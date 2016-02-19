Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 8 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including catalysis, enzyme, transition metal carbides and nitrides, block polymers, living polymers, oxygen biochemistry, immobilized enzymes, and thermochemical cycle.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the three categories of catalysis, namely, heterogeneous, homogeneous, and enzyme. This text then examines the chemistry of the transition metal carbides and nitrides. Other chapters consider the characteristic features of living polymers and their utilization in synthetic polymer chemistry. This book discusses as well the methods of preparing hydrogen from water, which include both electrolysis and the thermochemical schemes. The final chapter deals with the status of chemistry on the eve of the Chemical Revolution.

This book is a valuable resource for active research chemists, theoreticians, physicists, metallurgists, biochemists, environmentalists, chemical engineers, and college chemistry teachers.