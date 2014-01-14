Surveillance and Threat Detection
1st Edition
Prevention versus Mitigation
Description
Surveillance and Threat Detection offers readers a complete understanding of the terrorist/criminal cycle, and how to interrupt that cycle to prevent an attack.
Terrorists and criminals often rely on pre-attack and pre-operational planning and surveillance activities that can last a period of weeks, months, or even years. Identifying and disrupting this surveillance is key to prevention of attacks. The systematic capture of suspicious events and the correlation of those events can reveal terrorist or criminal surveillance, allowing security professionals to employ appropriate countermeasures and identify the steps needed to apprehend the perpetrators. The results will dramatically increase the probability of prevention while streamlining protection assets and costs.
Readers of Surveillance and Threat Detection will draw from real-world case studies that apply to their real-world security responsibilities. Ultimately, readers will come away with an understanding of how surveillance detection at a high-value, fixed site facility can be integrated into an overall security footprint for any organization.
Key Features
- Understand the terrorist/criminal cycle and how to interrupt that cycle to prevent an attack
- Understand how to encapsulate criminal and terrorist surveillance, analyze suspicious activity reports, and use an all-hazard, threat-based surveillance detection protection program
- Access a full ancillary package, including instructor's manual, test banks, and student study exams
Readership
Physical security practitioners, Security Managers and Directors, military personnel, Antiterrorism professionals, and Counterterrorism professionals, both domestic and international, as well as Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement leadership and management and college students studying in these fields.
Table of Contents
- Digital Assets
- For the Instructor
- For the Student
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Preface and Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Definitions
- 1.2 Scope
- 1.3 Audience and Use Case Assumptions
- 1.4 Executive Summary
- 2. Overview and Understanding
- Abstract
- 2.1 Historical Overview of Surveillance, Countersurveillance, and Surveillance Detection
- 2.2 The Terrorist Attack Cycle
- 3. Case Studies
- Abstract
- 3.1 Criminals
- 3.2 Terrorists
- 4. Conducting Surveillance Detection
- Abstract
- 4.1 The Basics—Exploiting the Terrorist Preattack and Attack Methodology
- 4.2 Incorporation of Video Technology
- 4.3 Surveillance Detection on the Horizon
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 14th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078352
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124077805
About the Author
Richard Kirchner
Richard “Rik” Kirchner, Jr. possess over 25 years of combined U.S. military, law enforcement, and professional security experience coupled with many years in business management ranging from Operations Manager of large scale contract security operations to V.P. of Marketing & Sales. For the past eight years he has been employed by the U.S. Department of Defense as an Antiterrorism Officer and Counterintelligence Officer and, most recently, as Chief of the Office of Threat Detection at the U.S. Pentagon.
Mr. Kirchner has provided actionable protective intelligence, counterintelligence, and criminal intelligence with corresponding countermeasures with an emphasis on proactive threat identification, abatement, mitigation, and neutralization to reduce risk. Mr. Kirchner provided overall guidance and advice to program managers in development and assessment at the DOD. He was detailed to the FBI National Threat Review Unit and represented Dept. of Defense interests to the National Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Office of Threat Detection, U.S. Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
Reviews
"...a thin, readable tome filled with insights about the topic...has collected case histories about past terrorist attacks and placed them into an actionable format."--Security Letter, Surveillance and Threat Detection
"...effectively examines the tactics, techniques, and procedures used by terrorists and criminals to understand the pre-attack and attack planning process...well organized and can be used for classroom instruction or as a quality reference for professionals..."--Security Management (online), February 2, 2015
"…when the topic is threat detection, and the author has been Chief of the Office of Threat Detection at the US Pentagon, the man is worth a hearing. Put another way, the book is about identifying the bad guys; the threat actors, in the jargon… Kirchner suggests that we think of security ‘as concentric models of suspicious behaviour’, which can be note-taking or a last-minute dress rehearsal."--Professional Security Magazine Online, May 28, 2014