Survey Research and Public Attitudes in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union
1st Edition
Pergamon Policy Studies on International Politics
Editors: William A. Welsh
eBook ISBN: 9781483189734
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 590
Description
Survey Research and Public Attitudes in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union is a collection of research studies the survey’s the opinions of demographics from Eastern Europe on socialists systems.
The title analyzes the development of survey research in the socialist systems of Eastern Europe to provide an overview of the nature of socialist countries. The territories covered in the selection are Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Germany Democratic Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Romania. The book will be of great interest to sociologists, political scientists, economists, and behavioral scientists.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
Preface
Introduction: An Overview of the Status of Survey Research in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union
Chapter 1 The Soviet Union
Chapter 2 Yugoslavia
Chapter 3 Bulgaria
Chapter 4 Czechoslovakia
Chapter 5 German Democratic Republic
Chapter 6 Hungary
Chapter 7 Poland
Chapter 8 Romania
Chapter 9 Summary and Conclusions
Index of Names
Subject Index
About the Contributors
About the Editor
William A. Welsh
