Surgical Reconstruction of the High Risk Patient, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416063421

Surgical Reconstruction of the High Risk Patient, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 25-4

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Roukis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416063421
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd September 2008
Description

Topics include: "Tenotomy and tendon transfer about the forefoot, midfoot and hindfoot", "Surgical correction of soft-tissue ankle equines contracture", "Percutaneous metatarsal osteotomies", "Minimum incision metatarsal amputations", "Soft-tissue and osseous techniques to balance forefoot and midfoot amputation", "Internal pedal amputations", "Minimally invasive percutaneous osteosynthesis (MIPO) technique for midfoot and hindfoot stabilization", "Corrective midfoot osteotomies", "Percutaneous fixation of forefoot and midfoot fracture dislocations", "Less invasive skeletal stabilization (LISS) for hindfoot and ankle fractures", "Percutaneous reduction and external fixation for foot and ankle fractures", and "Percutaneous bone marrow aspirate and bone graft harvesting techniques in the lower extremity".

About the Authors

Thomas Roukis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Past President, American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, Gundersen Health System, Orthopaedic Center, La Crosse, WI

