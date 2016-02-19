Survey of Progress in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126105063, 9780323154604

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: Arthur Scott
eBook ISBN: 9780323154604
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Editor's Notes to Volume 6

Ruthenium (II) Ammines—A Study in Reactivity

I. Historical Introduction

II. Comparison Chemistry

III. Radial Extension of d Electrons and Reactivity

IV. Chemical Manifestations of the Unusual Features of the Electronic Structure of Ru(II)

V. The Affinity of Ru(II) for Unsaturated Ligands

VI. Chemical Effects of Back-Bonding on the Properties of Ligands

VII. Evidence for Electrophilic Attack on πd Electrons

VIII. Other Reactions

IX. Qualifications and Elaborations

Note Added in Proof

References

Prebiotic Biochemistry ("Chemical Evolution")

I. Introduction

II. Cosmic Locales for Chemical Evolution and Life

III. The Prebiotic Earth

IV. Laboratory Investigations of Chemical Evolution

V. Tables of Selected Prebiotic-Earth Syntheses

VI. Origins of Biological Optical Activity

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Rates of Ionization of Carbon Acids

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Results

IV. Discussion

References

Pericyclic Reactions and Orbital Symmetry

I. Introduction

II. Terminology

III. Investigations of Pericyclic Reaction Mechanisms

IV. Theory of Pericyclic Reactions

V. Examples of Pericyclic Reactions

VI. Current and Future Areas of Research

References

Conformation-Function Relationships in Peptides and Proteins Part 1. Naturally Occurring Peptides

I. A Brief History of Polypeptide Chemistry

II. Description of Polypeptide Conformation

III. Prediction of Conformation from Energy Calculations

IV. Experimental Determination of Conformation

V. Naturally Occurring Peptides

VI. Value of Peptide Studies

Reading List

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Description

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 6 is a five-chapter text that covers the developments of some areas in chemistry. Chapter 1 describes the unusual reactivity of ruthenium(II) amines and outlines some qualitative ideas that help in understanding the chemistry of Ru(II) in relation to that of comparison ions. This text also examines the affinity of Ru(II) for unsaturated ligands and the chemical effects of back-bonding on the properties of ligands. Chapter 2 investigates the concept of the so-called “chemical evolution” and its role in the origins of life on Earth. Chapter 3 presents the various methods that have been applied to follow the rates of ionization of carbon acids. Chapter 4 focuses on the mechanisms of pericyclic reactions and orbital symmetry. This chapter specifically tackles cycloadditions, electrocyclizations, sigmatropic shifts, chelotropic reactions, group transfers, and some types of addition and elimination reactions. Chapter 5 discusses the fundamentals of polypeptide conformation and the conformation and function of selected peptides. This book is an ideal source for chemistry teachers and students.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154604

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Arthur Scott Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.