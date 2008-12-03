Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology Series: Retina and Vitreous Surgery
1st Edition
Text with DVD
Table of Contents
- Scleral Buckle Surgery, Charles P Wilkinson and Abdhish R Bhavsar
2. Vitrectomy Surgery, Abdhish R Bhavsar
3. 23 Gauge Vitrectomy, Howard F Fine, Pawan Bhatnagar and Richard F Spaide
4. 25 Gauge Vitrectomy, Anurag Gupta and Steven D Schwartz
5. Epiretinal Membrane Surgery, George A Williams
6. Macular Hole Surgery, Neil E Kelly and Abdhish R Bhavsar
7. Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy and Vitreous Hemorrhage, Edgar G Thomas
8. Surgical Management of Open-Globe Injuries, William F Mieler and Michael P Rubin
9. Surgery for Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy, Allan E Kreiger
10. Surgery for Submacular Hemorrhage, Keye Wong
11. Intravitreal Injections, Abdhish R Bhavsar
12. Pneumatic Retinopexy, W Sanderson Grizzard and Mark E Hammer
13. Air-Fluid Exchange, Kent W Small
14. Drainage of choroidal hemorrhage, detachment or effusion, Bruce Taylor, Richard Winslow, Maurice G Syrquin, Gregory Kozielec and Marcus Allen
15. Surgical Vitreous Implants, Alex Bui, Sachin Mudvari and Everett Ai
16. Vitreous Biopsy for Endophthalmitis or Cytology, Robert Josephberg
17. Laser Surgery for ROP, Antonio Capone Jr and Anand Vinekar
18. Scleral Buckle Surgery for ROP, Khaled A Tawansy
19. Vitrectomy Surgery for ROP, Michael Trese
20. Surgery for Intraocular Tumors, Bertil Damato and Carl Groenewal
21. Vitrectomy Technology and Techniques, Steve Charles
Description
This volume in the new Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology series offers step-by-step authoritative guidance on how to successfully perform basic retina and vitreous surgery for retinal detachments, and epiretinal membranes as well as more involved procedures such as complex scleral buckle for ROP and vitrectomy surgery for PVR. A wealth of full-color illustrations and photographs, tricks of the trade, clinical pearls, and a complete list of instruments and devices help you hone your skills and optimize every outcome. Best of all, a concise format complements the commentary and the surgical procedures on the accompanying DVD show you exactly how to proceed.
Key Features
- Covers basic surgical principles as well as more involved procedures such as complex scleral buckle for ROP and vitrectomy surgery for diabetic tractional retinal detachments. vitreous surgery for PVR, ROP, and tumors, so you can refresh your technique or implement new ones.
- Features 200 full-color illustrations and a bonus DVD containing operative video clips of every vitreoretinal procedure you will need to know, to help you master new procedures, improve outcomes, and learn the latest techniques faster.
- Discusses post-operative care and potential complications of each surgical procedure, preparing you for any challenges you may face.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 3rd December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416042068
About the Authors
Abdhish Bhavsar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Clinical Research, Retina Center, and Vice Chairman of the Phillips Eye Institute, PA, Minneapolis, MN; Assistant Clinical Professor, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN Director, Clinical Research