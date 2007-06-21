Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology Series: Cataract Surgery
1st Edition
Text with DVD
Table of Contents
- Introduction and general issues
2. Tool, facilities and the operating team
3. Anaesthesia for cataract surgery
4. Preparation for surgery
5. Wound placement and construction
6. Viscoelastics
7. Capsulorhexis and capsule problems
8. Hydrodissection and hydrodelineation
9. Nucleus removal strategies
10. Irrigation / Aspiration
11. Lens implantation
12. Post-operative care
13. Adjuncts for complex cases
14. Management of complications
Contents List of Video Clips
Ch 5. Wound placement and construction
- Wound scleral tunnel
- Corneal tunnel
- Stromal hydration
- Stromal hydration
- Cross stitch
- Temporal wound
- Extracaps wound
Ch 8. Hydrodissection and hydrodelineation
- Hydro golden ring
- Hydrodissection wave
Ch 9. Nucleus removal strategies
- Phaco chop
- Testing phaco reflux
- D+C difficult rotation
- Phaco chop
- D+C high mag slow
- Chip and flip
- EC wound
Ch 10. Irrigation/Aspiration
- IA two types
- IA straight only
Ch 11. Lens implantation
- Injected IOL
- AC IOL
- Acrysof insert
- Cee-on insert
Ch 13. Adjuncts for complex cases
- Iris and caps hooks
Ch 14. Management of complications
- EC stitches
- Ant vity and Triamcin
Description
This volume in the brand-new SURGICAL TECHNIQUES IN OPHTHALMOLOGY SERIES discusses the history, development, and current techniques and technology relating to one of the most commonly performed operations in the world—cataract extraction and intra-ocular lens implantation. Descriptions, accompanied by numerous full-color illustrations, offer you step-by-step guidance on how to prepare for and carry out successful surgeries. A concise format complements the commentary and the surgical procedures on the accompanying DVD help you hone your clinical skills.
Key Features
- Master new procedures, improve outcomes, and learn the latest techniques faster via 179 full-color illustrations and a bonus DVD containing 72 minutes of surgical procedures.
- Avoid complications with pros and cons, pearls and pitfalls, and tricks-of-the-trade for all techniques.
- Enhance your clinical acumen through detailed coverage of the main surgical areas in ophthalmic practice today.
- Perform every surgery with accuracy using a consistent step-by-step approach to each procedure.
- Gain an absolute understanding about what equipment and instruments are required for each procedure.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 21st June 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416029694
About the Author
Larry Benjamin
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Department of Ophthalmology, Stoke Mandeville Hospital NHS Trust, Buckinghamshire, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.