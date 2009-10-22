Surgical Technology
5th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Deliver the best patient care before, during, and after surgery with straightforward information to guide you through each step. Student-friendly features including chapter outlines and summaries, review questions, technique boxes, and a full-color design make even complex material easier to understand. Revised to match the latest AST Core Curriculum guidelines, this new edition covers the topics and procedures from a variety of surgical disciplines you’ll use in practice. Plus, new and revised chapters on technology, postoperative recovery, energy sources, and much more keep you at the cutting edge of the field.
Key Features
- Vibrant, full-color design with bullets, numbering, and technique boxes makes it easier to read and understand important information.
- Easy-to-follow organization helps you build up your knowledge from chapter to chapter.
- Procedures broken down into surgical goals, pathology, technique, and discussion allow you to learn each surgical procedure step-by-step.
Table of Contents
- The Surgical Technologist
2. The Patient in Surgery
3. Death and Dying
4. Law and Ethics
5. Introduction to the Health Facility
6. Communication and Teamwork
7. Microbes and The Process of Infection
8. Decontamination, Disinfection, and Sterilization
9. Aseptic Technique
10. Transporting, Transferring, and Positioning
11. Surgical Skin Preparation and Draping
12. Anesthsia, Anesthetics, and Physiological Monitoring
13. Postoperative Recovery and Patient Discharge
14. Perioperative Pharmacology
15. Environmental Hazards
16. Case Planning and Intraoperative Routines
17. The Surgical Wound
18. Biomechanics and Computer Technology
19. Energy Sources in Surgery
20. Diagnostic and Assessment Procedures
21. Minimally Invasive, Endoscopic, and Robotic Assisted Surgery
22. Surgical Instruments
23. General Surgery
24. Gynecological and Obstetrical Surgery
25. Genitourinary Surgery
26. Ophthalmic Surgery
27. Surgery of the Ear, Nose, Pharynx and Larynx
28. OralMaxillofacial Trauma Surgery
29. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
30. Orthopedic Surgery
31. Peripheral Vascular Surgery
32. Thoracic and Pulmonary Surgery
33. Cardiac Surgery
34. Pediatric Surgery
35. Neurosurgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 22nd October 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719918
About the Author
Joanna Kotcher
Joanna Kotcher holds a Master’s Degree in Global Health, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a BA in International Studies. She has coordinated emergency response in conflict environments for the past 18 years in such locations as Kosovo, Central Asia (Tajikistan), Afghanistan, Darfur, Gaza and the OPT, Somaliland, Syria, and Iraq. As a Medical/Surgical Coordinator Ms. Kotcher has coordinated and managed medical teams in the start-up and full implementation stages of projects that assist populations in need of emergency medical and surgical care during armed conflict. She has also coordinated post-conflict actions during the period immediately following “official” cessation of armed conflict. Working in insecure environments, Ms. Kotcher has extensive experience in the design and implementation of medical/surgical actions, team building and support, implementation of standards and guidelines, medical and nursing staff training, and team mentoring. She continues to study and learn while working in the field and maintaining membership with notable professional organizations in the combined disciplines of humanitarian studies and medical/surgical assistance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant in Medical and Surgical Coordination in Conflict Environments