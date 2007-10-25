Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology Series: Refractive Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416030225

Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology Series: Refractive Surgery

1st Edition

Text with DVD

Author: F. Hampton Roy
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416030225
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th October 2007
Page Count: 248
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Bausch and Lomb 217z100 excimer laser platform, Sheraz M. Daya and Marcela Espinosa-Lagana

Chapter 2 Custom LASIK and PRK with the VISX Star laser, Michael J. Taravella, Richard S. Davidson and Scott Thomas

Chapter 3 The LADARVision system, Ronald R. Krueger

Chapter 4 WaveLight Allegretto, Simon Holland and David Lin

Chapter 5 NIDEK NAVEX, Mihai Pop and Harkaran S. Bains

Chapter 6 Schwind Esiris excimer laser, Diego de Ortueta, Thomas Magnago and Jens Flügge

Chapter 7 Optimized and wavefront-guided corneal refractive surgery using the Carl Zeiss Meditec platform: CRS-Master and MEL80 excimer laser, Dan Z. Reinstein, Daniel R. Neal, Hartmut Vogelsang, Eckhard Schroeder, Zoltan Z. Nagy, Michael Bergt, James Copland, Daniel Topa and Timothy J. Archer

Chapter 8 Multifocal cornea, Gustavo E. Tamayo

Chapter 9 Lasersoft Katana: a solid-state laser for refractive surgery, Matteo Piovella, Fabrizio I. Camesasca and Barbara Kusa

Chapter 10 CustomVis PULZAR Z1, Tarak Pujara

Chapter 11 Refractive lens exchange, Mark Packer, I. Howard Fine, Richard S. Hoffman and H. Burkhard Dick

Chapter 12 Surgical reversal of presbyopia, Gene Zdenek and Jack Griffis

Description

This volume in the Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology series presents emerging technologies that are shaping the world of refractive surgery. You'll find detailed discussions and expert guidance on excimer laser instruments, wavefront technology, the recent modifications made to photoablation, refractive lens exchange, and others. A concise format, to-the-point text, and numerous color photographs help you hone your clinical skills while implementing the newest techniques. Plus, a DVD featuring each brand of laser allows you to compare and choose the most appropriate machines for your practice.

Key Features

  • Features ten entire chapters devoted to excimer lasers of the world that are approved for custom ablation to help you decide when and learn how to use them effectively for optimal results.
  • Provides a detailed discussion of refractive lens exchange, including small incision cataract technology and the development of multifocal and accommodating intraocular lens to help you effectively treat high myopia and hyperopia.
  • Covers the surgical reversal of presbyopia to keep you on top of burgeoning techniques.
  • Discusses wavefront technology for use in identifying optical aberrations and improving your patients' vision.
  • Presents pros and cons and pearls and pitfalls to help you avoid complications.
  • Contains full-color high-quality photographs that add to your comprehension of the material.
  • Includes a DVD of excimer laser instruments so you can decide which ones are best for your practice.

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
25th October 2007
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416030225

About the Author

F. Hampton Roy

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Medical Advisor, Little Rock Surgery Center, Little Rock, AR

