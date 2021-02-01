Surgical Technology
8th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Prepare to deliver the best patient care before, during, and after surgery with this approachable guide to surgical skills and operating room procedures. In addition to covering all the content in the AST Core Curriculum, this one-of-a-kind text offers a unique mentoring approach and engaging learning features that make even complex skills and techniques easy to understand.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage addresses all areas of the AST Core Curriculum for Surgical Technology.
- Reader-friendly writing style and organization builds content from fundamental concepts, aseptic technique, and the role and function of the surgical technologist, to the specialty surgical procedure chapters.
- Consistent chapter format breaks down surgical procedures in an easy-to-understand way that helps you understand the key elements of more than 200 procedures.
- Experienced author/consulting editor team lends a breadth of experience for a well-rounded and multi-perspective focus on operating room procedures and quality patient care.
- Over 1,200 full-color illustrations and clinical photos bring concepts and procedures to life.
- Robust practice opportunities include review questions and case studies at the end of each chapter, along with additional review questions and surgical practice videos on the Evolve companion website.
- Learning objectives serve as checkpoints for comprehension and as study tools in preparation for examinations.
- Key terminology appears in boldface throughout chapter discussions with key terms defined and cross-referenced to a back-of-book glossary.
- Key concepts are covered in a bulleted list at the end of each chapter discussion to summarize and review chapter content.
- References and bibliographies provide a listing of in-text and additional citations of scientific research and best practices.
- Pathology appendix summarizes the most commonly seen pathological processes and organizes them by body system.
Table of Contents
1. Surgical Technology: The Profession and the Professional
2. Communication and Teamwork
3. Medicolegal Aspects of Surgical Technology
4. The Health Care Facility
5. Supporting the Psychosocial Needs of the Patient
6. Diagnostic and Assessment Procedures
7. Hazards in the Perioperative Environment
8. Microbes and the Process of Infection
9. Sterile Technique and Infection Control
10. Decontamination, Sterilization, and Disinfection
11. Surgical Instruments
12. Perioperative Pharmacology
13. Anesthesia, Physiological Monitoring and Post-Anesthesia Recovery
14. Death and Dying
15. Energy Sources in Surgery
16. Moving, Handling and Positioning the Surgical Patient
17. Surgical Skin Preparation and Draping
18. Surgical Skills I: Planning a Case, Opening, and Start of Surgery
19. Surgical Skills II: Intraoperative and Immediate Postoperative Period
20. Minimally Invasive Surgery
21. Robotic Surgery
22. General Surgery
23. Gynecological and Obstetrical Surgery
24. Genitourinary Surgery
25. Ophthalmic Surgery
26. Surgery of the Ear, Nose, Pharynx and Larynx
27. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
28. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
29. Orthopedic Surgery
30. Peripheral Vascular Surgery
31. Thoracic and Pulmonary Surgery
32. Cardiac Surgery
33. Pediatric Surgery
34. Neurosurgery
35. Emergency Trauma Surgery
36. Disaster Preparedness and Response
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2022
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323680189
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323680196
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323680219
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323680202
About the Author
Joanna Kotcher
Joanna Kotcher holds a Master’s Degree in Global Health, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a BA in International Studies. She has coordinated emergency response in conflict environments for the past 18 years in such locations as Kosovo, Central Asia (Tajikistan), Afghanistan, Darfur, Gaza and the OPT, Somaliland, Syria, and Iraq. As a Medical/Surgical Coordinator Ms. Kotcher has coordinated and managed medical teams in the start-up and full implementation stages of projects that assist populations in need of emergency medical and surgical care during armed conflict. She has also coordinated post-conflict actions during the period immediately following “official” cessation of armed conflict. Working in insecure environments, Ms. Kotcher has extensive experience in the design and implementation of medical/surgical actions, team building and support, implementation of standards and guidelines, medical and nursing staff training, and team mentoring. She continues to study and learn while working in the field and maintaining membership with notable professional organizations in the combined disciplines of humanitarian studies and medical/surgical assistance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant in Medical and Surgical Coordination in Conflict Environments
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.