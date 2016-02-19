Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Ruthenium (II) Ammines—A Study in Reactivity
I. Historical Introduction
II. Comparison Chemistry
III. Radial Extension of d Electrons and Reactivity
IV. Chemical Manifestations of the Unusual Features of the Electronic Structure of Ru(II)
V. The Affinity of Ru(II) for Unsaturated Ligands
VI. Chemical Effects of Back-Bonding on the Properties of Ligands
VII. Evidence for Electrophilic Attack on πd Electrons
VIII. Other Reactions
IX. Qualifications and Elaborations
Note Added in Proof
References
Prebiotic Biochemistry ("Chemical Evolution")
I. Introduction
II. Cosmic Locales for Chemical Evolution and Life
III. The Prebiotic Earth
IV. Laboratory Investigations of Chemical Evolution
V. Tables of Selected Prebiotic-Earth Syntheses
VI. Origins of Biological Optical Activity
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Rates of Ionization of Carbon Acids
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Pericyclic Reactions and Orbital Symmetry
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. Investigations of Pericyclic Reaction Mechanisms
IV. Theory of Pericyclic Reactions
V. Examples of Pericyclic Reactions
VI. Current and Future Areas of Research
References
Conformation-Function Relationships in Peptides and Proteins Part 1. Naturally Occurring Peptides
I. A Brief History of Polypeptide Chemistry
II. Description of Polypeptide Conformation
III. Prediction of Conformation from Energy Calculations
IV. Experimental Determination of Conformation
V. Naturally Occurring Peptides
VI. Value of Peptide Studies
Reading List
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 6 is a five-chapter text that covers the developments of some areas in chemistry. Chapter 1 describes the unusual reactivity of ruthenium(II) amines and outlines some qualitative ideas that help in understanding the chemistry of Ru(II) in relation to that of comparison ions. This text also examines the affinity of Ru(II) for unsaturated ligands and the chemical effects of back-bonding on the properties of ligands. Chapter 2 investigates the concept of the so-called “chemical evolution” and its role in the origins of life on Earth. Chapter 3 presents the various methods that have been applied to follow the rates of ionization of carbon acids. Chapter 4 focuses on the mechanisms of pericyclic reactions and orbital symmetry. This chapter specifically tackles cycloadditions, electrocyclizations, sigmatropic shifts, chelotropic reactions, group transfers, and some types of addition and elimination reactions. Chapter 5 discusses the fundamentals of polypeptide conformation and the conformation and function of selected peptides. This book is an ideal source for chemistry teachers and students.
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154604