Surgical Techniques of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee in Sports Medicine presents you with a step-by-step approach on performing both open and arthroscopic surgeries for sports-related injuries. This medical reference book offers all of the expert guidance you need on everything from patient positioning and the latest orthopaedic surgery techniques, through pearls and pitfalls and post-operative care. An international group of contributors equips you with a worldwide perspective on the most recent orthopaedic advances, making Surgical Techniques of the Shoulder, Elbow, and Knee in Sports Medicine your go-to digest of today's common procedures.