Survey Research and Public Attitudes in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080259581, 9781483189734

Survey Research and Public Attitudes in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on International Politics

Editors: William A. Welsh
eBook ISBN: 9781483189734
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 590
Description

Survey Research and Public Attitudes in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union is a collection of research studies the survey’s the opinions of demographics from Eastern Europe on socialists systems.
The title analyzes the development of survey research in the socialist systems of Eastern Europe to provide an overview of the nature of socialist countries. The territories covered in the selection are Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Germany Democratic Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Romania. The book will be of great interest to sociologists, political scientists, economists, and behavioral scientists.

Table of Contents


List of Tables

Preface

Introduction: An Overview of the Status of Survey Research in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union

Chapter 1 The Soviet Union

Chapter 2 Yugoslavia

Chapter 3 Bulgaria

Chapter 4 Czechoslovakia

Chapter 5 German Democratic Republic

Chapter 6 Hungary

Chapter 7 Poland

Chapter 8 Romania

Chapter 9 Summary and Conclusions

Index of Names

Subject Index

About the Contributors


About the Editor

William A. Welsh

