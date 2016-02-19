Survey of Progress in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200064, 9781483225098

Survey of Progress in Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: Arthur F. Scott
eBook ISBN: 9781483225098
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 302
Description

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 4 considers the principles common to all chemistry that undergo major developments and modifications, including aqueous solutions, carbanions, stable isotopes, nitrogen fixation, ionizing radiation, and organic compound luminescence. This volume is organized into six chapters. The first chapter surveys first the theories of water and aqueous solutions structure, followed by the evaluation of temperature, pressure, and electrolytes on water. This chapter emphasizes the role of water structure in biological systems. The second chapter covers the generation, capture, mechanism of stabilization, and isomerization of carbanions, while the separation and practical applications of isotopes are examined in the third chapter. The following chapter describes the mechanism of nitrogen fixation by those cells capable of fixing nitrogen. The concluding chapters explore some aspects of the energy transfer process and the formation of intermediate molecular species. These chapters also evaluate the luminescence of organic systems. This book is of value to college chemistry teachers and students.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Editor’s Notes to Volume 4

The Structure of Water and Aqueous Solutions

I. Introduction

II. The Classical Theory of Bernal and Fowler

III. The Theory of Frank and Wen

IV. Other Theories of Water Structure

V. Effect of Temperature on the Structure of Water

VI. Effect of Pressure on the Structure of Water

VII. Effect of Electrolytes on the Structure of Water

VIII. Ice, Heavy Water, and Water Structure at Interfaces

IX. The Role of Water Structure in Biological Systems

References

Carbanions

I. Carbanion Generation and Capture

II. Orders of Carbanion Stability

III. Mechanism of Carbanion Stabilization

IV. Carbanion Stereochemistry

V. Carbanionic Isomerization Reactions

References

Stable Isotope Preparation and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Isotope Separation Methods

III. Stable Isotope Applications

IV. The Future of Stable Isotopes

References

Nitrogen Fixation

I. Introduction

II. Study of Enzymes Involved

III. Mechanism of N2 Fixation Bases on Present Results

References

Interaction of Ionizing Radiation with Molecular Systems

I. History of Ionizing Radiation

II. Dosimetry

III. The Fricke Dosimeter

IV. Transfer of Electron Energy to Matter

V. Passage of Heavy Charged Particles through Matter

VI. Mean Energy per Ion Pair

VII. Absorption of Photon Energy

VIII. Initial Effects of Interaction

IX. Excitation of Molecules

X. Recombination

XI. Relaxation Processes through Collision

XII. Secondary Processes Involving Free Radicals

XIII. Time Scale of Events

XIV. Reactions in Gaseous Systems

XV. Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Pure Water and Aqueous Solutions

XVI. Solvated Electrons

XVII. In Conclusion

References

Luminescence in Organic Systems

I. Introduction

II. Electronic Excitation and the Behavior of Excited States

III. Experimental Techniques

IV. Fluorescence Quenching

V. Energy Transfer

VI. Delayed Fluorescence and Excimers

VII. Inter- and Intramolecular Proton Transfer in the Excited State

VIII. Luminescence Polarization

IX. Chemiluminescence

General References

References

Author Index

Subject Index




