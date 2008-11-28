Surgical Pitfalls

This book provides a unique visual and comprehensive approach to intra-operative technical errors and covers identification, consequences, repair and prevention of those errors. Detailed analyses of all reported complications for more than 80 major operations help you minimize the risk of errors in surgical procedures ranging from general, thoracic, vascular, and pediatric...to colorectal, endocrine, breast and trauma. A practical approach provides you with the essential guidance you need to make the best clinical decisions.