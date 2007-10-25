Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology Series: Refractive Surgery

This volume in the Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology series presents emerging technologies that are shaping the world of refractive surgery. You'll find detailed discussions and expert guidance on excimer laser instruments, wavefront technology, the recent modifications made to photoablation, refractive lens exchange, and others. A concise format, to-the-point text, and numerous color photographs help you hone your clinical skills while implementing the newest techniques. Plus, a DVD featuring each brand of laser allows you to compare and choose the most appropriate machines for your practice.