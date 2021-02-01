Surgical Technology - Text and Workbook Package - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323826945

Surgical Technology - Text and Workbook Package

8th Edition

Author: Joanna Kotcher
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323826945
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st February 2021
About the Author

Joanna Kotcher

Joanna Kotcher holds a Master’s Degree in Global Health, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a BA in International Studies. She has coordinated emergency response in conflict environments for the past 18 years in such locations as Kosovo, Central Asia (Tajikistan), Afghanistan, Darfur, Gaza and the OPT, Somaliland, Syria, and Iraq. As a Medical/Surgical Coordinator Ms. Kotcher has coordinated and managed medical teams in the start-up and full implementation stages of projects that assist populations in need of emergency medical and surgical care during armed conflict. She has also coordinated post-conflict actions during the period immediately following “official” cessation of armed conflict. Working in insecure environments, Ms. Kotcher has extensive experience in the design and implementation of medical/surgical actions, team building and support, implementation of standards and guidelines, medical and nursing staff training, and team mentoring. She continues to study and learn while working in the field and maintaining membership with notable professional organizations in the combined disciplines of humanitarian studies and medical/surgical assistance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Consultant in Medical and Surgical Coordination in Conflict Environments

