Survey of Progress in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126105087, 9780323157100

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 8

1st Edition

Editors: Arthur Scott
eBook ISBN: 9780323157100
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 298
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface to Volume 1

Heterogeneous Catalysis

I. Introduction

II. General Survey of Heterogeneous Catalysis

III. Adsorption

IV. Mechanism in Heterogeneous Catalysis

V. Sample Catalytic Reactions

VI. Current Problems in Heterogeneous Catalysis

VII. Historical Note

References

Recent Developments in the Chemistry of Transition Metal Carbides and Nitrides

I. Introduction

II. Preparation and Characterization

III. Thermochemical Considerations

IV. Properties from the Chemical Standpoint

V. Conclusion

References

Living Polymers: Their Significance and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Consequences of Elimination of Termination or Chain Transfer

III. Molecular Weight Distribution of Living Polymers

IV. Block Polymers and Their Properties

V. Polymers with Functional End Groups

VI. Conditions Required for Elimination of Termination or Chain Transfer

VII. Kinetics of Propagation of Living Polymers

VIII. Different Kinds of Ion Pairs

IX. How Structure of Ionic Species Affects Reactivity

X. Higher Aggregation of Living Polymers

XI. Ion Pairs and Covalent Bonds

XII. Living and Dormant Polymers

XIII. Degradation of Living Polymers Formed by Ring-Opening Polymerization

XIV. Copolymerization in Living Polymer Systems

References

Microbial Degradation of Organic Compounds in the Biosphere

I. Introduction

II. Biological Degradations

III. The Biochemistry of Oxygen

IV. Microbial Degradation of Alicyclic and Heterocyclic Compounds

V. Microbial Degradation of Man-Made Compounds

VI. Potentially Harmful Microbial Activities

VII. Evolution of Microbial Degradative Pathways

References

The Thermochemical Generation of Hydrogen from Water

I. Introduction

II. The Concept of Thermochemical Hydrogen Generation

III. General Thermodynamic Considerations

IV. Practical Requirements for a Thermochemical Cycle

V. General Aspects of Real Water Decomposition Processes

VI. Description of Selected Water-Splitting Cycles

VII. Conclusions

References

Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Immobilized Enzymes

I. Purpose and Scope

II. Enzymes

III. Sources and Isolation

IV. Immobilized Enzymes

V. Preparation

VI. Properties of Immobilized Enzymes

VII. Reactors

VIII. Coenzymes

IX. Applications

X. Summary

References

A Book Review of an Early (1781) Survey of Progress in Chemistry

Text

Subject Index

Description

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 8 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including catalysis, enzyme, transition metal carbides and nitrides, block polymers, living polymers, oxygen biochemistry, immobilized enzymes, and thermochemical cycle.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the three categories of catalysis, namely, heterogeneous, homogeneous, and enzyme. This text then examines the chemistry of the transition metal carbides and nitrides. Other chapters consider the characteristic features of living polymers and their utilization in synthetic polymer chemistry. This book discusses as well the methods of preparing hydrogen from water, which include both electrolysis and the thermochemical schemes. The final chapter deals with the status of chemistry on the eve of the Chemical Revolution.

This book is a valuable resource for active research chemists, theoreticians, physicists, metallurgists, biochemists, environmentalists, chemical engineers, and college chemistry teachers.

About the Editors

Arthur Scott Editor

