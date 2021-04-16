Survey Methods for Medical and Health Professions Education

A Professor of Medicine and Pathology; Director, Graduate Programs in Health Professions Education (HPE); Director, Introduction to Clinical Reasoning Course at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and Deputy Editor for Research for Academic Medicine, Dr. Durning is devoted to improving medical and health professions education and is considered a global leader in clinical reasoning. He is a prolific researcher and writer and is currently working on another book with Elsevier (recently Transmitted to Production) on how to carry out survey-based research in clinical education.