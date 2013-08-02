Surgical Techniques of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee in Sports Medicine
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Surgical Techniques of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee in Sports Medicine presents you with a step-by-step approach on performing both open and arthroscopic surgeries for sports-related injuries. This medical reference book offers all of the expert guidance you need on everything from patient positioning and the latest orthopaedic surgery techniques, through pearls and pitfalls and post-operative care. An international group of contributors equips you with a worldwide perspective on the most recent orthopaedic advances, making Surgical Techniques of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee in Sports Medicine your go-to digest of today's common procedures.
Key Features
- Ensure optimal outcomes from each shoulder, elbow and knee procedure with this orthopaedic surgery text's consistent, step-by-step approach, coupled with numerous tips, pearls, pitfalls, and images gleaned from surgeons specializing in sports injuries.
- Apply the latest open and arthroscopic techniques, including arthroscopic rotator cuff repair and hamstring and allograft ACL reconstruction.
- Access the full text and expanded surgical video collection online at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
PART 1
THE SHOULDER
General Principles
1. Patient Positioning, Portal Placement, Normal Arthroscopic Anatomy, and Diagnostic Arthroscopy
2. Rehabilitation of the Athlete’s Shoulder
3. Knot-Tying and Suture-Passing Techniques
Surgical Techniques for Shoulder Instability
4. Suture Anchor Fixation for Anterior Shoulder Instability
5. Arthroscopic Instability Repair with Knotless Suture Anchors
6. Arthroscopic Rotator Interval Capsule Closure
7. Management of the Throwing Shoulder
8. Arthroscopic Management of Rare Intra-articular Lesions of the Shoulder
9. Arthroscopic Repair of Posterior Shoulder Instability
10. Arthroscopic Repair of Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder
11. Arthroscopic Treatment of the Disabled Throwing Shoulder
12. Open Repair of Anterior Shoulder Instability
13. Open Repair of Posterior Shoulder Instability
14. Open Repair of Multidirectional Instability
15. Treatment of Combined Bone Defects of Humeral Head and Glenoid: Arthroscopic and Open Techniques
16. Treatment of Recurrent Anterior Inferior Instability Associated with Glenoid Bone Loss: Distal Tibial Allograft Reconstruction
17. Arthroscopic Remplissage for Management of Engaging and Deep Hill-Sachs Lesions
18. Coracoid Transfer: The Modified Latarjet Procedure for the Treatment of Recurrent Anterior Inferior Glenohumoral Instability in Patients with Bone Deficiency
19. Arthroscopic Latarjet Procedure
Surgical Techniques of the Rotator Cuff
20. Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair: Single-Row Technique
21. Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair: Double-Row Techniques
22. Arthroscopic Subscapularis Repair
23. Mini-Open Rotator Cuff Repair
24. Open Rotator Cuff Repair
25. Tendon Transfers for Rotator Cuff Insufficiency
Other Techniques of the Shoulder
26. Arthroscopic Repair of Superior Labral Anterior-Posterior Lesions by the Single-Anchor Double-Suture Technique
27. Arthroscopic and Open Decompression of the Suprascapular Nerve
28. Arthroscopic Subacromial Decompression and Distal Clavicle Excision
29. Arthroscopic Management of Glenohumeral Arthritis
30. Arthroscopic Capsular Release for the Treatment of Stiff Shoulder Pathology
31. Arthroscopic and Open Management of Scapulothoracic Disorders
32. Scapulothoracic Fusion
33. Biceps Tenodesis: Arthroscopic and Open Techniques
34. Anatomic Acromioclavicular Joint Reconstruction
35. Management of Pectoralis Major Muscle Injuries
36. Nonarthroplasty Options for Glenohumeral Arthritis and Chondrolysis
37. Biologics in Rotator Cuff Repair
38. Tendon Augmentation Devices in Rotator Cuff Repair
PART 2
THE ELBOW
General Principles
39. Patient Positioning and Portal Placement
Arthroscopic Procedures
40. Arthroscopic and Open Management of Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Elbow
41. Arthroscopy for the Thrower’s Elbow
42. Arthroscopic Management of Elbow Stiffness
43. Elbow Synovitis, Loose Bodies, and Posteromedial Impingement
44. Arthroscopic Management of the Arthritic Elbow
45. Arthroscopic Treatment of Lateral Epicondylitis
46. Ulnar Collateral Ligament Repair and Reconstruction
A. Ulnar Collateral Ligament Repair
B. Docking Technique
C Modified Jobe Technique
D. DANE Technique
47. Surgical Treatment of Posterolateral Instability of the Elbow
48. Open Elbow Contracture Release
49. Open Treatment of Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis
50. Distal Biceps Repair
PART 3
THE KNEE
General Principles
51. Patient Positioning, Portal Placement, and Normal Arthroscopic Anatomy
Surgical Techniques of the Meniscus
52. Arthroscopic Meniscectomy
53. Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair: Inside-Out Technique
54. Arthroscopic Meniscal Repair: Outside-In Technique
55. Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair: All-Inside Technique
56. Allograft Meniscus Transplantation: Bridge-in-Slot Techniques
57. Allograft Meniscus Transplantation: Dovetail Technique
58. Arthroscopic Meniscus Transplantation: Bone Plug
59. Meniscus Substitution: The European Perspective on Scaffolds, Allografts, and Prosthetic Implants
60. Meniscus Regeneration with Biologic or Synthetic Scaffolds
61. Combined Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction and Meniscal Allograft Transplantation
62. Combined Anterior Cruciate Ligament and High Tibial Osteotomy
63. Osteochondral Allografting in the Knee
Surgical Techniques of the Articular Cartilage
64. Microfracture Technique in the Knee
65. Primary Repair of Osteochondritis Dissecans in the Knee
66. Osteonecrosis of the Knee
67. Osteochondral Autograft for Cartilage Lesions of the Knee
68. Complex Problems in Knee Articular Cartilage
69. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation in the Knee
70. High Tibial Osteotomy
71. Distal Femoral Osteotomy
Surgical Techniques of the Anterior Cruciate Ligament
72. Patellar Tendon Autograft for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
73. Allografts for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
74. Hamstring Tendon Autograft for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
75. Central Quadriceps Free Tendon Harvest for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
76. Revision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
77. Anatomic Anterior Cruciate Ligament Concept: Single- and Double-Bundle Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
78. Double-Bundle Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
79. All-Inside Anterior Cruciate Ligament GraftLink Technique: Second-Generation, No-Incision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
Surgical Techniques of the Posterior Cruciate Ligament and Posterolateral Corner
80. Transtibial Tunnel Posterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
81. Arthroscopic Double-Bundle Tibial Inlay Posterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
82. Posterior Cruciate Ligament Tibial Inlay
83. Arthroscopic Posterior Cruciate Ligament Inlay
84. Posterolateral Corner Reconstruction
Other Surgical Techniques of the Knee
85. Medial Collateral Ligament and Posteromedial Corner Repair and Reconstruction
86. Multiligament Knee Reconstruction: The Pittsburgh Approach
87. Arthroscopic Lateral Retinacular Release and Lateral Retinacular Lengthening
88. Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Reconstruction and Repair for Patellar Instability
89. Sulcus Deepening Trochleoplasty
90. Management of Arthrofibrosis of the Knee
91. Distal Realignment for Patellofemoral Disease
92. Management of Proximal Tibiofibular Instability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1016
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 2nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723584
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245838
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455723560
About the Author
Brian Cole
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedics Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
Jon Sekiya
Affiliations and Expertise
Larry S. Matthews Collegiate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Associate Professor, MedSport--University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan