Surgical Techniques in Ophthalmology Series: Cataract Surgery

This volume in the brand-new SURGICAL TECHNIQUES IN OPHTHALMOLOGY SERIES discusses the history, development, and current techniques and technology relating to one of the most commonly performed operations in the world—cataract extraction and intra-ocular lens implantation. Descriptions, accompanied by numerous full-color illustrations, offer you step-by-step guidance on how to prepare for and carry out successful surgeries. A concise format complements the commentary and the surgical procedures on the accompanying DVD help you hone your clinical skills.