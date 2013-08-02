Surgical Techniques of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee in Sports Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455723560, 9781455723584

Surgical Techniques of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee in Sports Medicine

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Brian Cole Jon Sekiya
eBook ISBN: 9781455723584
eBook ISBN: 9780323245838
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455723560
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd August 2013
Page Count: 1016
Description

Surgical Techniques of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee in Sports Medicine presents you with a step-by-step approach on performing both open and arthroscopic surgeries for sports-related injuries. This medical reference book offers all of the expert guidance you need on everything from patient positioning and the latest orthopaedic surgery techniques, through pearls and pitfalls and post-operative care. An international group of contributors equips you with a worldwide perspective on the most recent orthopaedic advances, making Surgical Techniques of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee in Sports Medicine your go-to digest of today's common procedures.

Key Features

  • Ensure optimal outcomes from each shoulder, elbow and knee procedure with this orthopaedic surgery text's consistent, step-by-step approach, coupled with numerous tips, pearls, pitfalls, and images gleaned from surgeons specializing in sports injuries.

  • Apply the latest open and arthroscopic techniques, including arthroscopic rotator cuff repair and hamstring and allograft ACL reconstruction.

  • Access the full text and expanded surgical video collection online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

PART 1

THE SHOULDER

General Principles

1. Patient Positioning, Portal Placement, Normal Arthroscopic Anatomy, and Diagnostic Arthroscopy

2. Rehabilitation of the Athlete’s Shoulder

3. Knot-Tying and Suture-Passing Techniques

Surgical Techniques for Shoulder Instability

4. Suture Anchor Fixation for Anterior Shoulder Instability

5. Arthroscopic Instability Repair with Knotless Suture Anchors

6. Arthroscopic Rotator Interval Capsule Closure

7. Management of the Throwing Shoulder

8. Arthroscopic Management of Rare Intra-articular Lesions of the Shoulder

9. Arthroscopic Repair of Posterior Shoulder Instability

10. Arthroscopic Repair of Multidirectional Instability of the Shoulder

11. Arthroscopic Treatment of the Disabled Throwing Shoulder

12. Open Repair of Anterior Shoulder Instability

13. Open Repair of Posterior Shoulder Instability

14. Open Repair of Multidirectional Instability

15. Treatment of Combined Bone Defects of Humeral Head and Glenoid: Arthroscopic and Open Techniques

16. Treatment of Recurrent Anterior Inferior Instability Associated with Glenoid Bone Loss: Distal Tibial Allograft Reconstruction

17. Arthroscopic Remplissage for Management of Engaging and Deep Hill-Sachs Lesions

18. Coracoid Transfer: The Modified Latarjet Procedure for the Treatment of Recurrent Anterior Inferior Glenohumoral Instability in Patients with Bone Deficiency

19. Arthroscopic Latarjet Procedure

Surgical Techniques of the Rotator Cuff

20. Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair: Single-Row Technique

21. Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair: Double-Row Techniques

