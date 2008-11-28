Surgical Pitfalls
1st Edition
Prevention and Management
Authors: Stephen Evans
eBook ISBN: 9781437719536
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416029519
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th November 2008
Page Count: 769
Description
This book provides a unique visual and comprehensive approach to intra-operative technical errors and covers identification, consequences, repair and prevention of those errors. Detailed analyses of all reported complications for more than 80 major operations help you minimize the risk of errors in surgical procedures ranging from general, thoracic, vascular, and pediatric...to colorectal, endocrine, breast and trauma. A practical approach provides you with the essential guidance you need to make the best clinical decisions.
Key Features
- Offers in-depth guidance on the prevention, management, and consequences of complications and pitfalls that occur before, during, and after surgery—all in one convenient resource.
- Organizes sections according to area of surgery for fast reference.
- Features a templated outline for specific procedures, allowing you to quickly review the associated pitfalls.
- Presents over 800 illustrations—including full-color intraoperative and postoperative photos—which enable you to follow the progression of a surgery and watch out for “problem areas,” while color line drawings help you visualize complex procedures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 769
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 28th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719536
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416029519
About the Author
Stephen Evans
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Surgery, Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, DC
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.