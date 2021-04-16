Survey Methods for Medical and Health Professions Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323695916

Survey Methods for Medical and Health Professions Education

1st Edition

A Six-Step Approach

Authors: Andrew Phillips Steven Durning Anthony Artino, Jr.
Paperback ISBN: 9780323695916
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th April 2021
Page Count: 168
Description

Offering a practical, six-step approach to effective survey design, delivery, and analysis, Survey Methods for Medical and Health Professions Education provides a real-world framework for successful research and evaluation. Focused entirely on medical and healthcare education and research, this unique text features quick-reference checklists, high-yield explanations, and case examples throughout, making it both a foundational reference and a go-to resource for all health professions researchers who use surveys. 

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
16th April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323695916

About the Authors

Andrew Phillips

Steven Durning

A Professor of Medicine and Pathology; Director, Graduate Programs in Health Professions Education (HPE); Director, Introduction to Clinical Reasoning Course at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and Deputy Editor for Research for Academic Medicine, Dr. Durning is devoted to improving medical and health professions education and is considered a global leader in clinical reasoning. He is a prolific researcher and writer and is currently working on another book with Elsevier (recently Transmitted to Production) on how to carry out survey-based research in clinical education.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Uniformed Services University of the Heatlh Sciences, Bethesda, MD

Anthony Artino, Jr.

