Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface to Volume 1
Heterogeneous Catalysis
I. Introduction
II. General Survey of Heterogeneous Catalysis
III. Adsorption
IV. Mechanism in Heterogeneous Catalysis
V. Sample Catalytic Reactions
VI. Current Problems in Heterogeneous Catalysis
VII. Historical Note
References
Recent Developments in the Chemistry of Transition Metal Carbides and Nitrides
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Characterization
III. Thermochemical Considerations
IV. Properties from the Chemical Standpoint
V. Conclusion
References
Living Polymers: Their Significance and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Consequences of Elimination of Termination or Chain Transfer
III. Molecular Weight Distribution of Living Polymers
IV. Block Polymers and Their Properties
V. Polymers with Functional End Groups
VI. Conditions Required for Elimination of Termination or Chain Transfer
VII. Kinetics of Propagation of Living Polymers
VIII. Different Kinds of Ion Pairs
IX. How Structure of Ionic Species Affects Reactivity
X. Higher Aggregation of Living Polymers
XI. Ion Pairs and Covalent Bonds
XII. Living and Dormant Polymers
XIII. Degradation of Living Polymers Formed by Ring-Opening Polymerization
XIV. Copolymerization in Living Polymer Systems
References
Microbial Degradation of Organic Compounds in the Biosphere
I. Introduction
II. Biological Degradations
III. The Biochemistry of Oxygen
IV. Microbial Degradation of Alicyclic and Heterocyclic Compounds
V. Microbial Degradation of Man-Made Compounds
VI. Potentially Harmful Microbial Activities
VII. Evolution of Microbial Degradative Pathways
References
The Thermochemical Generation of Hydrogen from Water
I. Introduction
II. The Concept of Thermochemical Hydrogen Generation
III. General Thermodynamic Considerations
IV. Practical Requirements for a Thermochemical Cycle
V. General Aspects of Real Water Decomposition Processes
VI. Description of Selected Water-Splitting Cycles
VII. Conclusions
References
Theoretical and Practical Aspects of Immobilized Enzymes
I. Purpose and Scope
II. Enzymes
III. Sources and Isolation
IV. Immobilized Enzymes
V. Preparation
VI. Properties of Immobilized Enzymes
VII. Reactors
VIII. Coenzymes
IX. Applications
X. Summary
References
A Book Review of an Early (1781) Survey of Progress in Chemistry
Text
Subject Index
Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 8 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including catalysis, enzyme, transition metal carbides and nitrides, block polymers, living polymers, oxygen biochemistry, immobilized enzymes, and thermochemical cycle.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the three categories of catalysis, namely, heterogeneous, homogeneous, and enzyme. This text then examines the chemistry of the transition metal carbides and nitrides. Other chapters consider the characteristic features of living polymers and their utilization in synthetic polymer chemistry. This book discusses as well the methods of preparing hydrogen from water, which include both electrolysis and the thermochemical schemes. The final chapter deals with the status of chemistry on the eve of the Chemical Revolution.
This book is a valuable resource for active research chemists, theoreticians, physicists, metallurgists, biochemists, environmentalists, chemical engineers, and college chemistry teachers.
