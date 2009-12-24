Surgical Practice in Rural Areas, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 89-6
1st Edition
Authors: Randall Zuckerman David Borgstrom
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437713893
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th December 2009
Description
Proposed topics for this issue include: Demographics and Workforce in issues in Rural Surgery; Measuring Quality in Rural Surgery; Education of the Rural Surgeon (Models from Oregon, Wisconsin, Tennessee, MIBH); Rural Surgery - the Australian experience; Working Models (Oklahoma, Iowa, North Dakota); Starting a Rural Surgical Program from Scratch; The Importance of Rural Surgery - The primary care perspective; The Financial Impact of a Rural Surgeon on a Hospital.
About the Authors
Randall Zuckerman Author
David Borgstrom Author
