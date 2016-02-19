Survey of Progress in Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 4 considers the principles common to all chemistry that undergo major developments and modifications, including aqueous solutions, carbanions, stable isotopes, nitrogen fixation, ionizing radiation, and organic compound luminescence. This volume is organized into six chapters. The first chapter surveys first the theories of water and aqueous solutions structure, followed by the evaluation of temperature, pressure, and electrolytes on water. This chapter emphasizes the role of water structure in biological systems. The second chapter covers the generation, capture, mechanism of stabilization, and isomerization of carbanions, while the separation and practical applications of isotopes are examined in the third chapter. The following chapter describes the mechanism of nitrogen fixation by those cells capable of fixing nitrogen. The concluding chapters explore some aspects of the energy transfer process and the formation of intermediate molecular species. These chapters also evaluate the luminescence of organic systems. This book is of value to college chemistry teachers and students.
Table of Contents
The Structure of Water and Aqueous Solutions
I. Introduction
II. The Classical Theory of Bernal and Fowler
III. The Theory of Frank and Wen
IV. Other Theories of Water Structure
V. Effect of Temperature on the Structure of Water
VI. Effect of Pressure on the Structure of Water
VII. Effect of Electrolytes on the Structure of Water
VIII. Ice, Heavy Water, and Water Structure at Interfaces
IX. The Role of Water Structure in Biological Systems
Carbanions
I. Carbanion Generation and Capture
II. Orders of Carbanion Stability
III. Mechanism of Carbanion Stabilization
IV. Carbanion Stereochemistry
V. Carbanionic Isomerization Reactions
Stable Isotope Preparation and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Isotope Separation Methods
III. Stable Isotope Applications
IV. The Future of Stable Isotopes
Nitrogen Fixation
I. Introduction
II. Study of Enzymes Involved
III. Mechanism of N2 Fixation Bases on Present Results
Interaction of Ionizing Radiation with Molecular Systems
I. History of Ionizing Radiation
II. Dosimetry
III. The Fricke Dosimeter
IV. Transfer of Electron Energy to Matter
V. Passage of Heavy Charged Particles through Matter
VI. Mean Energy per Ion Pair
VII. Absorption of Photon Energy
VIII. Initial Effects of Interaction
IX. Excitation of Molecules
X. Recombination
XI. Relaxation Processes through Collision
XII. Secondary Processes Involving Free Radicals
XIII. Time Scale of Events
XIV. Reactions in Gaseous Systems
XV. Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Pure Water and Aqueous Solutions
XVI. Solvated Electrons
XVII. In Conclusion
Luminescence in Organic Systems
I. Introduction
II. Electronic Excitation and the Behavior of Excited States
III. Experimental Techniques
IV. Fluorescence Quenching
V. Energy Transfer
VI. Delayed Fluorescence and Excimers
VII. Inter- and Intramolecular Proton Transfer in the Excited State
VIII. Luminescence Polarization
IX. Chemiluminescence
