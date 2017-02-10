Surgical Technology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323394734, 9780323430562

Surgical Technology

7th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Joanna Kotcher
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323394734
eBook ISBN: 9780323430562
eBook ISBN: 9780323430579
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th February 2017
Page Count: 1120
Description

Learn to deliver the best patient care before, during, and after surgery with Surgical Technology: Principles and Practice, 7th Edition. Within its pages you’ll find comprehensive coverage of all the updated AST Core Curriculum components — including all aspects of health care sciences; technological sciences; patient care concepts; preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative care; surgical procedures; and professional practice. But what you won’t find in any other surg tech book is an incredibly reader-friendly approach featuring conversational, mentor-like guidance and loads of full-color pictures and illustrations. You’ll also have an abundance of helpful learning features at your disposal — like case studies, review questions, and online learning activities — that will help you easily master important concepts and apply that learning to professional practice. No other surgical technology text better prepares you for the challenges of professional practice!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage addresses all areas of the AST Core Curriculum for Surgical Technology.
  • Reader-friendly writing style and organization utilizes a mentoring approach to present content within the building blocks of fundamentals, aseptic technique, the role and function of the surgical technologist, and surgical procedures. 
  • Consistent chapter format breaks down each surgical procedure in an easy-to-understand way making it easy for students to comprehend the key elements of more than 70 procedures.
  • Experienced author/consulting editor team lends a breadth of experience for a well-rounded view of life in the operating room and multiple perspective focused on quality patient care.
  • Over 1,200 full-color illustrations and clinical photos bring concepts and procedures to life.
  • Robust practice opportunities include review questions and case studies at the end of each chapter along with crosswords, additional review questions, and surgical practice videos found on the Evolve companion website.
  • Learning objectives serve as checkpoints for comprehension and as study tools in preparation for examinations.
  • Key terminology appears in boldface and in color within chapter discussions and are defined and cross-referenced to chapters in a back-of-book glossary. 
  • Key concepts are covered in a bulleted list at the end of each chapter discussion to summarize and rephrase chapter concepts.
  • References and bibliographies provide a listing of in-text and additional citations of scientific research.
  • Pathology appendix summarizes the most commonly seen pathological processes and organizes them by body system.
  • Website mentions are highlighted within the text to draw readers’ attention to available videos in the Evolve Resources and suggested websites to visit for additional information on content covered.

Table of Contents

PART I: SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY PRINCIPLES
1. The Surgical Technologist
2. Communication and Teamwork
3. Law, Documentation, and Professional Ethics
4. The Health Care Facility
5. The Patient  
6. Diagnostic and Assessment Procedures  
7. Environmental Hazards  
8. Microbes and the Process of Infection  
9. The Principles and Practice of Aseptic Technique  
10. Decontamination, Sterilization, and Disinfection 
11. Surgical Instruments  
12. Perioperative Pharmacology  
13. Anesthesia and Physiological Monitoring  
14. Postanesthesia Recovery  
15. Death and Dying  
16. Physics and Information Technology  
17. Energy Sources in Surgery  
18. Moving, Handling, and Positioning the Surgical Patient  
19. Surgical Skin Preparation and Draping  
20. Case Planning and Intraoperative Procedures  
21. Management of the Surgical Wound  
PART II: SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE
22. Minimally Invasive Endoscopic and Robotic-Assisted Surgery 
23. General Surgery 
24. Gynecological and Obstetrical Surgery  
25. Genitourinary Surgery 
26. Ophthalmic Surgery  
27. Surgery of the Ear, Nose, Pharynx, and Larynx  
28. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery  
29. Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery  
30. Orthopedic Surgery  
31. Peripheral Vascular Surgery  
32. Thoracic and Pulmonary Surgery  
33. Cardiac Surgery  
34. Pediatric Surgery  
35. Neurosurgery  
36. Emergency Trauma Surgery  
37. Disaster Preparedness and Response  
APPENDIXES:
A. Common Pathology by System
B. Drugs and Substances Associated with Surgery
C. Math Review
D. Computer Operations
GLOSSARY
INDEX

No. of pages:
1120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323394734
eBook ISBN:
9780323430562
eBook ISBN:
9780323430579

About the Author

Joanna Kotcher

Joanna Kotcher holds a Master’s Degree in Global Health, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a BA in International Studies. She has coordinated emergency response in conflict environments for the past 18 years in such locations as Kosovo, Central Asia (Tajikistan), Afghanistan, Darfur, Gaza and the OPT, Somaliland, Syria, and Iraq. As a Medical/Surgical Coordinator Ms. Kotcher has coordinated and managed medical teams in the start-up and full implementation stages of projects that assist populations in need of emergency medical and surgical care during armed conflict. She has also coordinated post-conflict actions during the period immediately following “official” cessation of armed conflict. Working in insecure environments, Ms. Kotcher has extensive experience in the design and implementation of medical/surgical actions, team building and support, implementation of standards and guidelines, medical and nursing staff training, and team mentoring. She continues to study and learn while working in the field and maintaining membership with notable professional organizations in the combined disciplines of humanitarian studies and medical/surgical assistance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Consultant in Medical and Surgical Coordination in Conflict Environments

