first 50 days of covid-19: A detailed chronological timeline and extensive review of literature documenting the pandemic

2. The second 50 days: A detailed chronological timeline and extensive review of literature documenting the covid-19 pandemic from day 50 to day 100

3. The third 50 days: A detailed chronological timeline and extensive review of literature documenting the covid-19 pandemic from day 100 to day 150

Part 2: Data technology

4. Revised data protocols and enhanced big data networks will render more accurate infectious disease monitoring and modelling

5. The emergence of voluntary citizen networks to circumvent urban health data sharing restrictions during the covid-19 pandemic

6. The rise of machine intelligence through the covid-19 pandemic and its impact on health policy

Part 3: Political economy

7. Vital covid-19 economic stimulus packages pose a challenge for long-term environmental sustainability

8. The forceful re-evaluation of cash-based transactions by covid-19 and its opportunities to transition to cashless systems in digital urban networks

9. Revisiting political economy and international relations during the covid-19 pandemic

Part 4: Conclusion

10. Data management in pandemics