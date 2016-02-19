Surtsey - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408707008, 9781483100401

Surtsey

1st Edition

Evolution of Life on a Volcanic Island

Authors: Sturla Fridriksson
eBook ISBN: 9781483100401
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Surtsey: Evolution of Life on a Volcanic Island focuses on the origin of life in the island of Surtsey. The book first offers information on the Surtsey Research Society, conservation measures, and scientists that comprise the Surtsey research team. The text then focuses on the submarine eruptions off the coasts of Iceland, the flow of lava, and the formation and disappearance of islets. The book also describes the landscape that came about after the eruption. The tephra cones of the Surtur I and II craters, lava, coastal plains, and thermal areas are discussed. The text also underscores the ecological aspects of the eruption. The Icelandic biota and ecological studies on the island are discussed. The text also traces the origin of life in the island, including the dispersal of seeds by birds and “Mermaids purses.“ The text also underscores the origin of marine algae and marine fauna on the island. The book then emphasizes the presence of bacteria, molds, lichens, mosses, terrestrial animals, birds, and vascular plants in the island. The text also examines the outer Westman Islands. Topographical features, method of research, plant communities, and vegetation of the smaller islands are described. The book also notes the vegetation of Heimaey and the effects of insular eruptions on the southern coast of Iceland. The text is a good source of reference for readers wanting to study volcanic eruptions.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Geological Notes

3 The Mid-Atlantic Ridge

4 The Eruption Starts

5 The Formation and Disappearance of Islets

6 Landscape

7 Climate

8 The Origin of Life

9 Ecological Aspects

10 Ways of Dispersal

11 Substrate

12 Colonization

13 Marine Research

14 Terrestrial Research

15 The Outer Westman Islands

16 The Vegetation of Heimaey

17 The Southern Coast of Iceland

18 Some Conclusions and Speculations

19 Acknowledgment

Index


Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483100401

About the Author

Sturla Fridriksson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.