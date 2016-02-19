Survey of Progress in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200057, 9781483225081

Survey of Progress in Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: Arthur F. Scott
eBook ISBN: 9781483225081
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 3 considers the principles common to all chemistry that undergo major developments and modifications, including photosynthesis, flame, asymmetric reduction, and stereoregular polymers. This volume is composed of five chapters, and starts with a discussion on component reactions, apparatus, and photoelectron transport of photosynthesis. The next chapter deals with the general chemistry and kinetics of some of the common flame system, along with their practical applications. A chapter focuses on the many mechanistic applications of isotope effects. This topic is followed by a description of the ordinary steric and electronic interactions in asymmetric reductions. The last chapter explores the synthesis, nomenclature, and polymerization of stereoregular polymers. This book is of great value to chemistry teachers and undergraduate chemistry students.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Editor’s Notes to Volume 3

Photosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Recognition of Component Reactions of Photosynthesis

III. Structure of the Photosynthetic Apparatus

IV. Photoelectron Transport and Phosphorylation

V. The Reduction of Carbon Dioxide in Photosynthesis

VI. Secondary Carbon Reduction Pathways

VII. Problems for the Future

References

Flame Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Simple Flame Fronts

III. Experimental Methods

IV. Flame Chemistry

References

Kinetic Isotope Effects

I. Theoretical Background

II. Measurement of Isotope Effects

III. Some Applications to Reaction Mechanisms Studies

IV. Secondary Isotope Effects

V. Solvent Isotope Effects

VI. Conclusion

References

Asymmetric Reduction

I. Introduction

II. Asymmetric Reduction of α-Keto Esters and α-Keto Acids

III. Asymmetric Reduction of Aldehydes and Ketones

IV. Asymmetric Hydrogenation of Alkenes

V. Asymmetric Reduction of Carbon-Nitrogen Bonds

VI. Conclusions

References

Stereoregular Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Free-Radical Polymerizations

IV. Cationic Coordinated Polymerizations

V. Anionic Coordinated Polymerizations

VI. Polymerization by Ziegler Catalysts

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483225081

About the Editor

Arthur F. Scott

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.