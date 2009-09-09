Surgical Treatment of Hip Arthritis: Reconstruction, Replacement, and Revision
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print with DVD
Description
Surgical Treatment of Hip Arthritis: Reconstruction, Replacement, and Revision, by William J. Hozack, MD, is a state-of-the-art reference that addresses the challenging issues you face in this rapidly growing segment of orthopaedic practice. Inside, you’ll find top surgical management strategies for all types of hip arthroplasty presented by leaders from around the world, along with discussions of possible complications, risks and benefits to specific patient populations, and more. A DVD, included with the text, presents step-by-step narrated videos of the surgeries covered in the book, enabling you to see these procedures in action. Best of all, this resource also offers access to a companion website where you will find the full text of the book, completely searchable.
Key Features
- Includes online access to the full text at expertconsult.com for convenient anytime, anywhere reference.
- Presents state-of-the-art surgical management strategies for hip arthritis—from reconstruction to replacement to revision—by experts worldwide, for comprehensive guidance in one convenient resource.
- Offers current information on computer-assisted navigation techniques and minimally invasive techniques, to equip you with the latest surgical options.
- Provides extensive discussions of the management of a full range of complications to help you overcome the challenges you’ll face.
- Addresses the rationale for and management of revision surgery, given specific patient problems and intraoperative issues, enabling you to make the best informed surgical decisions.
- Presents more than 600 illustrations, including original line art, radiologic images, and full-color intraoperative photos, that show you exactly what to look for and how to proceed.
- Includes a DVD containing step-by-step narrated videos of surgeries covered in the text, depicting these procedures in action.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: DIAGNOSIS & EVALUATION
1 Evaluation Of Hip Pain In Adults
Gregg R. Klein, Peter F. Sharkey
2 Radiological Evaluation Of Hip Arthroplasty
William Morrison
3 Cross Sectional Imaging Of The Hip
Adam C. Zoga, W. James Malone
4 Assessing Clinical Results/ Outcome Measures
G. Rebecca Aspinall, Michael J. Dunbar
SECTION II: RECONSTRUCTION
5 Arthroscopy Of The Hip
Joseph C. McCarthy, Jo-Ann Lee
6 Femoroacetabular Osteoplasty
Rafael J. Sierra, Michael Leunig, Reinhold Ganz
7 Femoral Osteotomy
Moritz Tannast, Klaus A. Siebenrock
8 Periacetabular Osteotomy
Marc Teloken, Javad Parvizi
SECTION III: REPLACEMENT
9 Indications For Primary THR
Michael E. Berend
10 Preoperative Planning For Primary Total Hip Arthroplasty
J. De Beer
11 Surgical Approach / Direct Anterior
Michael Nogler
12 The Anterolateral Minimal / Limited Incision Intermuscular Approach For Total Hip Arthroplasty
Donald S. Garbuz, Gurdeep S. Biring, Clive P. Duncan
13 The Direct Lateral Approach For Total Hip Arthroplasty
Ormonde M. Mahoney, Tracy L. Kinsey
14 Posterior And Posteroinferior Approaches To The Hip
P.J. Lusty, W.L. Walter, D. Young
15 Dual Incision Approach For Total Hip Arthroplasty
Joseph P. Nessler
16 The Cemented All-Polyethylene Acetabular Component
Amar S. Ranawat, Chitranjan S. Ranawat
17 Operative Technique: Cemented Stem For Primary THR
Ashutosh, Acharya, Andrew John Timperley
18 Cementless Acetabular Fixation
Curtis W. Hartman, Kevin L. Garvin
19 Component Implantation: Cementless Tapered Stem
Matthew S. Austin
20 Tapered Cementless Stems: The Author’s Experience
William N. Capello
21 Fully Coated Cementless Femoral Stem In Total Hip Arthroplasty: Surgical Technique Bill K. Huang, James P. Mcauley
22 Component Implantation – Modular Cementless Stems
Kirby Hitt
23 Metal On Metal Hip Resurfacing Arthroplasty
Michelle O'Neill, Paul E. Beaulé
24 Deformity
Panayiotis J. Papagelopoulos, Javad Parvizi, Franklin H. Sim
