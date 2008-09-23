Surgical Reconstruction of the High Risk Patient, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 25-4

Topics include: "Tenotomy and tendon transfer about the forefoot, midfoot and hindfoot", "Surgical correction of soft-tissue ankle equines contracture", "Percutaneous metatarsal osteotomies", "Minimum incision metatarsal amputations", "Soft-tissue and osseous techniques to balance forefoot and midfoot amputation", "Internal pedal amputations", "Minimally invasive percutaneous osteosynthesis (MIPO) technique for midfoot and hindfoot stabilization", "Corrective midfoot osteotomies", "Percutaneous fixation of forefoot and midfoot fracture dislocations", "Less invasive skeletal stabilization (LISS) for hindfoot and ankle fractures", "Percutaneous reduction and external fixation for foot and ankle fractures", and "Percutaneous bone marrow aspirate and bone graft harvesting techniques in the lower extremity".