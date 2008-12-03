Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology Series: Retina and Vitreous Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416042068

Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology Series: Retina and Vitreous Surgery

1st Edition

Text with DVD

Authors: Abdhish Bhavsar
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416042068
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd December 2008
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

  1. Scleral Buckle Surgery, Charles P Wilkinson and Abdhish R Bhavsar

    2. Vitrectomy Surgery, Abdhish R Bhavsar

    3. 23 Gauge Vitrectomy, Howard F Fine, Pawan Bhatnagar and Richard F Spaide

    4. 25 Gauge Vitrectomy, Anurag Gupta and Steven D Schwartz

    5. Epiretinal Membrane Surgery, George A Williams

    6. Macular Hole Surgery, Neil E Kelly and Abdhish R Bhavsar

    7. Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy and Vitreous Hemorrhage, Edgar G Thomas

    8. Surgical Management of Open-Globe Injuries, William F Mieler and Michael P Rubin

    9. Surgery for Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy, Allan E Kreiger

    10. Surgery for Submacular Hemorrhage, Keye Wong

    11. Intravitreal Injections, Abdhish R Bhavsar

    12. Pneumatic Retinopexy, W Sanderson Grizzard and Mark E Hammer

    13. Air-Fluid Exchange, Kent W Small

    14. Drainage of choroidal hemorrhage, detachment or effusion, Bruce Taylor, Richard Winslow, Maurice G Syrquin, Gregory Kozielec and Marcus Allen

    15. Surgical Vitreous Implants, Alex Bui, Sachin Mudvari and Everett Ai

    16. Vitreous Biopsy for Endophthalmitis or Cytology, Robert Josephberg

    17. Laser Surgery for ROP, Antonio Capone Jr and Anand Vinekar

    18. Scleral Buckle Surgery for ROP, Khaled A Tawansy

    19. Vitrectomy Surgery for ROP, Michael Trese

    20. Surgery for Intraocular Tumors, Bertil Damato and Carl Groenewal

    21. Vitrectomy Technology and Techniques, Steve Charles

Description

This volume in the new Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology series offers step-by-step authoritative guidance on how to successfully perform basic retina and vitreous surgery for retinal detachments, and epiretinal membranes as well as more involved procedures such as complex scleral buckle for ROP and vitrectomy surgery for PVR. A wealth of full-color illustrations and photographs, tricks of the trade, clinical pearls, and a complete list of instruments and devices help you hone your skills and optimize every outcome. Best of all, a concise format complements the commentary and the surgical procedures on the accompanying DVD show you exactly how to proceed.

Key Features

  • Covers basic surgical principles as well as more involved procedures such as complex scleral buckle for ROP and vitrectomy surgery for diabetic tractional retinal detachments. vitreous surgery for PVR, ROP, and tumors, so you can refresh your technique or implement new ones.
  • Features 200 full-color illustrations and a bonus DVD containing operative video clips of every vitreoretinal procedure you will need to know, to help you master new procedures, improve outcomes, and learn the latest techniques faster.
  • Discusses post-operative care and potential complications of each surgical procedure, preparing you for any challenges you may face.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416042068

About the Authors

Abdhish Bhavsar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Clinical Research, Retina Center, and Vice Chairman of the Phillips Eye Institute, PA, Minneapolis, MN; Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN Director, Clinical Research

