Surgical Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Guide to Performing the Cox Maze IV Procedure
Description
Surgical Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation: A Comprehensive Guide to Performing the Cox-Maze IV Procedure is the first all-inclusive description of this rapidly growing surgery, setting the standard in the field. The Cox-Maze IV procedure is a complex surgery, and its success depends critically on correct execution. With FDA approval, the first RF ablation device for treatment of the Cox-Maze IV procedure has become more important than ever to combine scientific information for the procedure with its connection to human application.
This comprehensive text provides step-by-step instructions from an experienced Cox-Maze IV surgeon and is written in the style of a mentor advising his mentee in the operating room. It contains over a dozen lessons described in detail, with illustrations, photographs and a discussion of possible complications and appropriate ways to deal with them.
Additionally, the book describes sequencing for the surgeries that are typically performed concomitant with the Cox-Maze IV procedure, determining the optimal way to combine surgeries.
Cardiac surgeons, fellows in cardiac surgery, medical students inclined toward cardiac surgery and cardiology researchers will find this book to be of great importance to their work.
Key Features
- Offers access to video clips that show the steps of the Maze procedure, the techniques involved and the pitfalls that need to be avoided
- Includes coverage of post-procedure management of patients, including assessment, patient follow-up, typical complications and participation in outcome databases
- Provides a detailed discussion of the different energy sources used for the procedure
- Presents guidelines for sequencing and/or combining concomitant surgeries
Readership
Cardiac surgeons, fellows in cardiac surgery, medical students inclined towards cardiac surgery and cardiology researchers
Table of Contents
- Foundations and Fundamentals
2. Outcome Tracking Is Critical To Success - And A Mandatory Part Of The Procedure
3. Maze Indications, Perioperative Management And Expected Success Rates
4. The Art And Science of Making Effective Maze Ablation Lines
5. Mastering The Initial Dissection: Making Ablation Easy and Safe
6. Overview Of The Right Atrial Lesion Set Of The Maze IV
7. The Vertical Atriotomy
8. The Intercaval Line
9. The Modified and Classic RAA Circuit Interruption Lines
10. Tricuspid Caval Isthmus Line
11. Overview: Left Atrial Lesion Set Of The Cox Maze IV
12. Box Pulmonary Vein Isolation
13. LAA Line and Appendage Amputation / Exclusion
14. The Mitral Valve Isthmus Line
15. Intra-Operative Testing
16. Sequencing Overview & Coronary Artery Bypass Implications
17. Sequencing Examples Using the Modified MVI CS Ablation Line Technique
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 10th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128046722
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128046715
About the Author
Jonathan Philpott
Dr. Jonathan Philpott, Medical Director of the Electrophysiology Program at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, is an internationally renowned expert on the Cox Maze IV procedure, has learned it directly from its inventor Dr. Cox, and since refined his approach in several hundred procedures that he has performed. He is a leading enroller in multiple national clinical trials that have evaluated the Cox Maze IV procedure.
He is a Diplomat of The American Board of Thoracic Surgery, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, and the Heart Rhythm Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Electrophysiology Program, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Norfolk, VA, USA
Christian Zemlin
Dr. Christian Zemlin is the Director of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab at Old Dominion University.
He has done basic research on arrhythmia mechanisms and particularly atrial fibrillation for 15 years. He uses voltage-sensitive florescent probed to experimentally study cardiac activity large-scale parallel computer modeling to understand how arrhythmias are initiated and maintained. Other research interests include imaging of tissue structures using optical clearing and confocal; microscopy and the general theory of excitable media.
He has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles (in the category of Medicine), book chapters, and peer-reviewed abstracts. His work receives increased citations year over year from 2005-2014.
Dr. Zemlin is actively collaborating with Dr. Philpott on optimizing aspects of the Cox Maze IV procedure in animal experiments
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Biomedical Engineering, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA, USA
Ralph Damiano
Dr. Ralph J. Damiano is a pioneer in the area of minimally invasive cardiac surgery. His developmental work on robotically assisted microsurgery for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) earned him a ComputerWorld Smithsonian Award in June 1997. Damiano performed the first robotically assisted CABG procedure in North America in December 1998. He completed the first prospective clinical trial in the world on robotically assisted CABG and is the current President of the International society for Minimally invasive Surgery. He has also been president of the Society of Clinical Surgery. He is one of the world pioneers in the surgical treatment of arrhythmias. His team at Washington University is world renowned for its clinical and basic research on the surgical treatment of atrial fibrillation.
He has authored more than 250 scientific publications in the category of Medicine and is the top rated author of the top 100 in this research area by both scholarly output and citation count. His major contributions have been in the area of myocardial preservation during heart surgery, surgical electrophysiology and minimally invasive cardiac surgery. He has been associate editor of the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery and is on nine other editorial boards. He has served as a member of the Surgery and Biomedical Engineering Study Section at the NIH.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery; Chief, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA