Surgical Treatment of Hip Arthritis: Reconstruction, Replacement, and Revision

SECTION I: DIAGNOSIS & EVALUATION



1 Evaluation Of Hip Pain In Adults

Gregg R. Klein, Peter F. Sharkey



2 Radiological Evaluation Of Hip Arthroplasty

William Morrison



3 Cross Sectional Imaging Of The Hip

Adam C. Zoga, W. James Malone



4 Assessing Clinical Results/ Outcome Measures

G. Rebecca Aspinall, Michael J. Dunbar



SECTION II: RECONSTRUCTION



5 Arthroscopy Of The Hip

Joseph C. McCarthy, Jo-Ann Lee



6 Femoroacetabular Osteoplasty

Rafael J. Sierra, Michael Leunig, Reinhold Ganz



7 Femoral Osteotomy

Moritz Tannast, Klaus A. Siebenrock



8 Periacetabular Osteotomy

Marc Teloken, Javad Parvizi



SECTION III: REPLACEMENT



9 Indications For Primary THR

Michael E. Berend



10 Preoperative Planning For Primary Total Hip Arthroplasty

J. De Beer



11 Surgical Approach / Direct Anterior

Michael Nogler



12 The Anterolateral Minimal / Limited Incision Intermuscular Approach For Total Hip Arthroplasty

Donald S. Garbuz, Gurdeep S. Biring, Clive P. Duncan



13 The Direct Lateral Approach For Total Hip Arthroplasty

Ormonde M. Mahoney, Tracy L. Kinsey



14 Posterior And Posteroinferior Approaches To The Hip

P.J. Lusty, W.L. Walter, D. Young



15 Dual Incision Approach For Total Hip Arthroplasty

Joseph P. Nessler



16 The Cemented All-Polyethylene Acetabular Component

Amar S. Ranawat, Chitranjan S. Ranawat



17 Operative Technique: Cemented Stem For Primary THR

Ashutosh, Acharya, Andrew John Timperley



18 Cementless Acetabular Fixation

Curtis W. Hartman, Kevin L. Garvin



19 Component Implantation: Cementless Tapered Stem

Matthew S. Austin



20 Tapered Cementless Stems: The Author’s Experience

William N. Capello



21 Fully Coated Cementless Femoral Stem In Total Hip Arthroplasty: Surgical Technique Bill K. Huang, James P. Mcauley



22 Component Implantation – Modular Cementless Stems

Kirby Hitt



23 Metal On Metal Hip Resurfacing Arthroplasty

Michelle O'Neill, Paul E. Beaulé



24 Deformity

Panayiotis J. Papagelopoulos, Javad Parvizi, Franklin H. Sim



25 Total Hip Arthroplasty In Patients With Metabolic Diseases

Michael Kain, Thomas A. Einhorn



26 Preoperative Rehabilitation

Camilo Restrepo, Brian Klatt



William J. Hozack



27 Anesthesia For Hip Surgery

James W. Heitz, Eugene R. Viscusi



28 Pain Control

Aditya Vikram Maheshwari, William T. Long, Lawrence D. Dorr



29 Tha Rapid Recovery Program

Omar Abdul-Hadi, William J. Hozack



SECTION IV: REVISION



30 Evaluation Of The Painful Total Hip Arthroplasty

Eric J. Yue, Gavan P. Duffy



31 Indications For Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

Slif D. Ulrich, Frank R. Kolisek, Ronald E. Delanois, Michael A. Mont



32 Pre-Operative Radiographic Evaluation And Classification Of Defects

Stephen R. Kearns, Steven J. Macdonald



33 Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty: Preoperative Planning

John Manfredi, William J. Hozack



34 Revision Total Hip Replacement: Posterior Approach

Thomas Parker Vail



35 Surgical Approach / Direct Anterior Revision

Michael Nogler



36 Surgical Approach To The Hip - Direct Lateral

Adolph V. Lombardi, Jr., Keith R. Berend



37 Extended Trochanteric Osteotomy Posterior Approach

Scott M. Sporer, Wayne G. Paprosky



38 Extended Trochanteric Osteotomy Anterior Approach

Raymond R. Ropiak, Matthew S. Austin



39 Component Removal Acetabulum

Kenneth A. Greene



40 Femoral Component Removal

B. Sonny Bal



41 Cement Extraction Techniques

Gurdeep S. Biring, Bassam A. Masri



42 Monolithic Extensively Porous Coated Femoral Revision

C. Anderson Engh, Jr.



43 Surgical Options For Femoral Reconstruction: The Use Of Modular Stems

Arthur L. Malkani, Madhusudhan R. Yakkanti



44 Surgical Options For Femoral Reconstruction-Impaction Grafting

R.G. Steele, G.A. Gie, A.J. Timperley



45 Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty: Megaprosthesis Proximal Femoral Replacement and Total Femur Replacement

Javad Parvizi, Franklin H. Sim



46 Surgical Options For Femoral Reconstruction: Allograft - Prosthesis Composites Petros J. Boscainos, Catherine F. Kellett, Allan E. Gross



47 Jumbo Cups

Brian A. Klatt, Matthew S. Austin, William J. Hozack



48 Use Of A Modular Acetabular Reconstruction System

David G. Lewallen



49 Impaction Bone Grafting Of The Acetabulum

J.W.M. Gardeniers, B.W. Schreurs



50 Reconstruction Of Acetabular Bone Deficiencies Using The Anti-Protrusio Cage James Purtill, Khalid Azzam



51 Surgical Options For Acetabular Reconstruction: Custom Components

Ginger E. Holt, Douglas A. Dennis



52 Lesional Treatment Of Osteolysis

John C. Clohisy, R. Stephen J. Burnett



53 Venous Thromboembolic Disease Following Total Hip Arthroplasty

Frank A. Petrigliano, Jay R. Lieberman



54 Periprosthetic Infection

Mark J. Spangehl, Arlen D. Hanssen



55 Neurovascular Injury

Kevin L. Garvin



56 Management Of Post-Operative Hematomas

Fabio R. Orozco, Alvin Ong, Richard H. Rothman



58 Dislocation

Paul F. Lachiewicz



59 Treatment Of Leg Length Discrepancy After Total Hip Arthroplasty

Fabio R. Orozco, William J. Hozack



SECTION V: CURRENT CONTROVERSIES



60 Computerized Hip Navigation

Simon Pickering, Bill Donnelly, Ross Crawford



61 Crosslinked Polyethylene

Steven Kurtz, Michael Manley



62 Bearing Surface: Metal-On-Metal

Paul E. Beaulé, Isabelle Catelas, John B. Medley



63 Ceramic On Ceramic Bearings In Total Hip Arthroplasty

Peter F. Sharkey



64 New Developments In Alternative Hip Bearing Surfaces

John Dumbleton, Michael Manley, Aiguo Wang, Eric Jones, Kate Sutton



65 Minimally Invasive Total Hip Arthroplasty

Mark W. Pagnano, Mir Ali



66 Current Controversies: Robotics For THA

MA Hafez, B. Jaramaz, A.M. Digioia, III