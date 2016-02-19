Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 6 is a five-chapter text that covers the developments of some areas in chemistry. Chapter 1 describes the unusual reactivity of ruthenium(II) amines and outlines some qualitative ideas that help in understanding the chemistry of Ru(II) in relation to that of comparison ions. This text also examines the affinity of Ru(II) for unsaturated ligands and the chemical effects of back-bonding on the properties of ligands. Chapter 2 investigates the concept of the so-called “chemical evolution” and its role in the origins of life on Earth. Chapter 3 presents the various methods that have been applied to follow the rates of ionization of carbon acids. Chapter 4 focuses on the mechanisms of pericyclic reactions and orbital symmetry. This chapter specifically tackles cycloadditions, electrocyclizations, sigmatropic shifts, chelotropic reactions, group transfers, and some types of addition and elimination reactions. Chapter 5 discusses the fundamentals of polypeptide conformation and the conformation and function of selected peptides. This book is an ideal source for chemistry teachers and students.