25 Total Hip Arthroplasty In Patients With Metabolic Diseases
Michael Kain, Thomas A. Einhorn
26 Preoperative Rehabilitation
Camilo Restrepo, Brian Klatt
26 Preoperative Rehabilitation
William J. Hozack
27 Anesthesia For Hip Surgery
James W. Heitz, Eugene R. Viscusi
28 Pain Control
Aditya Vikram Maheshwari, William T. Long, Lawrence D. Dorr
29 Tha Rapid Recovery Program
Omar Abdul-Hadi, William J. Hozack
SECTION IV: REVISION
30 Evaluation Of The Painful Total Hip Arthroplasty
Eric J. Yue, Gavan P. Duffy
31 Indications For Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty
Slif D. Ulrich, Frank R. Kolisek, Ronald E. Delanois, Michael A. Mont
32 Pre-Operative Radiographic Evaluation And Classification Of Defects
Stephen R. Kearns, Steven J. Macdonald
33 Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty: Preoperative Planning
John Manfredi, William J. Hozack
34 Revision Total Hip Replacement: Posterior Approach
Thomas Parker Vail
35 Surgical Approach / Direct Anterior Revision
Michael Nogler
36 Surgical Approach To The Hip - Direct Lateral
Adolph V. Lombardi, Jr., Keith R. Berend
37 Extended Trochanteric Osteotomy Posterior Approach
Scott M. Sporer, Wayne G. Paprosky
38 Extended Trochanteric Osteotomy Anterior Approach
Raymond R. Ropiak, Matthew S. Austin
39 Component Removal Acetabulum
Kenneth A. Greene
40 Femoral Component Removal
B. Sonny Bal
41 Cement Extraction Techniques
Gurdeep S. Biring, Bassam A. Masri
42 Monolithic Extensively Porous Coated Femoral Revision
C. Anderson Engh, Jr.
43 Surgical Options For Femoral Reconstruction: The Use Of Modular Stems
Arthur L. Malkani, Madhusudhan R. Yakkanti
44 Surgical Options For Femoral Reconstruction-Impaction Grafting
R.G. Steele, G.A. Gie, A.J. Timperley
45 Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty: Megaprosthesis Proximal Femoral Replacement and Total Femur Replacement
Javad Parvizi, Franklin H. Sim
46 Surgical Options For Femoral Reconstruction: Allograft - Prosthesis Composites Petros J. Boscainos, Catherine F. Kellett, Allan E. Gross
47 Jumbo Cups
Brian A. Klatt, Matthew S. Austin, William J. Hozack
48 Use Of A Modular Acetabular Reconstruction System
David G. Lewallen
49 Impaction Bone Grafting Of The Acetabulum
J.W.M. Gardeniers, B.W. Schreurs
50 Reconstruction Of Acetabular Bone Deficiencies Using The Anti-Protrusio Cage James Purtill, Khalid Azzam
51 Surgical Options For Acetabular Reconstruction: Custom Components
Ginger E. Holt, Douglas A. Dennis
52 Lesional Treatment Of Osteolysis
John C. Clohisy, R. Stephen J. Burnett
53 Venous Thromboembolic Disease Following Total Hip Arthroplasty
Frank A. Petrigliano, Jay R. Lieberman
54 Periprosthetic Infection
Mark J. Spangehl, Arlen D. Hanssen
55 Neurovascular Injury
Kevin L. Garvin
56 Management Of Post-Operative Hematomas
Fabio R. Orozco, Alvin Ong, Richard H. Rothman
58 Dislocation
Paul F. Lachiewicz
59 Treatment Of Leg Length Discrepancy After Total Hip Arthroplasty
Fabio R. Orozco, William J. Hozack
SECTION V: CURRENT CONTROVERSIES
60 Computerized Hip Navigation
Simon Pickering, Bill Donnelly, Ross Crawford
61 Crosslinked Polyethylene
Steven Kurtz, Michael Manley
62 Bearing Surface: Metal-On-Metal
Paul E. Beaulé, Isabelle Catelas, John B. Medley
63 Ceramic On Ceramic Bearings In Total Hip Arthroplasty
Peter F. Sharkey
64 New Developments In Alternative Hip Bearing Surfaces
John Dumbleton, Michael Manley, Aiguo Wang, Eric Jones, Kate Sutton
65 Minimally Invasive Total Hip Arthroplasty
Mark W. Pagnano, Mir Ali
66 Current Controversies: Robotics For THA
MA Hafez, B. Jaramaz, A.M. Digioia, III
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 9th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719727
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314381
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416058984
About the Author
William Hozack
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Orthopaedic Surgery, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Javad Parvizi
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Benjamin Bender
Affiliations and Expertise
Benjamin Bender, MD Joint Replacement Specialist, Assuta Hospital, Tel-Aviv, Israel