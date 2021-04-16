Survey Methods for Medical and Health Professions Education
1st Edition
A Six-Step Approach
Description
Offering a practical, six-step approach to effective survey design, delivery, and analysis, Survey Methods for Medical and Health Professions Education provides a real-world framework for successful research and evaluation. Focused entirely on medical and healthcare education and research, this unique text features quick-reference checklists, high-yield explanations, and case examples throughout, making it both a foundational reference and a go-to resource for all health professions researchers who use surveys.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 16th April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323695916
About the Authors
Andrew Phillips
Steven Durning
A Professor of Medicine and Pathology; Director, Graduate Programs in Health Professions Education (HPE); Director, Introduction to Clinical Reasoning Course at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and Deputy Editor for Research for Academic Medicine, Dr. Durning is devoted to improving medical and health professions education and is considered a global leader in clinical reasoning. He is a prolific researcher and writer and is currently working on another book with Elsevier (recently Transmitted to Production) on how to carry out survey-based research in clinical education.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Pathology, Uniformed Services University of the Heatlh Sciences, Bethesda, MD
Anthony Artino, Jr.