22. Arthroscopic Subscapularis Repair

23. Mini-Open Rotator Cuff Repair

24. Open Rotator Cuff Repair

25. Tendon Transfers for Rotator Cuff Insufficiency

Other Techniques of the Shoulder

26. Arthroscopic Repair of Superior Labral Anterior-Posterior Lesions by the Single-Anchor Double-Suture Technique

27. Arthroscopic and Open Decompression of the Suprascapular Nerve

28. Arthroscopic Subacromial Decompression and Distal Clavicle Excision

29. Arthroscopic Management of Glenohumeral Arthritis

30. Arthroscopic Capsular Release for the Treatment of Stiff Shoulder Pathology

31. Arthroscopic and Open Management of Scapulothoracic Disorders

32. Scapulothoracic Fusion

33. Biceps Tenodesis: Arthroscopic and Open Techniques

34. Anatomic Acromioclavicular Joint Reconstruction

35. Management of Pectoralis Major Muscle Injuries

36. Nonarthroplasty Options for Glenohumeral Arthritis and Chondrolysis

37. Biologics in Rotator Cuff Repair

38. Tendon Augmentation Devices in Rotator Cuff Repair

PART 2

THE ELBOW

General Principles

39. Patient Positioning and Portal Placement

Arthroscopic Procedures

40. Arthroscopic and Open Management of Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Elbow

41. Arthroscopy for the Thrower’s Elbow

42. Arthroscopic Management of Elbow Stiffness

43. Elbow Synovitis, Loose Bodies, and Posteromedial Impingement

44. Arthroscopic Management of the Arthritic Elbow

45. Arthroscopic Treatment of Lateral Epicondylitis

46. Ulnar Collateral Ligament Repair and Reconstruction

A. Ulnar Collateral Ligament Repair

B. Docking Technique

C Modified Jobe Technique

D. DANE Technique

47. Surgical Treatment of Posterolateral Instability of the Elbow

48. Open Elbow Contracture Release

49. Open Treatment of Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis

50. Distal Biceps Repair

PART 3

THE KNEE

General Principles

51. Patient Positioning, Portal Placement, and Normal Arthroscopic Anatomy

Surgical Techniques of the Meniscus

52. Arthroscopic Meniscectomy

53. Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair: Inside-Out Technique

54. Arthroscopic Meniscal Repair: Outside-In Technique

55. Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair: All-Inside Technique

56. Allograft Meniscus Transplantation: Bridge-in-Slot Techniques

57. Allograft Meniscus Transplantation: Dovetail Technique

58. Arthroscopic Meniscus Transplantation: Bone Plug

59. Meniscus Substitution: The European Perspective on Scaffolds, Allografts, and Prosthetic Implants

60. Meniscus Regeneration with Biologic or Synthetic Scaffolds

61. Combined Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction and Meniscal Allograft Transplantation

62. Combined Anterior Cruciate Ligament and High Tibial Osteotomy

63. Osteochondral Allografting in the Knee

Surgical Techniques of the Articular Cartilage

64. Microfracture Technique in the Knee

65. Primary Repair of Osteochondritis Dissecans in the Knee

66. Osteonecrosis of the Knee

67. Osteochondral Autograft for Cartilage Lesions of the Knee

68. Complex Problems in Knee Articular Cartilage

69. Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation in the Knee

70. High Tibial Osteotomy

71. Distal Femoral Osteotomy

Surgical Techniques of the Anterior Cruciate Ligament

72. Patellar Tendon Autograft for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

73. Allografts for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

74. Hamstring Tendon Autograft for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

75. Central Quadriceps Free Tendon Harvest for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

76. Revision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

77. Anatomic Anterior Cruciate Ligament Concept: Single- and Double-Bundle Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

78. Double-Bundle Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

79. All-Inside Anterior Cruciate Ligament GraftLink Technique: Second-Generation, No-Incision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

Surgical Techniques of the Posterior Cruciate Ligament and Posterolateral Corner

80. Transtibial Tunnel Posterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

81. Arthroscopic Double-Bundle Tibial Inlay Posterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

82. Posterior Cruciate Ligament Tibial Inlay

83. Arthroscopic Posterior Cruciate Ligament Inlay

84. Posterolateral Corner Reconstruction

Other Surgical Techniques of the Knee

85. Medial Collateral Ligament and Posteromedial Corner Repair and Reconstruction

86. Multiligament Knee Reconstruction: The Pittsburgh Approach

87. Arthroscopic Lateral Retinacular Release and Lateral Retinacular Lengthening

88. Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Reconstruction and Repair for Patellar Instability

89. Sulcus Deepening Trochleoplasty

90. Management of Arthrofibrosis of the Knee

91. Distal Realignment for Patellofemoral Disease

92. Management of Proximal Tibiofibular Instability

About the Author

Brian Cole

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedics Surgery, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois

Jon Sekiya

Affiliations and Expertise

Larry S. Matthews Collegiate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Associate Professor, MedSport--University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

