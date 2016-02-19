Survey of Progress in Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 3 considers the principles common to all chemistry that undergo major developments and modifications, including photosynthesis, flame, asymmetric reduction, and stereoregular polymers. This volume is composed of five chapters, and starts with a discussion on component reactions, apparatus, and photoelectron transport of photosynthesis. The next chapter deals with the general chemistry and kinetics of some of the common flame system, along with their practical applications. A chapter focuses on the many mechanistic applications of isotope effects. This topic is followed by a description of the ordinary steric and electronic interactions in asymmetric reductions. The last chapter explores the synthesis, nomenclature, and polymerization of stereoregular polymers. This book is of great value to chemistry teachers and undergraduate chemistry students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Editor’s Notes to Volume 3
Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Recognition of Component Reactions of Photosynthesis
III. Structure of the Photosynthetic Apparatus
IV. Photoelectron Transport and Phosphorylation
V. The Reduction of Carbon Dioxide in Photosynthesis
VI. Secondary Carbon Reduction Pathways
VII. Problems for the Future
References
Flame Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Simple Flame Fronts
III. Experimental Methods
IV. Flame Chemistry
References
Kinetic Isotope Effects
I. Theoretical Background
II. Measurement of Isotope Effects
III. Some Applications to Reaction Mechanisms Studies
IV. Secondary Isotope Effects
V. Solvent Isotope Effects
VI. Conclusion
References
Asymmetric Reduction
I. Introduction
II. Asymmetric Reduction of α-Keto Esters and α-Keto Acids
III. Asymmetric Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones
IV. Asymmetric Hydrogenation of Alkenes
V. Asymmetric Reduction of Carbon-Nitrogen Bonds
VI. Conclusions
References
Stereoregular Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Free-Radical Polymerizations
IV. Cationic Coordinated Polymerizations
V. Anionic Coordinated Polymerizations
VI. Polymerization by Ziegler Catalysts
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225081