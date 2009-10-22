Surgical Technology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781416060352, 9781437719918

Surgical Technology

5th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Joanna Kotcher
eBook ISBN: 9781437719918
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd October 2009
Page Count: 1152
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Deliver the best patient care before, during, and after surgery with straightforward information to guide you through each step. Student-friendly features including chapter outlines and summaries, review questions, technique boxes, and a full-color design make even complex material easier to understand. Revised to match the latest AST Core Curriculum guidelines, this new edition covers the topics and procedures from a variety of surgical disciplines you’ll use in practice. Plus, new and revised chapters on technology, postoperative recovery, energy sources, and much more keep you at the cutting edge of the field.

Key Features

  • Vibrant, full-color design with bullets, numbering, and technique boxes makes it easier to read and understand important information.
  • Easy-to-follow organization helps you build up your knowledge from chapter to chapter.
  • Procedures broken down into surgical goals, pathology, technique, and discussion allow you to learn each surgical procedure step-by-step.

Table of Contents

  1. The Surgical Technologist

    2. The Patient in Surgery

    3. Death and Dying

    4. Law and Ethics

    5. Introduction to the Health Facility

    6. Communication and Teamwork

    7. Microbes and The Process of Infection

    8. Decontamination, Disinfection, and Sterilization

    9. Aseptic Technique

    10. Transporting, Transferring, and Positioning

    11. Surgical Skin Preparation and Draping

    12. Anesthsia, Anesthetics, and Physiological Monitoring

    13. Postoperative Recovery and Patient Discharge

    14. Perioperative Pharmacology

    15. Environmental Hazards

    16. Case Planning and Intraoperative Routines

    17. The Surgical Wound

    18. Biomechanics and Computer Technology

    19. Energy Sources in Surgery

    20. Diagnostic and Assessment Procedures

    21. Minimally Invasive, Endoscopic, and Robotic Assisted Surgery

    22. Surgical Instruments

    23. General Surgery

    24. Gynecological and Obstetrical Surgery

    25. Genitourinary Surgery

    26. Ophthalmic Surgery

    27. Surgery of the Ear, Nose, Pharynx and Larynx

    28. OralMaxillofacial Trauma Surgery

    29. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

    30. Orthopedic Surgery

    31. Peripheral Vascular Surgery

    32. Thoracic and Pulmonary Surgery

    33. Cardiac Surgery

    34. Pediatric Surgery

    35. Neurosurgery

Details

No. of pages:
1152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437719918

About the Author

Joanna Kotcher

Joanna Kotcher holds a Master’s Degree in Global Health, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a BA in International Studies. She has coordinated emergency response in conflict environments for the past 18 years in such locations as Kosovo, Central Asia (Tajikistan), Afghanistan, Darfur, Gaza and the OPT, Somaliland, Syria, and Iraq. As a Medical/Surgical Coordinator Ms. Kotcher has coordinated and managed medical teams in the start-up and full implementation stages of projects that assist populations in need of emergency medical and surgical care during armed conflict. She has also coordinated post-conflict actions during the period immediately following “official” cessation of armed conflict. Working in insecure environments, Ms. Kotcher has extensive experience in the design and implementation of medical/surgical actions, team building and support, implementation of standards and guidelines, medical and nursing staff training, and team mentoring. She continues to study and learn while working in the field and maintaining membership with notable professional organizations in the combined disciplines of humanitarian studies and medical/surgical assistance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Consultant in Medical and Surgical Coordination in Conflict Environments

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.