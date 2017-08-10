Surgical Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation: A Comprehensive Guide to Performing the Cox-Maze IV Procedure is the first all-inclusive description of this rapidly growing surgery, setting the standard in the field. The Cox-Maze IV procedure is a complex surgery, and its success depends critically on correct execution. With FDA approval, the first RF ablation device for treatment of the Cox-Maze IV procedure has become more important than ever to combine scientific information for the procedure with its connection to human application.

This comprehensive text provides step-by-step instructions from an experienced Cox-Maze IV surgeon and is written in the style of a mentor advising his mentee in the operating room. It contains over a dozen lessons described in detail, with illustrations, photographs and a discussion of possible complications and appropriate ways to deal with them.

Additionally, the book describes sequencing for the surgeries that are typically performed concomitant with the Cox-Maze IV procedure, determining the optimal way to combine surgeries.

Cardiac surgeons, fellows in cardiac surgery, medical students inclined toward cardiac surgery and cardiology researchers will find this book to be of great importance to their work.